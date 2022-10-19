ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
York County, PA

Comments / 2

Related
abc27.com

Missing girl reported in Dauphin County

HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing girl. On October 21 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Harrisburg Station was notified of a missing juvenile female. The juvenile was identified as Emercyn Hope Winfindale who was last seen at her residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
local21news.com

Serial robber terrorizing multiple businesses in York County

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police officers are on the hunt for a dangerous armed robber who has been terrorizing numerous businesses throughout York City. In a video released on Oct. 20 at around 1:41 p.m., York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow expresses the threat that the individual poses to local businesses and communities.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories

Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Deck repairs scheduled on Dauphin County bridge

Deck repairs set for this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will now be performed Sunday only. No repairs are scheduled for Saturday, as previously announced, due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football...
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
98online.com

Lancaster County man charged with indecent exposure after removing clothes and jumping into a bagged ice freezer

(FOX43) EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident at an Ephrata convenience store, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Jonathan Beck, 35, from East Earl Township, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and indecent exposure.
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash

DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing in Lebanon County

SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times at a restaurant on Sept. 25. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were notified of a stabbing that occurred at...
LEBANON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

13-year-old charged with threatening to shoot Dauphin County cop

A 13-year-old boy is in juvenile detention after threatening to shoot a Susquehanna Township police officer, police said. Susquehanna Township police said officers became aware of the threat over the last week. The 13-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with terroristic threats, according to police.
WGAL

Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County

A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County

CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Five people arrested in connection with illegal puppy selling ring in Pennsylvania

Five people have been arrested for conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. Tynise Rivers, Sierra Thompson, Amara Dukuly, Tatiyana Cooper-Laylor and Darnell Lloyd – who are from the Philadelphia area – are all charged with criminal conspiracy to commit theft, theft by deception and corrupt organizations.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abc27 News

5 arrested for allegedly fraudulently buying dogs from Lancaster Co. breeders, reselling them: AG

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Five people from the Philadelphia area were arrested for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. An investigation by the attorney general’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police found that the people allegedly used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit currency to […]
LANCASTER, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy