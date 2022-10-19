Read full article on original website
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
LSU football vs. Ole Miss: Can Brian Kelly capture top-10 win over Lane Kiffin?
BATON ROUGE - LSU football looks to score its first win over a top-10 team under coach Brian Kelly after failing to do so against Tennessee two weeks ago, as the Tigers host No. 7 Ole Miss in Baton Rouge on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). LSU (5-2, 3-1 SEC) is...
LSU football RB Armoni Goodwin to play vs. Ole Miss after 'amazing' hamstring surgery
BATON ROUGE — LSU football running back Armoni Goodwin, who has been out the last three weeks with a hamstring injury, will be available to play in LSU's matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS), according to coach Brian Kelly on Thursday. Goodwin practiced "well"...
LSU football vs. Ole Miss: Score prediction, scouting report for CBS matchup
Another week, another tough matchup for LSU football. This week, No. 7 Ole Miss (7-0, 3-0 SEC) will travel to Baton Rouge to take on the Tigers (5-2, 3-1 SEC) in Tiger Stadium on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). LSU had its confidence boosted last Saturday in an explosive win over...
Brian Kelly rails on instant replay, says 'it's ruining the game' on radio show
BATON ROUGE — LSU football coach Brian Kelly railed on instant replays, declaring that "it's ruining the game" during his radio show on Thursday ahead of LSU's matchup against No. 7 Ole Miss on Saturday (2:30 p.m., CBS). His proclamation came after being asked about why Harold Perkins' strip...
SEC football predictions: Can Lane Kiffin, Ole Miss get to 8-0 vs LSU? Will Alabama recover? | Adams
So many plays of significance occurred in Tennessee’s 52-49 victory over Alabama last week, it was impossible to comment on all of them. But it's not too late to back up to the last play of the first half when backup quarterback Joe Milton came off the bench to launch a Hail Mary into the Alabama end zone.
Mississippi State football announces death of freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland
STARKVILLE — Mississippi State football announced Wednesday that freshman offensive lineman Sam Westmoreland died suddenly. He was 18. Westmoreland was a native of Tupelo and attended Tupelo High School. Capt. Brett Watson of the Oktibbeha County Sheriff’s Office told the Clarion Ledger that officials responded to a call at...
Ascension Catholic High School announces 2022 homecoming court
Ascension Catholic High School in Donaldsonville announced the 2022 homecoming court. The court includes Keagan Davis, Malorie Denham, Joselin Diaz, Emmie Lambert, Ella Landry, Alyse Ourso, Anna Schexnayder, Raegan Tripode, Patrick Cancienne, Trent Landry, Brooks Leonard, Bryce Leonard, Casey Mays, Layton Melancon, Landon Szubinski, and Bennett Vega. The Bulldogs will...
Ascension Parish trans teen voted to Dutchtown High School homecoming court
Aria Williams, a transgender teenager, recently was among the students celebrated on the homecoming court for Dutchtown High School in Geismar. She was told by her principal she was the first trans person in Ascension Parish to make the homecoming court, according to a Gambit article that featured the special occasion.
Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida dies in crash
Mississippi media outlets reported an Ascension Parish man returning from Hurricane Ian cleanup in Florida died in an Interstate 10 crash. According to reports published by the Biloxi Sun Herald and WLOX-TV, Harrison County's coroner reported 58-year-old Frank Culler of St. Amant was driving a tractor-trailer when it struck another 18-wheeler on the side of the interstate near the Long Beach exit.
Louisiana woman tells '48 Hours': Millionaire husband had me kidnapped from Lafayette home
Schanda Handley was kidnapped at gunpoint from her own home in a plot officials say was orchestrated by her estranged husband. The two men hired by Lawrence Michael Handley to carry out the crime later drowned near Baton Rouge trying to evade police, according to court records. Schanda Handley's story,...
Louisiana proposes expanding list of exceptions to abortion ban
Louisiana has proposed adding one new condition to the list of medical diagnoses that permit a person to have an abortion under the state’s strict abortion ban. It comes after a woman complained publicly that she couldn’t terminate her compromised pregnancy. The state Department of Health quietly suggested...
East Ascension High School begins demolition on main building
East Ascension High School students and staff watched as demolition began on the main building of the Gonzales campus the morning of Oct. 21. Ascension Parish Schools captured and shared several photos of the demolition on its social media account. As previously announced, East Ascension will receive a makeover amid...
Bayou Lafourche $96 million pump station project breaks ground in Donaldsonville
Gov. John Bel Edwards, along with members of Louisiana’s congressional delegation and several elected officials, celebrated the groundbreaking of the $96 million pump station capacity improvement project in Donaldsonville where Bayou Lafourche connects to the Mississippi River. The pump station will protect the drinking water supply for Ascension, Assumption,...
New pump station will triple fresh water flow to Bayou Lafourche, protect drinking water
A new pump station will be built in Donaldsonville which will triple the fresh water flow to Bayou Lafourche. A groundbreaking ceremony over three decades in the making was held Friday in Donaldsonville, where Bayou Lafourche meets the Mississippi River. The original price tag was $65 million, which ballooned into $96 million after regulatory hiccups stalled progress.
Three more arrests connected to Assumption Parish video-poker casino armed robbery
The Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office reported three additional arrests in relation to an armed robbery at an Assumption Parish video-poker casino near Donaldsonville. According to a news release, deputies arrested 18-year-old Jose Luis Gordillo of Gulfport, Miss., 20-year-old Hector Omar Barahona of New Orleans, and 18-year-old Brayon Chinchilla Pacheco of Harvey on armed robbery charges connected to a heist Sept. 29 at the Cane Row truck stop, RV park, and casino located along Hwy. 70 west of the Sunshine Bridge in St. James Parish.
Suspect arrested in battery of cancer patient after traffic incident in Prairieville
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office reported the arrest of 37-year-old Bryan Cage, who is suspected in the brutal beating of Scott Gray following a minor traffic incident in Prairieville. Cage was charged with felony second-degree battery and misdemeanor hit-and-run driving, according to the parish jail's online records. The information under...
Friends of Ascension Parish Library hosts fall book sale in Gonzales
The Friends of Ascension Public Library will host its fall book sale Saturday in Gonzales. It will include new and used books of all genres, CDs, DVDs, and audiobooks. Purchase books by the inch from the friends to help provide miles of support. Other items may be individually priced. Cash...
Former reserve Gonzales Police officer arrested on domestic battery charge
Ascension Parish deputies arrested a former reserve Gonzales Police officer accused of domestic battery earlier in October. Online records showed Michael Ray Britt, 31, of Prairieville was booked Oct. 13 on domestic abuse battery; child endangerment and violations of protective orders. According to records, he was released Oct. 20. Britt...
Ascension Parish man charged with aggravated assault with a firearm in Assumption Parish
An Ascension Parish man was arrested on an aggravated assault with a firearm charge in Assumption Parish, according to an Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office news release. Assumption Parish deputies arrested 72-year-old Frank F. Bonadona of Donaldsonville in connection with an alleged threat in the Klotzville area of the parish Oct. 9.
