Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Small Pennsylvania Town was Just Named One of the Coolest in the U.S.Travel MavenAmbler, PA
4 Great Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Venditore by Giordano Opens in Rittenhouse SquareMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Oloroso Launches Extravagant Tapas-Style Chef's Counter Tasting ExperienceMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Harvest Seasonal Grill & Wine Bar to open in Collegeville November 8th, 2022Marilyn JohnsonCollegeville, PA
Related
MLB playoffs: Phillies top Padres in NLCS Game 3, take series lead thanks to Jean Segura's adventurous game
Channeling the roller coaster ride that was their season, Jean Segura and the Philadelphia Phillies came through to beat the San Diego Padres in NLCS Game 3, taking a 2-1 series advantage. Shortly after his botched defensive play at second base allowed the Padres to tie the game, Segura lunged to poke a two-run single into the outfield, plating the go-ahead runs.
FOX Sports
NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres
Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
Phillies return home for Game 3 after losing in San Diego
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – The Phillies will be back home for Game 3 of their series against the Padres Friday night after a loss in Game 2, leaving the series tied 1 to 1.If you thought Citizens Bank Park was loud last week, wait until this weekend.The Fightins will need all the home-field advantage they can get with three games at the Bank this weekend and the series still up in the air.The San Diego sun would cause some issues for the Padres early.Top of the 2nd, Phillies were already up 1-0, when Matt Vierling hits a liner to right field.Juan...
CBS News
Phillies edge Padres to take 2-1 series lead in NLCS
If you're looking for a place to watch the games, check out the best bars in Philadelphia to watch the Fightins. Games 4 and 5 are also scheduled for this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout...
HometownLife.com
NLCS Game 3: San Diego Padres at Philadelphia Phillies odds, picks and predictions
NLCS: tied 1-1 Regular-season series: Philadelphia won 4-3 San Diego bounced back from an opening-game setback with an 8-5 win in Game 2 Wednesday. The Padres had 13 hits - including 3 home runs - in piling up their most runs in a single home game since Aug. 10. The Friars now head on the road where they are 3-2 in the playoffs and 8-3 since Sept. 16.
WFMZ-TV Online
Friday night in Philly: 'Electric crowd' shows up for Phillies
PHILADELPHIA – It's another Friday night in Philly at Citizens Bank Park for fans who shuffled into the parking lot hours leading up to the big game. It's the third of the National League Championship Series between the Phillies and the San Diego Padres. "The vibe's electric, the vibes...
WFMZ-TV Online
Philadelphia 4, San Diego 2
E_Segura (1), Hoskins (1). DP_San Diego 2, Philadelphia 1. LOB_San Diego 7, Philadelphia 4. 2B_Stott 2 (2), Castellanos (1), Bohm (1). HR_Schwarber (2). Hill pitched to 3 batters in the 7th, Alvarado pitched to 1 batter in the 8th. HBP_Suárez (Soto). Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Quinn Wolcott; Second, Doug...
NBC Philadelphia
Bryson Stott Gets NLCS Tickets for Phillies Fan Who Lost Dad to Cancer
Phillies fan Geoff Crawley knew he couldn’t afford to watch his favorite team play in Philadelphia during the National League Championship Series against the San Diego Padres. But he was determined to still see the Phils in person and traveled all the way from Washington, DC to San Diego for Game 2 of the series.
NLCS Game 3: Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead series 2-1
Kyle Schwarber homered and Jean Segura hit a two-run single to lead the Philadelphia Phillies to a 4-2 win over the San Diego Padres for a 2-1 lead in the National League Championship Series.
MLB Playoff Tracker: Phillies Take 2-1 NLCS Lead
The 2022 Major League Baseball postseason is set, and you can follow along with the schedule and results all October long.
CBS News
Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 3 live updates and more
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- It's all about the hometown crowd. The Phillies look to take a 2-1 lead over the Padres in the NLCS Friday night in their return to South Philadelphia. The NLCS is tied 1-1 heading into Game 3 at Citizens Bank Park Friday night. The Phils will send Ranger Suarez to the mound to face Padres starting pitcher Joe Musgrove.
CBS News
Watch: Jason Kelce chugs beer at Phillies-Padres NLCS Game 3
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Jason Kelce continues to add to his legendary career in Philadelphia. The Eagles' All-Pro center chugged a beer in between innings at Game 3 of the NLCS between the Phillies and Padres. As expected, Kelce put it down with ease. The Eagles are on a bye this...
numberfire.com
Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
76ers Standouts Support Phillies’ Game 3 Win vs. Padres
76ers standouts Tobias Harris and Georges Niang attended the Philadelphia Phillies' Game 3 against the Padres.
ESPN
Eagles' Kelce supports Phillies, hugs Phanatic at NLCS Game 3
You think Jason Kelce enjoys being in Philadelphia?. On Friday night, the Philadelphia Eagles center made an appearance at Game 3 of the Philadelphia Phillies' NLCS matchup against the San Diego Padres. And by "made an appearance, "we mean he did the following:. Hugged the Phillie Phanatic. Waved a rally...
NBC Sports
David Ortiz dons Eagles jersey, dances with Phillies mascot
With the Boston Red Sox not in the 2022 MLB playoffs, David Ortiz apparently has found a new team to root for. The Hall-of-Fame Red Sox slugger, now an MLB analyst with FOX Sports, seems to be all in on the Philadelphia Phillies. Before Game 3 of the NLCS between the Phillies and San Diego Padres, he wore a Philadelphia Eagles jersey while dancing on top of the dugout with the Phillie Phanatic.
WFMZ-TV Online
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Minnesota at Boston, 1 p.m. San Jose at New Jersey, 1 p.m. Arizona at Ottawa, 4 p.m. St. Louis at Edmonton, 4 p.m. Dallas...
Phillies super fan Miles Teller goes insane at NLCS Game 3 (Video)
“Top Gun: Maverick” actor and Philadelphia Phillies super fan Miles Teller lost it when his favorite team took the lead over the San Diego Padres in Game 3 of the NLCS. The Philadelphia Phillies left San Diego tied 1-1 in the National League Championship Series against the Padres. But now, they get to play three consecutive games in Philadelphia, where they hope they can win their first NL pennant since 2009.
Comments / 0