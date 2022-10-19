Read full article on original website
10/21 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard
4A Sectional 19East Noble 46 Angola 22South Side 20 Leo 26New Haven 14 DeKalb 17Columbia City 41 Wayne 36 4A Sectional 20Mississinewa 41 Marion 17Huntington North 47 Muncie Central 21Kokomo 70 Frankfort 6Western 44 Jay County 0 4A Sectional 18Wawasee 14 Logansport 35Northridge 33 S.B. Riley 12NorthWood 48 S.B. Washington 14S.B. St. Joseph 47 Plymouth […]
Indiana high school football sectionals kickoff Friday: Here are your games of the week
Northridge Raiders (5-4) vs. Riley Wildcats (5-4) When/where: Friday, 7 p.m. at Jackson Field in South Bend. Series: Northridge leads 6-0. Northridge beat Riley 32-7 in last meeting in 2014. Last week: Northridge lost to Warsaw 35-21. ... Riley lost to Jimtown 19-7. Extra points: Class 4A Sectional 18 first-round...
South Bend high school football sectional scoreboard: Live Friday night scores and updates
SOUTH BEND — It's time for high school football action in South Bend as 4A through 1A sectionals kickoff. 6A and 5A start next week. Follow the updated action from these games and others right here. Be sure to hit REFRESH and scroll down to see other games FINAL: Northridge 33, Riley Wildcats 12 ...
High school football roundup: Ortiz comes up big as Saint Joe dumps Plymouth
Quarterback Alex Ortiz passed for three touchdowns and run for two more as Saint Joseph opened Class 4A sectional play with a 47-14 victory over host Plymouth in high school football Friday night. Saint Joseph, 4-6, will host unbeaten NorthWood (10-0) in a sectional semifinal this coming Friday night. ...
Northridge moves to IHSAA sectional semifinal, but future is bright at Riley
SOUTH BEND — The level of pep in Darrick Lee’s pep talk sounded more pregame than postgame after his Riley Wildcats had just fallen 33-12 to Northridge in Friday night’s Class 4A sectional football opener at Jackson Field. Lee wasn’t about to go quietly to cap his first season as Riley coach, and his Cats made some noise of their own on the way to trailing the Raiders just 14-12 at halftime, before the defending state finalists...
WTHR
Operation Football: Playoffs kick off Friday night
INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA football playoffs get started Friday night with a huge matchup in Hancock County. Defending Class 4A state champion Mt. Vernon hosts rival New Palestine in the first round of sectional play. The Dragons finished the regular season 9-0 and beat the Marauders 42-6 on Sept....
IHSAA football sectionals roundup: Scores, highlights, stats as playoffs kicked off
We made it. It's the best time of year: The Indiana high school football state tournament. Sectionals got underway on Friday night, and boy did they deliver. Here's everything you...
WLFI.com
FRIDAY NIGHT FRENZY: Sectional Preview - Delphi vs. Benton Central
Week 1 of high school football sectionals kicks off tonight. Sports18's Kelly Hallinan has a preview of the Game of the Week, Delphi vs. Benton Central.
Delta Discovery
Bethel Warriors host Wrestling Scramble
The WarriorDome was packed with fans on Friday and Saturday night for the Wrestling Scramble event last weekend. High school, junior high, and elementary teams from Akiachak, Alakanuk, Aniak, Bristol Bay, Chevak, Dillingham, Emmonak, Hooper Bay, Koliganek, Kotlik, Manokotak, Mt. Village, Napaskiak, Newhalen, New Stuyahok, Nome, Nunapitchuk, Quinhagak, Scammon Bay, St. Mary’s, and Togiak joined the Warriors on the mats for an exciting weekend of matches.
Edison girls fall in sectional title match
MILAN — Edison battled back to tie its match against Mansfield Christian in the second half before falling 5-3 in a Division III girls soccer sectional championship on Thursday. The No. 4 seed Chargers trailed 3-1 at halftime before goals by Abby Hearing and Alaina Keegan tied the match...
WTHR
Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Delta High School
MUNCIE, Ind — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from Delta High School in Muncie. The Eagles (3-6) will face the Yorktown Tigers (6-3) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night. Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.
Leo girls soccer ready for semi-state rematch with Mishawaka Marian
Leo will face Mishawaka Marian in the semi-state round for the second straight year.
Shallowater hands Bushland first high school football loss in high-scoring district battle
BUSHLAND — Shallowater entered Bushland on Friday night ready to make a statement. The Mustangs dominated the first half by forcing three Falcon turnovers and scoring three touchdowns on short-yardage runs by junior power running back Cannon Reed. ...
YAHOO!
Undefeated Hamilton tops Columbia Falls 23-7
Oct. 22—COLUMBIA FALLS — Defending state champion Hamilton Broncs kept their undefeated record intact by topping the Columbia Falls Wildcats 23-7. Things were close through one half with Hamilton leading 8-7, but once the second half got underway the Broncs started bucking, scoring 15 unanswered points. As one...
Bloomington North's Shirley secures spot in final four
INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Shirley was ready to go and he was ready to finish. After steamrolling through the first set, the Bloomington North senior ended up having to rally twice to avoid a third set and eliminate Fishers' Reece Knoderer, 6-0, 7-6(5), in the opener of the IHSAA state boys' singles tennis championships at Park Tudor High School on Friday. Oddly enough, it was nearly the same exact score Shirley lost by in 2020 in his state...
