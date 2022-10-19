Read full article on original website
FOX 28 Spokane
7 charged, accused of harassing Chinese national in US
NEW YORK (AP) — Federal authorities in New York have charged seven people with harassing a Chinese national living in the U.S. to try to force him to return to China. Five people in the People’s Republic of China and two in New York face charges, including counts of acting as agents of a foreign government and conspiracy. The U.S. attorney’s office alleges the threats and harassment continued for years. The defendants allegedly forced a relative of the unidentified man to travel from China to the U.S. to try to convince him to return. Two of those charged were arrested Thursday. The other defendants were at large.
Flight data reveals Trump's jet has been taking pattern flights
Donald Trump's Boeing 757 has a new paint job and has been seen on the tarmac in West Palm Beach, Florida. CNN's Kate Bennett explains.
Gordon Sondland said working for Trump was like staying at an all-inclusive resort: 'You're thrilled when you first arrive, but things start to go downhill fast'
Gordon Sondland was an ambassador to the EU who Trump fired in 2020. Sondland likened working for Trump to an "all-inclusive resort" stay that went bad quickly. He also said "the people who work the place can be rude and not so bright." Gordon Sondland, a one-time ambassador to the...
A flight attendant survived the highest fall ever from 33,000 feet without a parachute
Flight attendants (generic image)Credit: MIKI Yoshihito from Sapporo City,Hokkaido., JAPAN; CC-BY-2.0 Vesna Vulovic was the flight attendant who set a world record and was listed in the Guinness World Records when she fell 33,333 feet from the air.
Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW
Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Daily Beast
Russia Rages After Son of Putin Official Is Nabbed on U.S. Charges
The Kremlin is threatening retaliatory action after authorities arrested Artyom Uss, the son of a top Russian official, at the United States’ request, for allegedly participating in a sanctions evasion and money laundering scheme. Uss, who was detained in Milan, was charged in relation to a scheme to unlawfully...
FOX 28 Spokane
AP News Summary at 7:31 a.m. EDT
Lights go out in Ukraine as Russia launches “massive” strike. KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Hundreds of thousands of people in central and western Ukraine have woken up to power outages and periodic bursts of gunfire, as Ukrainian air defense tried to shoot down drones and incoming missiles. Russia has intensified its strikes on power stations, water supply systems and other key infrastructure across the country, the latest phase of the war as it nears the eight-month mark. Ukraine’s air force said in a statement Saturday that Russia had launched “a massive missile attack” targeting “critical infrastructure,” hours after air raid sirens blared across the country. It said that it had shot down 18 out of 33 cruise missiles launched from air and sea.
FOX 28 Spokane
Keeping history alive in legal thriller ‘Argentina, 1985’
The 1985 Trial of the Juntas was a seismic moment in Argentina’s history, helping to solidify the country’s democratic future after seven years of military dictatorship. But when filmmaker Santiago Mitre started talking about making a classic political thriller about the David vs. Goliath trial, in which public prosecutors Julio Strassera and Luis Moreno Ocampo tried former military leaders for war crimes between 1976 and 1983, he was surprised to learn that few of his peers knew much about it. “Argentina, 1985,” which is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video, chronicles the momentous trial, which took place under extraordinary uncertainty and unease only two years after the dictatorship fell.
FOX 28 Spokane
Can noncitizens vote in US elections?
Federal law bans noncitizens from voting in federal elections. The 1996 law states that noncitizens who vote illegally will face a fine, imprisonment or both. Noncitizens who cast a ballot and get caught may also face deportation. When people in the U.S. register to vote, they confirm under penalty of perjury that they are U.S. citizens, and several states check this against federal and state databases for verification purposes. Studies refute claims that noncitizens are voting illegally in high numbers. However, federal law doesn’t stop states or municipalities from granting noncitizens the right to vote in local races — and a handful have, including 11 towns in Maryland and two in Vermont.
Major Hurricane Roslyn heads for hit on Mexico's coast
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Roslyn grew to Category 4 force on Saturday as it headed for a collision with Mexico’s Pacific coast, likely north of the resort of Puerto Vallarta. The U.S. National Hurricane Center said Roslyn’s maximum sustained winds had increased to 130 mph (215 kph) early Saturday, and it was expected to grow still further. The storm was centered about 170 miles (275 kilometers) south-southwest of Cabo Corrientes — the point of land jutting into the Pacific south of Puerto Vallarta — and moving north-northwest at 8 mph (13 kph). The forecast called for Roslyn to begin shifting to a northward movement and then northeast, putting it on path that could take it close to Cabo Corrientes and the Puerto Vallarta region on Saturday night or early Sunday before making landfall in Nayarit state on Sunday morning.
