Kingston, TN

uppercumberlandreporter.com

Livingston Wins Region 3AA Championship Over Anderson County

The Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats will get to host their substate match on Saturday, as they shut out Anderson County 4-0 in the Region 3AA Championship on Thursday. Taryn Childers got the scoring going early in the first half, as her goal at the 7:29 mark of the contest gave the Lady Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
LIVINGSTON, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Smith County Soccer Falls in Region Title at Merrol Hyde

A Region 4A soccer championship wasn’t in the cards for Smith County Thursday evening as they fell at defending state champion Merrol Hyde, 6-1. Merrol Hyde (16-2-1) hadn’t given up a goal since Sept. 22 until the Lady Owls (12-5-1) found the back of the net in the second half of Thursday’s matchup.
SMITH COUNTY, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Smith County Wins Showdown with Macon, 28-20

Friday’s clash of AP top-10 teams in Carthage saw the Smith County Owls hold off a late Macon County rally to win 28-20. “They’re a top-10 4A team and well-coached,” Smith County head coach Matt Dyer said of Macon. “They’ve got a great football player in Gabe Borders, and they do a great job at getting him in space.”
CARTHAGE, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

High School Football Expert Predictions Presented By TLTSports Performance – Week 10

Each week, experts from the Upper Cumberland will give their predictions for select high school football games in the area. These picks are presented by TLTSports Performance. TLTSports Performance is where the athletes of tomorrow, train today. Experts:. Rusty Ellis: Sports Director of the Upper Cumberland Reporter. Justin Matheney: Co-Owner...
COOKEVILLE, TN
uppercumberlandreporter.com

Sparta’s Gentry Signs To Play Basketball At Bryan

White County senior Karley Gentry took the next step in her academic and athletic career on Thursday, as she signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Bryan College. For Gentry, it was the fulfillment of a dream she’s had since she was young. “It’s really exciting,...
SPARTA, TN
tntechoracle.com

Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act

The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
SPARTA, TN
newstalk941.com

Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire

Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
COOKEVILLE, TN
WATE

Family Fall event coming to Maryville church

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open. On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night. The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables...
MARYVILLE, TN
clayconews.com

Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky

LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
wvlt.tv

What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
FARRAGUT, TN
newstalk941.com

Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident

An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
PUTNAM COUNTY, TN
WSMV

Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
CHATTANOOGA, TN

