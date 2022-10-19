Read full article on original website
Related
county17.com
Committee decides to stop holding Donkey Creek Festival
GILLETTE, Wyo. — The Donkey Creek Festival Committee announced Wednesday that it’s decided to stop holding the free festival that featured local and regional musicians. “It is with great sorrow that the Donkey Creek Festival Committee has made the decision to suspend the annual Donkey Creek Festival indefinitely,” the committee said in a statement. “The Donkey Creek Festive is a non-profit organization. Due to a shortage in funding and the lack of planning board volunteers, it is not feasible for the Donkey Creek Festival to continue.”
Wyoming Gas Station Hesitates To Install Subsidized EV Chargers
The federal government is sending money to each state for charging stations for electric cars. Wyoming was allocated $3.9 million in 2022. There is a promise of another $5 million each year for the next four years. In the end, Wyoming will have received $23.96 million for EV infrastructure. Funny,...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 8 Best Restaurants In Sheridan Wyoming
Sheridan, Wyoming, is a city built over the Bighorn Mountains and surrounded by breathtaking natural beauty. This location has a lot to offer, from its scenic beauty to the people who have lived here for generations. Sheridan also has a great selection of restaurants that will make your dining experience...
county17.com
Wyoming high school football scores (10/21/22)
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Campbel County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 45, Rock Springs 7. Cheyenne...
county17.com
Arrests, Arraignments for Wednesday, Oct. 19
Arrests are as provided by the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Some names have been withheld at the request of law enforcement. All persons cited or arrested are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Charges are subject to change following official filing by the Campbell County Attorney’s Office.
Lawsuit: Sheridan VA Hospital Covered Up Cause of Patient’s Death
The representative of a deceased patient at the Veterans Administration Medical Center in Sheridan claims the hospital covered up the circumstances of the death. His estate seeks up to $11 million in damages, according to a civil lawsuit filed in federal court on Tuesday. Navy veteran John Behles died on...
county17.com
PHOTOS: No one hurt in WY DOT truck fire on I-90
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Wyoming Department of Transportation truck caught on fire this evening on Interstate 90, about 10 miles west of Gillette. Wyoming DOT reported the fire in a 5:56 p.m. tweet Wednesday. The tweet said the right lane for westbound traffic was blocked at milepost 116, notifying motorists to expect delays.
county17.com
Campbell County divorces through Oct. 15
GILLETTE, Wyo. — Here is a list of divorces that were granted Oct. 9 through Oct. 15. All filings are reported to County 17 by the Campbell County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Campbell County. Dee...
sheridanwyoming.com
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 8 2022
Wyoming High School Football Matchups and History – Week 8 2022. It’s the final week of the 2022 regular season, and since the 3 Sheridan County teams have their playoff spots locked in, there’s nothing on the line this week as far as the playoffs are concerned.
Comments / 0