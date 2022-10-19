ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, NC

Dallas, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Crest High School soccer team will have a game with North Gaston High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Crest High School
North Gaston High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Tina Howell

Carolina Panthers loading up on draft picks for Sean Payton?

The Carolina Panthers are having a fire sale, trading players and loading up draft picks. After firing Matt Rhule, the Panthers are in search for a new head coach, and it looks like former Saints head coach Sean Payton is at the top of their list but not so fast! According to a statement made by Jay Glazer to Fox Sports Radio, Payton who just moved to Los Angeles, is not interested in switching coasts and coaching in Carolina.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

2022 St. Jude Dream Dream Home winner announced!

MONROE, N.C. (WBTV) – The winner has been revealed!. Ben Houser of Vale, North Carolina, has won the brand new St. Jude Dream Home in Thursday night’s drawing!. It’s been nine months since ground was broken on the home on Arden Drive in Monroe. In July, 26,000...
MONROE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Talented North Carolinians Inducted Into NC Music Hall of Fame

CHARLOTTE, N.C.– The North Carolina Music Hall of Fame honored some of North Carolina’s own Thursday night in Kannapolis. Banjo player and singer, Charlie Poole who was born in Statesville was honored for his recordings that sold over 100,000 copies. Nneena Freelon is the award-winning jazz singer. She was a favorite of the Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin. Co-founding member of Chic, Bernard Edwards, was also honored. He was born in Greenville and went on to make a mark in the music industry. Janet Paschal grew up in Reidsville before embarking on her gospel music career. R&B legend, Stephanie Mills who was born in New York but makes her home in Charlotte was also inducted. She says she is thankful and humbled by the honor. She also said she loves calling Charlotte home.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
lakenormanpublications.com

Lake Norman restaurant health inspections – Week of Oct. 17

Health departments in Mecklenburg, Iredell, Lincoln and Catawba counties inspected the following restaurants and food-service establishments Oct. 7-13: Arnie’s Tavern, 16500 Birkdale Commons Pkwy. – 99.5. Burger King, 16800 Caldwell Creek Drive – 98.5. Harvey’s, 13812 Cinnabar Place – 94.5. AC and Events Catering, 11943...
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Missing Matthews teen found dead, no foul play suspected

MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
MATTHEWS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Mallard Creek BBQ returns, shifts to drive-thru, carry-out only

CHARLOTTE — After skipping two years because of the pandemic, the annual Mallard Creek Presbyterian Church Barbecue is set to return for its 91st year on Oct. 27. This year’s event will operate differently than past years, however. Traditionally known for serving up pork with a side of politics with candidates on hand to meet with customers, the event will be set up for drive-thru and walk-up carry-out orders only. There will be no dine-in seating offered this year.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Truck Hauling Bulldozer Crashes into House on Monroe Road

CHARLOTTE — A truck hauling a bulldozer on a trailer crashed into a house in the 7500 block of Monroe Road in east Charlotte. It happened around 9:20 p.m. Thursday. The driver told first responders that he was traveling east when another vehicle turned in front of him. Instead of hitting the other vehicle, he careened off the right side of the road and crashed into a home.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Residential development spanning 126 acres near Lake Norman gains approval

LAKE NORMAN, N.C. — A group has secured a key approval for a large proposed project near Lake Norman. The Mooresville Board of Commissioners on Monday approved a planned development district request from NC Land Acquisitions Mooresville LLC for a 126-acre site between U.S. Highway 21 and N.C. Highway 115. The entity that sought approval is affiliated with Land South, an asset management firm based in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.
MOORESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Luxury apartment community opening in Cabarrus County

CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Sycamore at Christenbury, a new 275-unit luxury apartment community in Concord, will begin pre-leasing this fall with the first residents expected to move in soon after. Located on 17 acres off Christenbury Parkway, the community provides elevated apartment living, distinctive finishes, lifestyle-enhancing amenities, ample green space and convenient access to Christenbury Commons.
CABARRUS COUNTY, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Mooresville Fire Captain Passes Away

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Mooresville Fire and Rescue is mourning the loss of one of their own. In a tweet, the department said Captain Brian Yon passed away Wednesday afternoon. He had fallen ill. Funeral arrangements will be released at a later time.
MOORESVILLE, NC
Calcasieu Parish News

North Carolina Contractor Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Contractor Fraud

North Carolina Contractor Arrested in Southwest Louisiana for Alleged Contractor Fraud. Lake Charles, Louisiana – The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office stated on October 19, 2022, that the Contractor Fraud Response Team received two complaints against contractor Keith Diprima, 45, of Matthews, North Carolina, with construction company DBA First Restoration of America between December 2021 and March 2022.
MATTHEWS, NC
country1037fm.com

Charlotte Health Inspector Cites Local Eatery For “Live Roach”

For the record, this is NOT a real roach at Captain Jim’s ear. A real one WAS found and cited at a Charlotte restaurant. According to The Charlotte Observer, two Charlotte restaurants received a B grade during inspections from the health department. Multiple violations were found including one real live roach. He was an unwanted visitor at the Diamond Restaurant according to the paper. That place is located at 1901 Commonwealth Avenue. It was found along the mop and sink area. To get all the details to check them out from the Charlotte Observer right here.
CHARLOTTE, NC
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy