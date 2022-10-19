Read full article on original website
The Alaska Federation of Natives tackles Native boarding schools
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet. When dance groups take the stage at the Alaska Federation of Natives Conference in Anchorage, they will be dressed in their regalia. Wearing outfits of fur, leather and beads. Painstakingly made by hand. AFN rivals the runways of Paris as people walk around in their finest of fashion. Saturday night, couture and culture team up to walk the runway for the first AFN fashion show.
Alaska Zoo in critical need of frozen fish donations
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions.
Borough, Wasilla mayors remember late Bert Cottle
Alaska Federation of Natives holding Indigenous Fashion Show during annual banquet
Boarding schools have a long history in the state. Starting in the 1900's all the way to the 1970s many rural Alaska Native children were forced to attend boarding schools far from their homes, sometimes out of state.
A weekend full of sunshine along with chilly temperatures
Great Alaska Shakeout: students drop, cover and hold for earthquake safety
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - At 10:20 a.m., what sounded like a freight train roared in room 190 at Denali Montessori in Anchorage, prompting students to act out what to do in case of an earthquake. The school was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout according to...
Anchorage school closure update
The Alaska Zoo asks that the fish be no older than two years,
Planes in 2 fatal Alaska crashes had holes in floats, NTSB reports
Federal investigators have found holes in the floats of two small planes that crashed on Alaska waterways in the past month, leaving both of their pilots dead. The National Transportation Safety Board released preliminary reports on the crashes Thursday. The information sheds new light on both the Sept. 25 Whiskey Lake crash near Skwentna that killed 67-year-old Anchorage woman Janell Rude and two dogs, and the Oct. 5 Chena Marina Airstrip crash near Fairbanks that killed 75-year-old wilderness guide Jerald Stansel.
Oct. 20, 2022 FastCast
Request for permit to be withdrawn from Donlin gold mine project.
The many faces of Anchorage’s homeless population
Anchorage begins abatement of Centennial Campground
At 10:20 AM the fright train sound hit room 190 in Denali Montessori in Anchorage, as students acted out what to do in case of an Earthquake. Denali Montessori was one of over 110,000 participants in the Great Alaska Shakeout. A worldwide exercise that focuses on Earthquake education and emergency preparedness.
City begins abatement process at Centennial Campground
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Campers remaining at Centennial Campground were ordered to pack up and leave Thursday as the city began the abatement process. Campers were notified on Oct. 4 they would have to move in just over two weeks. Teresa Adkins was among those packing up belongings on Thursday....
AFN Convention tackles painful topic of Native boarding schools
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Echoes of a painful past is how one Alaskan who attended a native boarding school described the experience he says is still affecting generations of Alaska Natives. Vice President of the National Native American Boarding School Healing Coalition Jim LaBelle, Sr. spoke at a panel discussion...
Red-Flag 23-1 provides international pilots with experience flying in high mountain regions
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Red-Flag Alaska 23-1 is back on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson this year. The first round of Red-Flag began on Oct. 6, featuring NATO partners, the United Kingdom’s Royal Air Force, and the Royal New Zealand Air Force. “We can all come here, practice together, and really...
Woman struck by vehicle in Midtown suffers life-threatening injuries
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A woman who was struck by a vehicle in Midtown Anchorage on Thursday night has suffered life-threatening injuries. According to an alert from the Anchorage Police Department, officers responded to reports of a vehicle and pedestrian collision at the intersection of Benson Boulevard and C Street in Anchorage around 8:18 p.m.
Alaska Natives fete their 1st Congress member, Mary Peltola
ANCHORAGE, Alaska — (AP) — U.S. Rep. Mary Peltola, the first Alaska Native to serve in Congress, received a hero's welcome Thursday when the Democrat gave the keynote address at the Alaska Federation of Natives conference in Anchorage. Those attending the largest annual gathering of Natives in Alaska...
Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff
This week, the Anchorage School District announced that it is considering the closure of six elementary schools amid a projected $68 million budget shortfall. Anchorage isn’t the only district facing a major fiscal problem. At the end of the last school year, Fairbanks closed three schools. In Juneau, the school board is considering whether to […] The post Confronting rising bills and flat state funding, Alaska schools say they are at a fiscal cliff appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
Willow man convicted in brutal 2018 slaying of wife
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A Palmer jury convicted a man on Wednesday for the brutal 2018 murder of his wife. Content warning: This article contains graphic details that some readers may find disturbing. The jury found Michael James Kilgo, 63, of Willow, guilty of first-degree murder, two counts of second-degree...
Washington man indicted in relation to fentanyl overdose death
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A Washington man has been indicted by an Anchorage grand jury in relation to the fentanyl overdose of a man in Chignik. According to a press release from the Alaska Department of Law, 40-year-old Charles Chlarson of Washington was indicted on two counts of manslaughter and one count of second-degree misconduct involving a controlled substance. The release says that Quinn was indicted Following the Aug. 1 “fentanyl overdose death of Russell Shangin Jr.”
Anchorage man suspected of defrauding millions from Alaskans in affinity scam
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage man is suspected of defrauding dozens of Alaskans out of millions of dollars in a Ponzi-like scheme, according to Alaska’s Division of Banking and Securities. On Oct. 14, the division issued its second interim temporary cease and desist order against Tycoon Trading LLC...
