Lincoln, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

WOONSOCKET, R.I. (WLNE) — Two Woonsocket schools will be closed Thursday. Woonsocket High School and Woonsocket Area Career and Technical Center are closed Thursday because of a pipe failure. Administration and custodians will have to report. ABC 6 News has reached out to the district for more information and...
In a blow to WJAR-10 and the Rhode Island news corps, investigative reporter Katie Davis has announced she is leaving the station. "Some personal news, as they say: this is my last week at NBC 10. I’m so grateful to have worked w/ the BEST team for the past 12 years! I’m excited to spend more time with my amazing little ones. Thank you New England for letting me share your stories. It has been an honor," Davis tweeted Friday night.
PAWTUCKET – Students and staff are getting acquainted with new principals at Joseph Jenks Junior High School and Samuel Slater Middle School, and those leaders are also getting to know their schools. The search for a new principal at Slater began earlier this year after Mike Cordeiro, who had...
Emptying the notebook as the Providence Friars transition from Big East Media Day to the team’s first exhibition game on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavilion:. 1). If you think that Jayden Pierre is held in high regard as he prepares for his freshman season, check out the answer that Ed Cooley provided when asked Tuesday at Madison Square Garden if he had any coaches-in-waiting among the current group of players.
NORTH SMITHFIELD – Officials in Woonsocket are set to discuss a proposal that could see water lines extended to homes and businesses along Route 146 following a request from their counterparts in North Smithfield, who note the project could bring more business to the area. Although in its preliminary...
(WJAR) — Police say Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Friday after receiving a hoax call about a threat. The Westerly Police Department says a caller reported an active shooter on campus. The school went on lockdown as police responded. The department says all school buildings...
PROVIDENCE (WPRI) – College basketball exhibition games are underway nationwide and the start of the hoops season is right around the corner. Providence blew the doors off Division II foe American International, 99-57, on Thursday night at the Amica Mutual Pavillion. Rafael Castro poured in a game-high 18 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Kentucky transfer […]
CUMBERLAND – Eric Loffredo has always loved Halloween, carrying his joy for it into adulthood, but this year he’ll take that dedication to the fall holiday to another level. Loffredo is inviting area families to walk through the yard of his family’s home at 25 East Barrows St....
SCITUATE – Three years into a five-year contract with Providence Water Supply, Charlie Chase of Rhode Island Maple Syrup says he is replacing the old sugar maple tapping lines along the reservoir with new lines with drains before the winter tapping season. Chase, who has been making maple syrup...
WARWICK, R.I. (WPRI) — Traffic changes in the West Bay aim to make for a safer drive along a troubled stretch of roadway. A so-called “road diet” is currently underway in Warwick along a section of Main Avenue (Route 113) between Route 5 and Jefferson Boulevard. RIDOT officials say the move will address chronic issues […]
Pawtucket Mayor Donald Grebien and the Pawtucket City Council released a misleading press statement on Thursday following Wednesday night’s council vote approving the sale of 60% of Morley Field, the only public green space in the mostly low-income, mostly BIPOC community in the Woodlawn neighborhood, to private developer JK Equities, to be converted into a parking lot. One word used in the press release was “compromise,” a word that even the city council members who helped work out the deal agreed was not quite accurate during Wednesday night’s hearing.
Multiple Taunton Public Schools staff members received threatening and harassing phone calls and social media post in relation to how an elementary school handled an incident where a second-grade student suffered neck burns after a group of students wrapped a rope around her neck in what the school reported to be an accident during a playground game.
REHOBOTH, Mass. (WLNE) — “Big Daddy” is back on the “Big” stage. Jerry Cadorette is one of the most recognizable faces in competitive arm wrestling, but it was never a sport he envisioned taking up. “This wasn’t a sport that I went out looking for....
LINCOLN – It’s been a long and fulfilling run for Luc Filion, owner of Old Orchard Farm on Old River Road in Manville, who spent his last Saturday in business saying goodbye to the friends he’s made over 36 years in business. “It’s a small place, but...
EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE) — East Providence police are looking for a two-year-old who was taken in a parental kidnapping Thursday. According to police, Jordan McClure, 24, took two-year-old Penelope McClure from her East Providence home following a domestic disturbance. Police said the duo was last seen on a...
What the world truly needs is more feel-good stories and this one deserves some recognition. On Wednesday, October 19th, a mom of two by the name of Melissa Afonso watched her youngest daughter Sofia get picked up for school by her good friend Julie Kubicek (her daughter attends the same school as Sofia). Kubicek is close with the Afonso family and helps bring the kids to E.S. Brown Elementary in Swansea every morning. Coincidentally, her husband is Trooper Joe Kubicek who had quite the surprise for Sofia that also meant the world to Afonso.
