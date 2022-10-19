ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Topsham, ME

Topsham, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Brunswick High School soccer team will have a game with Mt. Ararat High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Brunswick High School
Mt. Ararat High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Girls Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
92 Moose

Help Me Find The Little Girl Who Made My Day in Traffic on Western Ave in Augusta

I left the radio station early today to head to an event they had me scheduled for and I am a firm believer that everything happens for a reason. This is one of those examples. Before heading to Gardiner for my event, I had to stop at Shaw's on Western Avenue in Augusta. After getting what I needed, I hopped back into the Moose Caboose, plugged the address of my location into my GPS and headed to exit the parking lot.
AUGUSTA, ME
themainewire.com

George Hale: Why aren’t Maine’s newspapers covering Gray-New Gloucester teacher scandal?

Maine Wire EIC Steve Robinson joined WVOM’s George Hale and Ric Tyler show Tuesday morning to talk about Maine Wire’s exclusive reporting on the controversy over a Gray-New Gloucester teacher subjecting an 8th grade student to bizarre political ranting. Gray-New Gloucester Middle School teacher Ann Cook was secretly recorded on tape lecturing a student with brazen, one-sided left-wing ideas, and that recording was provided by parents to The Maine Wire.
GRAY, ME
WMTW

Maine Bureau of Motor Vehicles online appointment system starts Monday

AUGUSTA, Maine — The new system that will save Mainers time at the Bureau of Motor Vehicles will soon be unveiled at branch offices around the state. Scheduling for online appointments will go live on Monday, with each of the 13 branches across the state having appointments throughout each day. The link for the appointment system has not been revealed.
AUGUSTA, ME
The Maine Writer

Things to Do in Maine This Weekend 10/22 and 10/23

Welcome to the weekly edition of things to do this weekend. Whether you are just visiting Maine for the weekend or you live here, you can always find something to get you out of the house with my weekly things to do around Maine. This weekend there are family-friendly events; opportunities for you to start your holiday shopping with several craft fairs; and a few car shows. There is even a dog wash fundraiser if you are near Palmyra. I've kept the Halloween events separate, so if you are looking for something for the kids or even the adults, check out my Halloween happenings. Everyone, enjoy the weekend!
MAINE STATE
WMTW

Maine Mall Road exit closing this weekend

SOUTH PORTLAND, Maine — Contractors will be demolishing and removing the old barrier at a busy Maine Turnpike exit this weekend. The Maine Turnpike Authority announced the Maine Mall Road will be closed beginning Friday morning. All on- and off-ramps will be closed to traffic at 9 a.m. Friday...
SOUTH PORTLAND, ME
mainebiz.biz

Augusta lab triples space, looks to hire in growing field

It looks like climate-smart farming is a growing field in the Pine Tree State. Loam Bio, an Australian maker of fungal products that help farmers fight climate change, recently expanded its Brunswick laboratory to a space nearly 10 times larger in South Portland to accommodate market demand. And Freeport-based Wolfe’s...
AUGUSTA, ME
WMTW

Wood bank providing heating fuel for neighbors

NORTH YARMOUTH, Maine — With winter approaching, communities across Maine are dealing with skyrocketing heating fuel costs. According to the governor's Energy Office, the average statewide cost for a gallon of heating oil is $5.42. At this same time last year, the average cost per gallon was $3.10. With...
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, ME
Down East

Best of Maine

The Brooms at Wiscasset’s Village Handcraft Will Sweep You Off Your Feet. Shopkeeper Eric McIntyre’s handmade brooms are designed to be displayed and used. A new book looks at how Bill Cohen’s 650-mile campaign jaunt became not only a success story, but also a Maine political tradition.
WISCASSET, ME
WPFO

Do not eat deer meat from this Maine area

Hunters planning on going to Fairfield area in search of deer should be aware that a “do not eat” advisory remains in effect because of toxic “forever chemical” contamination. The Fairfield advisory area begins at the Carter Memorial Bridge in Waterville where Route 137 crosses the...
FAIRFIELD, ME
Kool AM

Maine State Police Investigate Central Maine Homicide

According to a press release from the Maine Department of Public Safety, the Maine State Police and Lewiston Police Department are investigating a homicide. According to the press release, the Lewiston Police Department was called to a residence on River Street in Lewiston for a robbery complaint. Once on the...
LEWISTON, ME
Q106.5

Maine Police ID Lewiston Murder Victim, Arrest a Suspect

Lewiston Police are investigating the murder of a person whose body was found during a robbery call. UPDATE: Maine State Police have identified the victim as Nicholas Blake, 37, of Lewiston. Friday afternoon, a search warrant was executed at 12 River Street in Lewiston, where Barry Zollarcoffer, 47, was arrested and charged with murder.
LEWISTON, ME
wabi.tv

Man killed in Skowhegan crash

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) - Police say a man was killed after a crash Tuesday morning in Skowhegan. It happened just before 5 a.m. on the Canaan Road at the entrance to the DOT Maintenance Garage. Police say 53-year-old Mario Centofani of Skowhegan was driving and his SUV hydroplaned. They say...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy