Spokane, WA

KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Coroner identifies man shot, killed by deputies near Loon Lake

LOON LAKE, Wash. – The man shot and killed by Spokane County deputies near Loon Lake has been identified as 52-year-old Jeffery Smith.  The Stevens County Coroner said Smith died of multiple gunshot wounds.  The incident began on October 12 at a home east of Loon Lake. The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said they received a report that Smith shot...
LOON LAKE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

1 person hurt after getting hit by train west of Argonne

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. – A man was injured Wednesday evening near the train track at Trent and Vista in Spokane Valley. According to Spokane County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO) Public Information Officer Mark Gregory, the man was walking along the tracks and waving towards the conductor of train as it approached.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
pullmanradio.com

20 Year Old Clarkston Man Pleads Guilty To Stealing Cadillac From Rosalia Area Family

The 20-year-old Clarkston man accused of stealing a Cadillac from a Rosalia area family has pleaded guilty to burglary. Brady Trott pleaded guilty to 2nd degree felony burglary Friday morning in Whitman County Superior Court. Trott was sentenced by Court Commissioner Doug Robinson to the maximum 3 months in jail, placed on probation for a year, and was ordered to undergo a drug evaluation.
CLARKSTON, WA
KREM2

North Spokane businesses seeing substantial rise in crime

SPOKANE, Wash. — Rachel Gano and her husband opened Fluffy’s Candy store in north Spokane as a fun, business venture. “We were sitting in church one day and the sermon was 'Are you not doing something because you’re afraid?,' Gano said. "And so that’s how it started. We just wanted to create a fun place for people to come.”
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Fatal motorcycle crash in Spokane leads to misdemeanor arrest.

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) have confirmed a fatal motorcycle crash near South Barker and East Sprague. The rider was traveling south on Barker Road around 4:30 a.m. on Oct. 18. The rider was driving at an excessive speed before losing control of the vehicle. The rider died on scene.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Man sentenced in Sandpoint teen's fentanyl death

SANDPOINT — A Cusick, Wash., man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison for distribution of fentanyl resulting in the death of a Bonner County teen in 2020. Antoinne James Holmes, 23, of Cusick, Washington, was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison...
SANDPOINT, ID
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Deputies arrest man accused of threatening ex-girlfriend with gun, crashing car with child inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Valley deputies arrested a man suspected of threatening his ex-girlfriend and her husband with a gun, and crashing his car with his two-year-old son inside while fleeing police. Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence at the 2900 block of N. Cherry Lane in Spokane Valley on Wednesday at around 4:20 p.m. The victim said...
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Woman arrested while filming police settles suits against City of Spokane and Spokane County

A woman who was arrested in the summer of 2021 while filming police officers has settled lawsuits against the City of Spokane and Spokane County. Erica Simmons said she noticed officers interviewing people outside of a bar and decided to film the incident. The Spokane Police Department maintains filming police is a constitutionally protected right, but Simmons was arrested for trespassing.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

Homeowner describes scene of escaped inmate found in her backyard

SPOKANE COUNTY, Wash. — On Wednesday, inmate Alex Heglund made a court appearance after escaping from the Spokane County Courthouse the previous day. According to court documents, on Tuesday, around 10 a.m., inmate Alex Heglund had a court appearance at the Spokane County District Court. Heglund, however, managed to escape by running out of the courtroom.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Youth killed, brother injured in logging accident

NEWPORT — A 6-year-old died in a logging accident Saturday and his 27-year-old brother was seriously injured, Pend Oreille County officials said. Chris Bell, 27, was logging near the Wasington-Idaho border in Pend Oreille County, Wash., when he saw a part of a tree trunk rolling toward his younger brother Noah, 6. Chris sprinted over in an effort to save Noah, but Noah was struck by the tree and Chris ended up pinned under the tree. Chris' father Gene had to tow the log off of Chris with his truck before taking both to the hospital.
PEND OREILLE COUNTY, WA

