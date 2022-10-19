INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Shirley was ready to go and he was ready to finish. After steamrolling through the first set, the Bloomington North senior ended up having to rally twice to avoid a third set and eliminate Fishers' Reece Knoderer, 6-0, 7-6(5), in the opener of the IHSAA state boys' singles tennis championships at Park Tudor High School on Friday. Oddly enough, it was nearly the same exact score Shirley lost by in 2020 in his state...

BLOOMINGTON, IN ・ 19 HOURS AGO