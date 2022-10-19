Erie, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice
There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Erie.
The Oil City Area Senior High School soccer team will have a game with McDowell High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Oil City Area Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Millcreek Township School District on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
The General McLane High School soccer team will have a game with Cathedral Preparatory School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.
The Oil City Area Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Millcreek Township School District on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
The Mercyhurst Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Cathedral Preparatory School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
The Oil City Area Senior High School soccer team will have a game with McDowell High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.
