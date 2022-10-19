Read full article on original website
WGAL
abc27.com
Missing girl reported in Dauphin County
HUMMELSTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are looking for a missing girl. On October 21 at approximately 7:30 a.m. Pennsylvania State Police Troop H – Harrisburg Station was notified of a missing juvenile female. The juvenile was identified as Emercyn Hope Winfindale who was last seen at her residence at approximately 12:30 a.m. on Friday.
local21news.com
Serial robber terrorizing multiple businesses in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — York City Police officers are on the hunt for a dangerous armed robber who has been terrorizing numerous businesses throughout York City. In a video released on Oct. 20 at around 1:41 p.m., York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow expresses the threat that the individual poses to local businesses and communities.
WGAL
Updates on this week's Susquehanna Valley crime stories
Across the Susquehanna Valley this week, there were multiple shootings, a body was found and one leader reached out to the community, asking them to help police stop a serial robber. Video above: Search warrant details what was found in home where child was fatally shot. We've put together some...
Coroner IDs man fatally shot in wooded area at Harrisburg housing complex
The Dauphin County Coroner has identified a man who was found dead Thursday near Hall Manor as 23-year-old Jordan Allen. Allen was a Harrisburg resident, but did not live at the housing complex. Harrisburg police said Allen had been shot, but it was unknown how long he was dead before...
WGAL
Deck repairs scheduled on Dauphin County bridge
Deck repairs set for this weekend on the northbound Interstate 81 (George N. Wade) Bridge spanning the Susquehanna River between Cumberland and Dauphin counties will now be performed Sunday only. No repairs are scheduled for Saturday, as previously announced, due to higher-than-normal traffic volumes expected for the Penn State football...
WGAL
Train hits trash truck in Lancaster County
NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A trash truck driver was taken to a hospital after the truck was hit by a train in Lancaster County. The collision occurred shortly after 12:30 p.m. Friday at the Delp Road railroad crossing in New Holland. First responders said the truck driver was ejected....
98online.com
Lancaster County man charged with indecent exposure after removing clothes and jumping into a bagged ice freezer
(FOX43) EPHRATA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with indecent exposure following an incident at an Ephrata convenience store, according to the Ephrata Police Department. Jonathan Beck, 35, from East Earl Township, was charged with criminal mischief, possession of marijuana, public drunkenness and indecent exposure.
abc27.com
State Police charge suspect in fatal Dauphin County crash
DAUPHIN COUNTY, PA. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania State Police charged the suspect in a fatal Dauphin County crash that took place back in March. According to a public information release, 43-year-old Ricky Lee Martin of Elizabethville, Pa., was criminally charged with Murder (3rd Degree); Homicide by Motor Vehicle while DUI, Homicide by Motor Vehicle, DUI-Controlled Substance, and other criminal charges.
WGAL
Crash that was causing slowdowns on Route 30 near Columbia now cleared
COLUMBIA, Pa. — A crash that was causing delays on Route 30 in Lancaster County on Friday morning has been cleared. The crash was causing major backlogs in the eastbound lanes on the bridge over the Susquehanna River near the Columbia Exit (see video above). Again, crews have cleared...
abc27.com
Man charged with aggravated assault after stabbing in Lebanon County
SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A Lebanon County man has been charged with aggravated assault after he allegedly stabbed another man multiple times at a restaurant on Sept. 25. According to a public information release from the Pennsylvania State Police, troopers were notified of a stabbing that occurred at...
13-year-old charged with threatening to shoot Dauphin County cop
A 13-year-old boy is in juvenile detention after threatening to shoot a Susquehanna Township police officer, police said. Susquehanna Township police said officers became aware of the threat over the last week. The 13-year-old, whose name was not released, was charged with terroristic threats, according to police.
WGAL
Man shot in Hanover Borough, York County
A man was shot Tuesday night in Hanover, York County. The shooting happened just after 9 p.m. in an alley near the 100 block of North Street. Police said the victim, identified only as a 35-year-old man, was hit in the chest and taken to York Hospital with a serious injury.
wellsvillesun.com
Dangerous child predator from Bath NY arrested in Baltimore County, Maryland
Registered sex offender, child kidnapper, held by authorities. Anthony Kroeger was arrested last week after kidnapping a 14 year old from Bath NY. He was apprehended in Washington DC, the minor was rescued, and a bloodied Kroeger was jailed. Then they let him out of custody and Bath PD issued...
WGAL
Driver killed in fiery crash in Lancaster County
CONESTOGA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person was killed in a fiery crash late Thursday night in Lancaster County. The crash happened around 11:30 p.m. at Main Street and River Road in Conestoga Township. The coroner said it appears the driver lost control. The vehicle then caught fire. The driver...
89-year-old Hagerstown man dead after motorcycle crash in Garrett County
GARRETT COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — A Hagerstown man died after a crash involving a motorcycle and SUV Friday afternoon. Police said they received the call about the wreck on Rock Lodge Road in McHenry around 1 p.m. Police said that the motorcycle hit the SUV, causing the motorcyclist, 89-year-old Luray Ausherman, to be […]
WGAL
5 arrested for allegedly fraudulently buying dogs from Lancaster Co. breeders, reselling them: AG
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — Five people from the Philadelphia area were arrested for allegedly conspiring to fraudulently purchase puppies to resell for profit, Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced Friday. An investigation by the attorney general’s office and the Pennsylvania State Police found that the people allegedly used fake cashier’s checks and counterfeit currency to […]
