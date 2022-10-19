ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Catholic High School announces 2022 homecoming court

Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville announced the 2022 homecoming court. The court includes Keagan Davis, Malorie Denham, Joselin Diaz, Emmie Lambert, Ella Landry, Alyse Ourso, Anna Schexnayder, Raegan Tripode, Patrick Cancienne, Trent Landry, Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard, Casey Mays, Layton Melancon, Landon Szubinski, and Bennett Vega. The Bulldogs will...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court

Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
GEISMAR, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida dies in crash

Mississippi media outlets reported an Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida died in an Interstate 10 crash. According to reports published by the Biloxi Sun Herald and WLOX-TV, Harrison County's coroner reported 58-year-old Frank Culler of St. Amant was driving a tractor-trailer when it struck another 18-wheeler on the side of the interstate near the Long Beach exit.
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Louisiana proposes expanding list of exceptions to abortion ban

Louisiana has proposed adding one new condition to the list of medical diagnoses that permit a person to have an abortion under the state’s strict abortion ban. It comes after a woman complained publicly that she couldn’t terminate her compromised pregnancy. The state Department of Health quietly suggested...
LOUISIANA STATE
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

East Ascension High School begins demolition on main building

East Ascension High School students and staff watched as demolition began on the main building of the Gonzales campus the morning of Oct. 21. Ascension Parish Schools captured and shared several photos of the demolition on its social media account. As previously announced, East Ascension will receive a makeover amid...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Bayou Lafourche $96 million pump station project breaks ground in Donaldsonville

Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials, celebrated the groundbreaking of the $96 million pump station capacity improvement project in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche connects to the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption,...
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

New pump station will triple fresh water flow to Bayou Lafourche, protect drinking water

A new pump station will be built in Donaldsonville which will triple the fresh water flow to Bayou Lafourche. A groundbreaking ceremony over three decades in the making was held Friday in Donaldsonville, where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The original price tag was $65 million, which ballooned into $96 million after regulatory hiccups stalled progress.
DONALDSONVILLE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery

The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Friends of Ascension Parish Library hosts fall book sale in Gonzales

The Friends of Ascension Public Library will host its fall book sale Saturday in Gonzales. It will include new and used books of all genres, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks. Purchase books by the inch from the friends to help provide miles of support. Other items may be individually priced. Cash...
GONZALES, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Former reserve Gonzales Police officer arrested on domestic battery charge

Ascension Parish deputies arrested a former reserve Gonzales Police officer accused of domestic battery earlier in October. Online records showed Michael Ray Britt, 31, of Prairieville was booked Oct. 13 on domestic abuse battery; child endangerment and violations of protective orders. According to records, he was released Oct. 20. Britt...
GONZALES, LA

