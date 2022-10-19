ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBC Sports

Schwarber HR, Segura, Phillies top Padres 4-2, lead NLCS 2-1

PHILADELPHIA – Kyle Schwarber led off with his latest scintillating home run, Jean Segura atoned for a run-scoring error with a go-ahead single and the Philadelphia Phillies edged the San Diego Padres 4-2 on Friday night to take a 2-1 lead in the NL Championship Series. Game 4 is...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

Yankees set insane playoff record no one wants to be part of in ALCS loss to Astros

The New York Yankees lost Game 1 of the ALCS Wednesday night to the Houston Astros. In the process, they made history that no team ever desires to make. Yankees batters struck out 17 times during the game. In comparison, Astros hitters were sat down on strikes just twice on Wednesday night. This 15-strikeout discrepancy is the highest strikeout differential in MLB postseason history.
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

NLCS top plays: Phillies take Game 3 over Padres

Philadelphia returned home tied with San Diego in the penultimate round of the MLB playoffs for Game 3 of the National League Championship Series on FS1. The Phillies started Ranger Suarez on Friday, while Joe Musgrove was on the hill for the Padres. Both pitchers registered no-decisions in their previous postseason starts.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Watch: Eagles All-Pro Jason Kelce pounds a beer and hugs the Phillie Phanatic during Game 2 of NLCS

Philadelphia Eagles All-Pro center Jason Kelce knows how to party. Kelce has already jump-started a musical career, collaborating with his fellow lineman on a Christmas album. Though, he might have a future as a hype man as well, firing up the crowd at Citizens Bank Park during Game 2 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and San Deigo Padres.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Phillies edge Padres to take 2-1 series lead in NLCS

If you're looking for a place to watch the games, check out the best bars in Philadelphia to watch the Fightins. Games 4 and 5 are also scheduled for this weekend in the City of Brotherly Love. Follow our live blog below for the lineups, live updates and more throughout...
SAN DIEGO, CA
Larry Brown Sports

Juan Soto under fire for defensive miscues in NLDS Game 3

The San Diego Padres may be digging in their pockets for the receipt on Juan Soto after Friday’s contest. The Padres outfielder Soto had a miserable night in the field during Game 3 of the NLDS against the Philadelphia Phillies. Soto misplayed a base hit by Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott in the second inning, allowing Stott to take an extra base.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ClutchPoints

Jason Kelce beer chug at Phillies-Padres NLCS has crowd going nuts

It’s a great time to be a Philadelphia sports fan today. Most of the major sports teams of the cities have found great success this year. The Philadelphia Eagles are the only undefeated team in the NFL through six weeks. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies are in the NLCS battling for a chance at making it […] The post Jason Kelce beer chug at Phillies-Padres NLCS has crowd going nuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees

The New York Yankees currently find themselves in a tough situation in the ALCS against the Houston Astros. The AL East champions went down 0-2 in the series after their loss on Thursday. While it was a much better outing for the Pinstripes than Game 1, it still wasn’t enough to get past Houston. One […] The post ‘The roof open kind of killed us’: Aaron Judge, Aaron Boone sound off on Minute Maid controversy that doomed Yankees appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
ClutchPoints

Josh Donaldson’s ALCS struggles draw honest take from Aaron Boone

Heading back home for Game 3 of the ALCS, the New York Yankees are in an 0-2 hole against the Houston Astros, who have been their kryptonite in recent years. While the offense as a whole is struggling to produce, Josh Donaldson in particular is in a brutal slump. He’s hitting just .227 in the […] The post Josh Donaldson’s ALCS struggles draw honest take from Aaron Boone appeared first on ClutchPoints.
HOUSTON, TX
MLB

Here are the 2022 Gold Glove finalists

The 2022 Rawlings Gold Glove Award finalists were announced Thursday, with winners to be unveiled during a one-hour, special edition broadcast of “Baseball Tonight” on Nov. 1 at 5 p.m. ET, airing on ESPN prior to Game 4 of the 2022 World Series. There are three finalists per...
numberfire.com

Phillies starting Bryson Stott at shortstop in Friday's NLCS Game 3 lineup

Philadelphia Phillies shortstop Bryson Stott is batting seventh in Friday's Game Three National League Championship Series contest against the San Diego Padres. Stott will operate the shortstop position after Edmundo Sosa was benched on Friday night. In a matchup versus right-hander Joe Musgrove, our models project Stott to score 7.7...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
numberfire.com

Bryson Stott sitting for Phillies in Game 2 Wednesday afternoon

Philadelphia Phillies infielder Bryson Stott is not in the starting lineup Wednesday afternoon for Game 2 of the NLCS against left-hander Blake Snell and the San Diego Padres. Stott, a left-handed hitter, will move to the bench versus the Padres' southpaw. Edmundo Sosa will replace Stott at shortstop and hit ninth.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
ClutchPoints

ClutchPoints is one of the fastest growing social media-based websites, covering the latest NBA, NFL & MLB news across the world.

