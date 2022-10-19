Read full article on original website
Suspect injured in shootout with Spokane officers remains hospitalized
SPOKANE, Wash. — A man who reportedly exchanged gunfire with and was shot by police in downtown Spokane remains hospitalized. The shooting happened Saturday, October 16 near W. 1st Ave and S. Cedar St. The Spokane Independent Investigation Response Team says officers and SWAT were attempting to arrest the man in a narcotics investigation. They said he began shooting at...
Spokane Valley runs into roadblock on police vehicle replacement plan
Spokane Valley has been unable to purchase replacement vehicles for its police fleet in 2022 due to supply chain disruptions, and prices have gone up nearly $10,000 for each model under 2023 pricing. However, the city council has decided to spend the extra money to reorder vehicles in order to...
Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake
LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith. The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds. The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
FOX 28 Spokane
The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit is asking for help identifying a man
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – The Spokane Valley Investigative Unit (SVIU) Detectives are asking for help identifying this man. He is an adult male who appears to have a tattoo of a skull on the inside of his left forearm. He is believed to drive the red sedan pictured. If...
WSP asking for witnesses of possible road-rage shooting on I-90
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol is asking for information about a potential road rage shooting that happened earlier this month. WSP says the shooting happened on westbound I-90 near the Division Street exit on October 9 just past 9 a.m. They did not have information on a possible suspect, but said the victim was driving a white Honda...
FOX 28 Spokane
1 person hurt after getting hit by train west of Argonne
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was injured Wednesday evening near the train track at Trent and Vista in Spokane Valley. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the man was walking along the tracks and waving towards the conductor of train as it approached.
KHQ Right Now
Trailer fire in Spokane Valley leaves no injuries
A trailer fire that broke out in Spokane Valley overnight leaves no injuries. The fire did not spread to the home. The cause is currently under investigation.
pullmanradio.com
20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family
The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
KHQ Right Now
Man riding stolen motorcycle dies in crash
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycl…
North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime
SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
KHQ Right Now
Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
Bonner County Daily Bee
Man sentenced in Sandpoint teen's fentanyl death
SANDPOINT — A Cusick, Wash., man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bonner County teen in 2020. Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison...
Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
KREM
North Spokane businesses seeing an uptick in crime
Rachel Gano said she opened Fluffy's Candy store as a fun, business venture. In September, her business, founded on fun, had been burglarized.
KHQ Right Now
Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County
A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard
SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
‘No one is feeling good about it’: Neighbors upset with proposed dog park in East Central Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. — We are continuing to follow up on a new dog park proposal from the City of Spokane. A neighbor living near Underhill Park says people are still upset with the City’s public engagement in the dog park project. Part of the proposal, the City is considering the park in East Central Spokane for a seven-acre dog park....
Bonner County Daily Bee
Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident
NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
'Keeping a level head is how you survive in this world' | Airway Heights couple survives robbery at gunpoint
AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. — A man with 28 felony convictions is once again behind bars. Sheriff deputies say 44-year-old Brian Gorder robbed an Airway Heights couple inside their home near 2200 N Craig Road at gunpoint. 57-year-old Tina Stiles said the armed man was inside her house for nearly...
Victim in Spokane Valley stabbing was related to suspect, documents reveal
SPOKANE, Wash. — The man accused of stabbing and killing his cousin in Spokane Valley on Friday told police he stabbed the victim in self-defense. However, investigators said the evidence from the scene of the altercation contradicts that claim, according to court documents. 20-year-old Aaron M. McAteer was arrested...
