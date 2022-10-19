Read full article on original website
Citrus County Chronicle
Point scores in OT, Lightning top Panthers 3-2
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Brayden Point scored twice, including the game-winner on the power play 2:08 into overtime, and the Tampa Bay Lightning beat the Florida Panthers 3-2 on Friday night. The Lightning won it with Florida's Matthew Tkachuk in the box for slashing and boarding 39 seconds into...
Citrus County Chronicle
Domi scores in overtime as Blackhawks beat Red Wings 4-3
CHICAGO (AP) — The rebuilding Chicago Blackhawks want to establish a hard-working identity, especially at home. They took a step in that direction Friday night.
Citrus County Chronicle
Kuhlman scores tiebreaking goal, Kraken beat Avalanche 3-2
DENVER (AP) — Karson Kuhlman scored the tiebreaking goal in the third period and the Seattle Kraken beat the Colorado Avalanche 3-2 on Friday night. Jaden Schwartz and Jared McCann scored 22 seconds apart in the second period and added an assist each for Seattle. Philipp Grubauer had 17 saves before being replaced by Martin Jones midway through the third period. Jones got the win with just one save.
Citrus County Chronicle
Beal's late bank shot gives Wizards 102-100 win over Chicago
WASHINGTON (AP) — In his first home game since signing a massive contract to stay in Washington, Bradley Beal was patient most of the night. At the end, however, it was pretty obvious who would have the ball.
Citrus County Chronicle
Valanciunas has big night, helps Pelicans beat Hornets
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Jonas Valanciunas had 30 points and 17 rebounds and the New Orleans Pelicans spoiled the Charlotte Hornets’ home opener with a wire-to-wire 124-112 victory Friday night. Brandon Ingram was solid all around with 28 points, nine rebounds and seven assists for the Pelicans and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Nikola Jokic notches triple-double as Nuggets top Warriors
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Nuggets coach Michael Malone so appreciates Nikola Jokic taking over a game and leading the way on both ends. Jokic had his 77th career triple-double with 26 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists playing with a sore right wrist he had taped, and Denver edged Golden State 128-123 on Friday night in a rematch of the teams' first-round playoff series won by the Warriors in five games on their way to the title.
Citrus County Chronicle
Russell Wilson will miss Jets game with pulled hamstring
DENVER (AP) — Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson will miss Sunday's game against the New York Jets because of a pulled hamstring, and backup Brett Rypien will get the start. Wilson was ruled out Saturday, less than 24 hours after coach Nathaniel Hackett said he figured Wilson's playing status would be a game-day decision.
Citrus County Chronicle
49ers hope trade for McCaffrey boosts talented roster
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — Despite a string of injuries, lackluster performances and a 3-3 start to the season, general manager John Lynch still views his San Francisco 49ers as a Super Bowl contender. That belief gave Lynch the confidence to take a gamble. He traded four draft picks...
Citrus County Chronicle
Power outage could mean quick end to Yanks' postseason
NEW YORK (AP) — A power outage could mean a quick end to the New York Yankees’ postseason. Houston largely has kept the Yankees from hitting home runs, allowing only a pair of solo shots. The Astros arrive in New York with a 2-0 AL Championship Series lead going into Game 3 on Saturday, halfway toward their third ALCS win over the Yankees in six seasons.
Citrus County Chronicle
Spurs hold off final-minute flurry to beat Pacers 137-134
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — San Antonio struggled when Indiana turned up the pressure late. Then the Spurs made one defensive stop to avoid a second straight embarrassing result.
Citrus County Chronicle
Knicks rout Pistons 130-106 in Brunson's home debut at MSG
NEW YORK (AP) — Maybe someday Jalen Brunson can look back and savor the roars from a sold-out crowd that officially welcomed him to Madison Square Garden. Not now. He came to New York for wins, not cheers.
Citrus County Chronicle
Miller makes presence felt during 1st 6 games with Bills
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — It was a familiar moment with a far different outcome for Bills receiver Stefon Diggs now that Buffalo has Von Miller to lean upon. Walking off the field in Kansas City after Dawson Knox scored the go-ahead touchdown with 1:04 remaining, Diggs issued a forceful but simple message to Miller on the sideline.
