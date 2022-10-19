Read full article on original website
RUMOR: Dodgers prepared to let Trea Turner walk, sign Aaron Judge instead
The Los Angeles Dodgers could be in the mix to make a run for Aaron Judge this offseason, and they are reportedly even willing to let Trea Turner walk in a potential bid for the New York Yankees slugger. Mark Feinsand of MLB.com listed the potential landing spots for Turner...
NBC Sports
Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1
PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series. Game 4 is...
Giancarlo Stanton’s stern message to Yankees after going down 0-2 to Astros in ALCS
The New York Yankees lived up to their Bronx Bombers moniker this season as the clear-cut best power-hitting team in the MLB. Facing a 0-2 hole against the equally formidable Houston Astros, Giancarlo Stanton thinks the team might need to switch up their approach. Stanton was vocal after their subpar...
Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros
The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
NBC Sports
Phillies take Game 3 behind Schwarber, Segura and lots of clutch bullpen work
The Phillies spent $79 million to bring Kyle Schwarber to Philadelphia because they believed his power bat would play well in their lineup and his postseason experience would be a compass in a clubhouse that needed help finding its way to October. With 45,279 towel-waving crazies rocking Citizens Bank Park,...
FOX Sports
NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres
Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
Jose Altuve enters Hall of Infamy with MLB lowlight never seen before
You would have to walk all the way back to the regular season to see the last time that Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve last reached a base via a hit. In fact, according to ESPN Stats & Info, Altuve is now the owner of the longest hitless streak in MLB postseason history.
Schwarber Says Teammates ‘Looked at Him Weird’ After 488-Foot HR
The Phillies star didn’t recount the moment in much detail when he was asked about his record postseason homer.
Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS
Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
ALCS Odds: Astros vs. Yankees Game 3 prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The series shifts to the Bronx as the Houston Astros look to take a commanding 3-0 lead when they take on the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. It’s time to check out our MLB odds series once more and deliver an Astros-Yankees Game 3 prediction and pick. The...
CBS News
Phillies edge Padres to take 2-1 series lead in NLCS
If you're looking for a place to watch the games, check out the best bars in Philadelphia to watch the Fightins. Games 4 and 5 are also scheduled for this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout...
Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLDS Game 3
The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
Jason Kelce beer chug at Phillies-Padres NLCS has crowd going nuts
It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan today. Most of the major sports teams of the cities have found great success this year. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the NLCS battling for a chance at making it […] The post Jason Kelce beer chug at Phillies-Padres NLCS has crowd going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees
The New York Yankees currently find themselves in a tough situation in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. The AL East champions went down 0-2 in the series after their loss on Thursday. While it was a much better outing for the Pinstripes than Game 1, it still wasn’t enough to get past Houston. One […] The post ‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Josh Donaldson’s ALCS struggles draw honest take from Aaron Boone
Heading back home for Game 3 of the ALCS, the New York Yankees are in an 0-2 hole against the Houston Astros, who have been their kryptonite in recent years. While the offense as a whole is struggling to produce, Josh Donaldson in particular is in a brutal slump. He’s hitting just .227 in the […] The post Josh Donaldson’s ALCS struggles draw honest take from Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Yardbarker
Mets' Billy Eppler messaged MLB official about Joe Musgrove before substance check
MLB insider Jon Heyman of the New York Post has provided some additional information about New York Mets manager Buck Showalter asking for San Diego Padres starter Joe Musgrove to be checked for illegal substances in the final game of the wild-card playoff series that the Mets lost on Oct. 9.
MLB
Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists
The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
numberfire.com
Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup
Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
NLCS Odds: Padres vs. Phillies Game 4 prediction, odds and pick – 10/22/2022
The San Diego Padres will attempt to bounce back and avoid a 3-1 hole as they face the Philadelphia Phillies in Game 4 of the National League Championship Series. It’s time to continue our MLB odds series with a Padres-Phillies Game 4 prediction and pick. The Phillies lead the...
numberfire.com
Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon
Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
