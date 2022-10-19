ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BGR.com

Sacha Baron Cohen may join the MCU as Mephisto in Ironheart

By Jacob Siegal
BGR.com
BGR.com
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gR6DW_0ieKlsKQ00

With as many projects as Marvel has in development nowadays, the rumor mill might never quiet down. Just one day after The Hollywood Reporter confirmed that Harrison Ford is joining the MCU as Thunderbolt Ross, a new report suggests that Sacha Baron Cohen could soon be a part of Marvel’s ever-expanding cinematic universe as well. According to Deadline, sources claim that Cohen might show up as Mephisto in Ironheart.

Mephisto could finally debut in Ironheart

Deadline’s Nellie Andreeva claims that a source close to production on the upcoming Disney Plus series, starring Dominique Thorne as Riri Williams, confirmed that “there has been talk on the set about Cohen being part of Ironheart, likely playing Mephisto.”

Rumors about Cohen’s involvement have been swirling on social media, but neither Marvel nor Cohen’s representatives will confirm or deny the reports.

Many fans expected Mephisto to make his debut in WandaVision, which was Marvel Studios’ first original series on Disney Plus. That didn’t happen, despite the connections between the characters in the comics, but now there is a very real chance that Mephisto could show up in the WandaVision spinoff, Agatha: Coven of Chaos.

If you want to know more about Mephisto, here’s a helpful video from Marvel:

Ironheart and Agatha: Coven of Chaos are both set to premiere on Disney Plus in late 2023. It is possible that one or both series could end up being pushed back, though, especially given the recent MCU Phase 5 and Phase 6 delays.

: Charlie Cox wants one big upgrade for Daredevil in the MCU

Comments / 0

Related
epicstream.com

Michael B. Jordan’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Status Reportedly Revealed

As we draw closer to the premiere of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, it's getting a lot clearer which character becomes the official replacement of Chadwick Boseman's T'Challa moving forward. For a time, however, the identity of the next Wakandan hero was a massive mystery to fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and several names even surfaced as top candidates for the Black Panther role.
International Business Times

'Wakanda Forever' Trailer Reveals Who Is Next Black Panther [Watch]

A trailer for the highly anticipated "Wakanda Forever" reveals Shuri (Letitia Wright) is the new Black Panther. Actor Chadwick Boseman portrayed King T'Challa/Black Panther in the first installment, which was released in 2018. Following the actor's death in 2020 due to colon cancer, fans have been wondering who will be replacing him on-screen. Disney confirmed T'Challa's death in a trailer for the upcoming movie in July.
epicstream.com

Hugh Jackman Reveals How Marvel Studios Convinced Him to Reprise Wolverine Role

Hearts were broken when Hugh Jackman "retired" from playing Wolverine after 2017's R-rated blockbuster Logan and understandably so, especially considering how the actor played the character for 17 years. When Disney acquired Fox in 2019, speculation surrounding his potential involvement in a Marvel Cinematic Universe project began but not only would Jackman shrug the idea off, but he also expressed his desire to see someone else take on the role.
Complex

Early Reactions to Dwayne Johnson’s ‘Black Adam’ Are In

After years of anticipation, DC’s Black Adam is imminent. The Jaume Collet-Serra-directed film had its world premiere Wednesday night, and critics were quick to share their first thoughts. Starring Dwayne Johnson as the titular antihero, Black Adam tells the origin story of Teth-Adam—an ancient Egyptian slave who is bestowed with the powers of gods. The character initially uses his super strength to fight injustice, and the death of his family leads him down a road of vengeance. The Justice Society of America, a team of superheroes, set out on a mission to stop Black Adam’s rampage and bring him into the fold.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Prey’ star says they want to join the Marvel universe, forgetting they already have

By this point, Marvel has worked with such an enormous swathe of the working actors of Hollywood that they’re having to double-up and bring back people they’ve previously hired — see Gemma Chan appearing in both Captain Marvel and Eternals. It’s fair enough for producers and execs to overlook when they’ve already cast someone, though, but a tad more unusual for an actor themselves to forget they’ve already been part of the Marvel family.
TechRadar

Marvel's Fantastic Four might have found its Doctor Doom – and he'd be perfect

Marvel has reportedly met with Adam Driver to discuss his potential casting as Doctor Doom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). According to noted industry insider Jeff Sneider, the Star Wars actor reportedly held discussions with Marvel about joining the ranks of its forthcoming Fantastic Four movie. Per Sneider's contact...
wegotthiscovered.com

DC wants to remind you that its Doctor came first, sorry Marvel

Black Adam finally hits theaters this weekend, and it will be introducing its audience to the Justice Society of America. One of its members, Doctor Fate, portrayed by Pierce Brosnan, can warp reality and see into the future. Sounds a little derivative of a certain wizard from a certain other comic book franchise, no? Well, the DC comics Twitter account has given the world a little reminder of who came first.
BGR.com

5 new titles hit Netflix today, including an epic fantasy movie with Charlize Theron

Another day, another batch of new Netflix releases to make our watch lists a little longer. Netflix on Wednesday debuted yet another slate of new titles that are available to check out now on the streaming service, part of a busy month that’s already given us everything from new K-dramas like Glitch and the final season of Derry Girls to buzzy new movies like the Stephen King adaptation Mr. Harrigan’s Phone. And we’ll get into all the details below.
Gizmodo

‘Anti-Woke’ Superhero Film Gets Cancelled After Losing All Its Fans’ Donations

Superhero fans on the far-right political spectrum have one less movie to get excited about, putting their options for hateful heroes to—well—none. As first reported by The Daily Beast, a movie that was set to give us a big-screen rendition of an “anti-woke superhero” is shuttered, and the thousands of dollars fans invested in the project likely won’t be coming back to them, according to a video sent to fans and posts on the creator’s blog.
BGR.com

This Fantastic Four cast rumor will blow your mind

The MCU’s Fantastic Four was already a few years away, but now we have to wait even longer for the reboot to hit theaters. Marvel postponed the movie by a few months, and we speculated that the studio hadn’t figured out its Fantastic Four cast. That might be a good reason to delay production, although Marvel did not offer any explanations.
wegotthiscovered.com

The whimpering demise of a legendary franchise escapes its tortured existence on streaming

For a franchise that spawned sequels, prequels, spinoffs, and reboots, as well as sequels to some of those those spinoffs and reboots, there was little chance 20th Century Fox’s X-Men franchise was going to maintain any qualitative consistency. Instead of going out with a bang, though, the dismal Dark Phoenix sent the iconic mutants on their way with a pathetic whimper.
The Verge

Black Adam is Warner Bros.’ most brutal superhero letdown yet

Black Adam, Warner Bros.’ latest superhero movie based on DC’s comic books, has been in the works ever since the studio first came around on the genuinely inspired idea of casting Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson as a terrifying Superman analogue best known for beefing with children. In Black Adam, you can plainly see how much hope and faith Warner Bros. has placed in the idea that a darker, more brutal antiheroic figure might be just what its beleaguered cinematic universe of cape films needs to pull itself out of what seems like a death spiral. What’s harder to see, though, is how anyone at Warner Bros. looked at the completed Black Adam and didn’t immediately recognize it as yet another sign of what a messy place the DCEU’s become.
The Independent

Ricky Gervais shares fan tweet mocking James Corden after restaurant ban

Ricky Gervais has shared a tweet by a fan that mocks James Corden after news emerged that he was banned from a New York restaurant.Actor and presenter Corden has come under fire in recent days for allegedly shouting at serving staff in famed Manhattan eatery Balthazar.Keith McNally, the restaurant’s owner, called Corden out in an Instagram post that described him a “hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man” and claimed he was “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago”.Following the news, Gervais retweeted a post shared by a...
NEW YORK STATE
People

'Transformers: Rise of the Beasts': Everything to Know

As Optimus Prime would say, "You picked the wrong planet!" New robots are invading Earth in the seventh installment of the Transformers franchise — and fans will see the fight go down on June 9, 2023, when Transformers: Rise of the Beasts hits theaters. The film will incorporate themes...
BGR.com

BGR.com

344K+
Followers
11K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy