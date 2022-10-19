ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

Erie, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

 3 days ago

There are 6 high school ⚽ games in Erie.

The Oil City Area Senior High School soccer team will have a game with McDowell High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Oil City Area Senior High School
McDowell High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Oil City Area Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Millcreek Township School District on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Oil City Area Senior High School
Millcreek Township School District
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The General McLane High School soccer team will have a game with Cathedral Preparatory School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

General McLane High School
Cathedral Preparatory School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Oil City Area Senior High School soccer team will have a game with Millcreek Township School District on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.

Oil City Area Senior High School
Millcreek Township School District
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

The Mercyhurst Preparatory School soccer team will have a game with Cathedral Preparatory School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.

Mercyhurst Preparatory School
Cathedral Preparatory School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Junior Varsity Girls Soccer

The Oil City Area Senior High School soccer team will have a game with McDowell High School on October 19, 2022, 16:30:00.

Oil City Area Senior High School
McDowell High School
October 19, 2022
16:30:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

