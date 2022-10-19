ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
B93

KR Sentenced to 50 Years in Prison for Multiple Rapes

UPDATE (Oct. 18):. The Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office has confirmed to XXL that Kaalan Walker has been sentenced to 50 years in prison. Kaalan Walker, previously known by his rapper name KR, has reportedly been sentenced to spend the next five decades behind bars for raping multiple women and teenage girls.
knock-la.com

EXCLUSIVE: Footage Shows LASD Deputies Beating Man for No Reason

On October 16, 2022, at 1:13 AM, two deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department (LASD) pulled up to a shopping center on Century Boulevard in Inglewood and brutally beat and arrested an employee. Blake Anderson is a security guard at the Good Batch Lounge. He recently got...
INGLEWOOD, CA
foxla.com

LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva disputes family claims in rough arrest captured on video

INGLEWOOD, Calif. - Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva is sounding off after a video involving his deputies went viral for the wrong reasons. Earlier in the week, video captured on a cell phone showed a man being brutally arrested by two LA County Sheriff's Department deputies outside Luxor Hookah Lounge on Century Boulevard in Inglewood. The family of the man, Blake Anderson, arrested in the video questioned LASD's use-of-force decision in the incident that ultimately left Anderson seriously hurt and allegedly losing an eye.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
centurycity-westwoodnews.com

Local Hollywood Executive Sentenced to Over 3 Years in Federal Prison for Fraudulently Obtaining $1.7 Million in COVID-Relief Loans

William Sadleir sentenced to 41 months in federal prison this week. The former chairman and CEO of Beverly Hills-based Aviron Pictures was sentenced this week to 41 months in federal prison for applying for and receiving $1.7 million in loans under the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) for Aviron entities when the entire operation was being shuttered because of his embezzlement.
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
foxla.com

Shooting death investigation underway in South LA

LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A shooting death investigation was underway in South Los Angeles Friday morning. Homicide Detectives with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersection of Alameda and 88th streets just before 5:20 a.m. in South LA’s Florence neighborhood after officers responded to a man down call.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man killed in South LA shooting, suspect at large

A man was fatally shot Friday in the south Los Angeles area.The shooting was reported at about 5:15 a.m. at Alameda and 88th streets, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department reported.The man, about 40-50 years old, was taken to a hospital, where he died, the sheriff's department reported. His name was not immediately available for release.No arrests were reported, and no suspect or vehicle descriptions were released.Anyone with information on the case was urged to call the Sheriff's Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500, or Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man killed in South LA shooting

Authorities Thursday identified a man who was fatally shot in the South Los Angeles area. The shooting was reported at about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday in the 9400 block of Juniper Street, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. Richard Chavez, 30, was identified as the victim of the...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy