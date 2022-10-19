ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Carter, Bucks start 2022-23 with win over Sixers

WVU and Milwaukee's fan-favorite cracked the season-opening starting lineup in the Bucks' defensive win. The Milwaukee Bucks opened their 2022-23 campaign on Thursday with a 90-88 road victory over the Philadelphia 76ers. Guard Jevon Carter earned his third start as a Buck in the opener and played 22 minutes. He...
Young, Collins power Hawks past Magic 108-98

ATLANTA — Trae Young overcame a scoreless first half to finish with 25 points and 13 assists, John Collins added 23 points and 13 rebounds, and the Atlanta Hawks beat the Orlando Magic 108-98 on Friday night. Dejounte Murray added 20 points and nine assists for Atlanta, which improved...
WVU alumni Elliott, Gaddis square off in MLS Cup Playoffs

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — Two WVU alumni and former teammates are set to face one another in the MLS Cup Playoffs Thursday night. Center-backs Jack Elliott of the Philadelphia Union and Ray Gaddis of FC Cincinnati kick off on FS1 at 8 p.m. ET in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Elliott’s Union are the top team in the East and earned a bye in the first round, while Gaddis’s FC Cincinnati advanced to the second round after earning a 2-1 victory over NY Red Bulls.
Profar loses his cool, Padres lose to Phils in NLCS Game 3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jurickson Profar lost his cool just before the San Diego Padres lost the game. With a runner on first and no outs in the ninth inning and the Padres trailing by two runs in Game 3 of the NL Championship Series, Profar thought he checked his swing on a 3-2 pitch from Phillies reliever Seranthony Domínguez.
French teen prodigy Victor Wembanyama thrills Paris crowd

PARIS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama scored his team’s first points after just 54 seconds, then pumped his arms when he assisted on the last score of Friday night’s game with a pass that traveled nearly the length of the court. “Wembamania” is sweeping France and everyone is...
Kevin White shows his speed on Thursday Night Football

The New Orleans Saints elevated wide receiver Kevin White from the practice squad ahead of their Thursday night clash with Arizona. White’s number was called in the second quarter and he looked reminiscent of his West Virginia days. On 3rd and 2, Andy Dalton found White just shy of...
