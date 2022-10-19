ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Providence, RI

Lincoln, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

The East Providence High School soccer team will have a game with Lincoln High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

East Providence High School
Lincoln High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

