KR Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Multiple Rapes
UPDATE (Oct. 18):. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has confirmed to XXL that Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Kaalan Walker, previously known by his rapper name KR, has reportedly been sentenced to spend the next five decades behind bars for raping multiple women and teenage girls.
Two Men Arrested For Allegedly Robbing Several Armored Cars
Two men were arrested Friday for allegedly robbing at least three armored cars throughout the Los Angeles area.
Los Angeles armored vehicle robbery suspects who allegedly ambushed, shot guard arrested, prosecutors say
California police arrested two armed robbery suspects who allegedly shot a guard during a heist in Los Angeles.
2urbangirls.com
76-year-old man makes first court appearance in four could case killings
LOS ANGELES – A 76-year-old man who was allegedly linked by DNA evidence to the cold-case killings of a 15-year-old girl and three young women in Los Angeles and Inglewood dating back as far as 1980 made his first appearance Wednesday in a downtown Los Angeles courtroom on four murder charges.
NBC Los Angeles
‘This Was Monstrous': Reward Offered in Brutal Killing of Woodland Hills Woman, 81
A $50,000 reward was announced Thursday for information in the killing of an 81-year-old woman found dead after she stabbed, strangled and set on fire two months ago in her Woodland Hills home. Ok Ja Kim was found in a bedroom at her residence in the 20800 block of Martha...
knock-la.com
EXCLUSIVE: Footage Shows LASD Deputies Beating Man for No Reason
On October 16, 2022, at 1:13 AM, two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) pulled up to a shopping center on Century Boulevard in Inglewood and brutally beat and arrested an employee. Blake Anderson is a security guard at the Good Batch Lounge. He recently got...
Sentencing Due for Man Who Ran SoCal-to-Canada Drug Ring
A 43-year-old man faces sentencing Thursday for running a drug-trafficking organization that intended to export hundreds of pounds of cocaine and heroin from Southern California into Canada, and imported MDMA into the United States using big rigs and fully encrypted telephones to work the scheme.
foxla.com
LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video
INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
2urbangirls.com
Man charged with murder of motorist dragged under SUV, also charged with additional count of murder
Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón announced today that three people have been charged today in connection with a murder in Reseda earlier this year. The final arrests led to a police pursuit where a motorist was killed after being dragged under his vehicle. “I am grateful that...
Students walk out of Marshall High School, demand accountability after on-campus stabbing
Students walked out of John Marshall High School in Los Feliz on Thursday, a day after a stabbing occurred on campus. The incident occurred around 3:30 p.m. at the school, located at 3939 Tracy St. At least two people were stabbed during a fight and were taken to a hospital, according to Los Angeles School […]
2urbangirls.com
Authorities change cause of death in case of man who drowned in SoFi Stadium lake
The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner’s office has updated the cause of death for a man who drowned in the lake outside of SoFi Stadium. Javier Bautista-Reyes, 45, was found at the bottom of the lake, which is roughly 15 feet deep, in the early morning of July 6.
3 charged in Reseda homicide, including suspect who allegedly dragged carjacking victim during pursuit
Three people have been charged in connection with a robbery and fatal shooting in Reseda this summer, including a man who was arrested after allegedly dragging and killing a carjacking victim during a police chase in Inglewood. Joshua Reneau, 31, Derek Lateef Hall, 28, and Miracole Brown, 20, were each charged with one count of […]
Video shows L.A. police take down man accused of slashing family member with sword
Los Angeles Police have released body camera video of officers responding to a domestic violence incident involving a man with a sword earlier this week. The incident occurred just before midnight Oct. 19 in the 1200 block of South Victoria Avenue in L.A.’s Mid-Wilshire neighborhood. The body camera video shows officers encountering a 23-year-old man, […]
2urbangirls.com
Captain who won $4 Million in harassment case now target of detective’s suit
LOS ANGELES – A Los Angeles Police Department captain recently awarded $4 million by jurors who found she was harassed by the internal circulation of a photo of a nude woman falsely purported to be her is the focus of a lawsuit filed Tuesday by a detective who alleges the captain targeted the plaintiff for harassment.
Los Angeles homeless man accused of stabbing woman in unprovoked attack caught on video
Los Angeles homeless man Jonathan Cole faces attempted murder and other charges for allegedly stabbing a woman in broad daylight in the head with garden shears.
centurycity-westwoodnews.com
Local Hollywood Executive Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Federal Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining $1.7 Million in COVID-Relief Loans
William Sadleir sentenced to 41 months in federal prison this week. The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron Pictures was sentenced this week to 41 months in federal prison for applying for and receiving $1.7 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for Aviron entities when the entire operation was being shuttered because of his embezzlement.
foxla.com
Shooting death investigation underway in South LA
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A shooting death investigation was underway in South Los Angeles Friday morning. Homicide Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of Alameda and 88th streets just before 5:20 a.m. in South LA’s Florence neighborhood after officers responded to a man down call.
Anthony Avalos: LA County approves $32M settlement over death of 10-year-old Lancaster boy
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday formally approved a $32 million settlement between the county and family of Anthony Avalos, a 10-year-old Lancaster boy who died in 2018.
Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large
A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting
Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
