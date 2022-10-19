Read full article on original website
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Livingston Wins Region 3AA Championship Over Anderson County
The Livingston Academy Lady Wildcats will get to host their substate match on Saturday, as they shut out Anderson County 4-0 in the Region 3AA Championship on Thursday. Taryn Childers got the scoring going early in the first half, as her goal at the 7:29 mark of the contest gave the Lady Wildcats a 1-0 lead.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Smith County Soccer Falls in Region Title at Merrol Hyde
A Region 4A soccer championship wasn’t in the cards for Smith County Thursday evening as they fell at defending state champion Merrol Hyde, 6-1. Merrol Hyde (16-2-1) hadn’t given up a goal since Sept. 22 until the Lady Owls (12-5-1) found the back of the net in the second half of Thursday’s matchup.
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Smith County Wins Showdown with Macon, 28-20
Friday’s clash of AP top-10 teams in Carthage saw the Smith County Owls hold off a late Macon County rally to win 28-20. “They’re a top-10 4A team and well-coached,” Smith County head coach Matt Dyer said of Macon. “They’ve got a great football player in Gabe Borders, and they do a great job at getting him in space.”
uppercumberlandreporter.com
High School Football Expert Predictions Presented By TLTSports Performance – Week 10
Each week, experts from the Upper Cumberland will give their predictions for select high school football games in the area. These picks are presented by TLTSports Performance. TLTSports Performance is where the athletes of tomorrow, train today. Experts:. Rusty Ellis: Sports Director of the Upper Cumberland Reporter. Justin Matheney: Co-Owner...
uppercumberlandreporter.com
Sparta’s Gentry Signs To Play Basketball At Bryan
White County senior Karley Gentry took the next step in her academic and athletic career on Thursday, as she signed her national letter of intent to play basketball at Bryan College. For Gentry, it was the fulfillment of a dream she’s had since she was young. “It’s really exciting,...
East Tennessee veterans lose Blount County home in fire
Jack and Nancy McEntee lost their home in Blount County on Oct. 14 when an electrical issue started a fire.
tntechoracle.com
Upper Cumberland cities sued for violations of Clean Water Act
The cities of Cookeville and Sparta have been named in a federal lawsuit alleging violations of the Clean Water Act. The complaints, filed in the U.S. District Court by Tennessee Riverkeepers, Inc. claims Cookeville and Sparta are in violation of provisions of its National Pollutant Discharge Elimination System permit by discharging pollutants into waterways to “avoid overflows.”
newstalk941.com
Cookeville FD Responds To Buck Mountain Road Fire
Cookeville Fire Department had a swift response to a household fire on Buck Mountain Road Wednesday afternoon. Battalion Chief Cliff Venters said he did not have an exact address at the time of reporting, but that it was in the Old Qualls Road area. When responders arrived, he said there was visible smoke.
Just In: Vols Announce Uniform Combo For UT Martin Game
Tennessee Football has announced the uniform combination for their upcoming matchup against UT Martin this Saturday. Tennessee is choosing to rock the all orange uniforms for the battle against the fellow UT team. The No. 3 Vols are aiming to continue their undefeated season this ...
Tennessee singer, UPtv host to kickoff Pigeon Forge Winterfest
A UPtv star and county music artist are joining together to kick off the 33rd Pigeon Forge Winterfest Kickoff.
wvlt.tv
‘Hamilton’ is coming to the Tennessee Theatre: How to get your tickets securely
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - In February, the hit Broadway musical ‘Hamilton’ will grace the stage at the Tennessee Theatre. The show will run for 16 nights, the longest stretch a show has run at the theatre since it started hosting musicals in 2008. As the presale continues for...
WATE
Family Fall event coming to Maryville church
MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get into the fall spirit with a local church that always have their door’s open. On Sunday, October 30 at 5:45p.m. head over to High Praises Church for their annual Fall Family Night. The event will feature a wide range of activities including inflatables...
clayconews.com
Two Subjects from Tennessee (1) Georgetown (1) Maynardville arrested during Complaint Investigation at a Business on U.S. 25 in Laurel County, Kentucky
LONDON, KY - Laurel County Sheriff John Root is reporting that: Laurel Sheriff's Deputy Tommy Houston along with shift Sgt. Brett Reeves arrested two individuals on Wednesday morning October 19, 2022 at approximately 9:05 AM. The arrests occurred in a business parking lot off U.S. 25 approximately 6 miles South...
Tennessee Theatre warns of ticket scams ahead of 'Hamilton' sale
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Theatre is presenting "Hamilton" with 16 total performances in February 2023. The performances will run from Feb. 7 through Feb. 19. Tickets for these shows will go on sale to the public on Monday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. In anticipation of this date,...
Union County welcomes Matthew Heath home after 2-year imprisonment in Venezuela
Matthew Heath, a U.S. Marine veteran who was freed from a Venezuelan prison after a more than two-yearlong detainment, was welcomed back to Union County on Tuesday with a parade.
rockytopinsider.com
Tennessee Adds ‘Summitt Blue’ Twist for Homecoming Uniforms against UT Martin
The University of Tennessee is celebrating Homecoming this week, which will be capped off with No. 3 Tennessee hosting UT Martin on Saturday at noon eastern time. As far as Tennessee’s uniforms go, the Vols will be going with a combination to match the rich traditions of Homecoming in Knoxville… but with a twist.
wvlt.tv
What’s an ‘Angel Shot’ and when to order one?
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Farragut bistro is making sure guests have a safe way to get out of uncomfortable moments. Water into Wine Bistro & Lounge has a code name that alerts staff when someone needs to be escorted to safety. It’s called an ‘Angel Shot.’ They are not the first business to use the concept; the Angel Shot has become a national trend, aimed at keeping bars and restaurants safe.
newstalk941.com
Two Life Flighted After Monday Highway 111 Accident
An accident that slowed traffic on Highway 111 in Putnam County Monday resulted in two life flights to Vanderbilt. 78-year-old Nancy Delany of Cookeville was traveling north in the south bound lane when she struck the Nissan Altima of 33-year-old Christopher Meness of Cookeville head on. Delany was life flighted...
8 pounds of beef thrown out at Crossville restaurant
The low health inspection grade is recorded in Cumberland County. Half a dozen risk factor violations were marked off in the report.
WSMV
Tennessee fan claims win over Alabama caused her to go into labor
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As Chase McGrath lined up the game-winning field goal Saturday night, Tennessee fans all around the state were as tense as they’d been all day. Once the ball cleared the uprights, that nervousness turned into unfathomable joy, but for a woman in Chattanooga it turned out to be the very thing that brought her third child into the world.
