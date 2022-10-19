Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.

ANCHORAGE, AK ・ 15 HOURS AGO