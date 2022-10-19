ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

WANE 15

10/21 Highlight Zone Prep Football Scoreboard

4A Sectional 19East Noble 46 Angola 22South Side 20 Leo 26New Haven 14 DeKalb 17Columbia City 41 Wayne 36 4A Sectional 20Mississinewa 41 Marion 17Huntington North 47 Muncie Central 21Kokomo 70 Frankfort 6Western 44 Jay County 0 4A Sectional 18Wawasee 14 Logansport 35Northridge 33 S.B. Riley 12NorthWood 48 S.B. Washington 14S.B. St. Joseph 47 Plymouth […]
South Bend Tribune

Northridge moves to IHSAA sectional semifinal, but future is bright at Riley

SOUTH BEND — The level of pep in Darrick Lee’s pep talk sounded more pregame than postgame after his Riley Wildcats had just fallen 33-12 to Northridge in Friday night’s Class 4A sectional football opener at Jackson Field. Lee wasn’t about to go quietly to cap his first season as Riley coach, and his Cats made some noise of their own on the way to trailing the Raiders just 14-12 at halftime, before the defending state finalists...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WTHR

Operation Football: Playoffs kick off Friday night

INDIANAPOLIS — The IHSAA football playoffs get started Friday night with a huge matchup in Hancock County. Defending Class 4A state champion Mt. Vernon hosts rival New Palestine in the first round of sectional play. The Dragons finished the regular season 9-0 and beat the Marauders 42-6 on Sept....
HANCOCK COUNTY, IN
Delta Discovery

Bethel Warriors host Wrestling Scramble

The WarriorDome was packed with fans on Friday and Saturday night for the Wrestling Scramble event last weekend. High school, junior high, and elementary teams from Akiachak, Alakanuk, Aniak, Bristol Bay, Chevak, Dillingham, Emmonak, Hooper Bay, Koliganek, Kotlik, Manokotak, Mt. Village, Napaskiak, Newhalen, New Stuyahok, Nome, Nunapitchuk, Quinhagak, Scammon Bay, St. Mary’s, and Togiak joined the Warriors on the mats for an exciting weekend of matches.
BETHEL, AK
Norwalk Reflector

Edison girls fall in sectional title match

MILAN — Edison battled back to tie its match against Mansfield Christian in the second half before falling 5-3 in a Division III girls soccer sectional championship on Thursday. The No. 4 seed Chargers trailed 3-1 at halftime before goals by Abby Hearing and Alaina Keegan tied the match...
EDISON, OH
WTHR

Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week: Delta High School

MUNCIE, Ind — The Operation Football Cheerleaders of the Week are from Delta High School in Muncie. The Eagles (3-6) will face the Yorktown Tigers (6-3) in the first round of the Class 3A playoffs Friday night. Click on the media player to see the cheerleaders' performance.
MUNCIE, IN
YAHOO!

Undefeated Hamilton tops Columbia Falls 23-7

Oct. 22—COLUMBIA FALLS — Defending state champion Hamilton Broncs kept their undefeated record intact by topping the Columbia Falls Wildcats 23-7. Things were close through one half with Hamilton leading 8-7, but once the second half got underway the Broncs started bucking, scoring 15 unanswered points. As one...
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
The Herald-Times

Bloomington North's Shirley secures spot in final four

INDIANAPOLIS — Nick Shirley was ready to go and he was ready to finish. After steamrolling through the first set, the Bloomington North senior ended up having to rally twice to avoid a third set and eliminate Fishers' Reece Knoderer, 6-0, 7-6(5), in the opener of the IHSAA state boys' singles tennis championships at Park Tudor High School on Friday. Oddly enough, it was nearly the same exact score Shirley lost by in 2020 in his state...
BLOOMINGTON, IN

