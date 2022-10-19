Read full article on original website
Related
Judge In Danny Masterson Rape Trial Not Happy About Opening Statements, And Scientology Is Involved
The judge presiding over Danny Masterson's rape trial was not pleased with the opening statements that were made.
In Danny Masterson rape trial, woman testifies the actor choked her
A woman broke down on the witness stand Wednesday while giving graphic testimony about a 2003 night when she said she emerged from unconsciousness to find actor Danny Masterson raping her. She is the first of three women who say Masterson raped them to testify during his Los Angeles trial....
Danny Masterson Defense Attorney Keeps Clashing With Accuser, Judge Steps In: ‘Bring Down Your Tone’
The witness known as JB was excused after three days of graphic, emotional testimony
Man Accused of Killing 6 at Christmas Parade Is Making a Mockery of His Trial
After declaring himself a sovereign citizen and deciding to represent himself at trial, the man accused of killing six people and injuring 62 others by driving his SUV into a Wisconsin Christmas parade cross-examined several victims of the attack himself in court last week. "Fair to say there were hundreds,...
Man Accused of Double Murder Kept Victim Captive in Shipping Container, Prosecutor Says
A man accused of murdering two women kept one of his victims captive for months, a U.K. court heard Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Prosecutors say Brown met both of his victims through an escort site and that he had interests in “extreme sexual activities.” He allegedly kept Ware as a “voluntary prisoner” during a relationship which became increasingly controlling, jurors heard. Brown allegedly killed Ware in May 2021 but tried to make it seem like she was still alive by collecting her prescription and welfare payments. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC says Brown then killed Morgan in November 2021 and burned her body in an oil barrel. In a note to a school friend, the court heard Brown described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” who had done things which “weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul.”Read it at The Guardian
'Catatonic' Oklahoma Inmate Faces Execution Unless Supreme Court Intervenes
Benjamin Cole, 57, is scheduled to die by lethal injection at the Oklahoma State Penitentiary on October 20.
Dead baby had ‘extraordinary’ discoloured patches on skin, Lucy Letby trial told
A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby had “extraordinary” discoloured patches on his skin which a doctor had never seen before, a court has heard.The newborn twin died at the Countess of Chester Hospital just over 24 hours after his premature birth.Manchester Crown Court heard that Child A and his sister, Child B, were moved to the hospital’s neo-natal unit on the evening of June 7 2015.Child A is one of seven babies that Letby, 32, is said to have murdered at the unit, and Child B is one of 10 that she allegedly attempted to murder.Giving evidence on...
Ron Masak, Character Actor Best Known as Sheriff Mort Metzger on ‘Murder, She Wrote,’ Dies at 86
Ron Masak, a prolific character actor best known to television audiences as sheriff Mort Metzger on “Murder, She Wrote,” died Thursday of natural causes, his family announced. He was 86. Masak’s death comes just 9 days after “Murder, She Wrote” star Angeles Lansbury, who died Oct. 10 at...
Mercedes buried in California lawn linked to former homeowner with history of arrests: 'Checkered history'
The mysterious Mercedes Benz vehicle found buried in the yard of a California mansion worth $15 million was reported stolen 30 years ago in a nearby city.
Charles Cullen's Horrific Crimes Landed Him in Prison for Several Lifetimes
If there's one thing that Netflix is good for, its churning out a constant array of mind-boggling movies and series about real-life serial killers. Whether it be Jeffrey Dahmer, Charles Manson, Ted Bundy, or others, the streaming service has horrified an entirely new generation of viewers with the dastardly deeds of some of America's most violent criminals.
Anthony Rapp Lawyer Begins Closing Arguments: Kevin Spacey’s Memory Is ‘Not Worthy of Your Belief’
A verdict in what's been a speedy trial so far could come down before the weekend
Paul Haggis Accuser Testifies: ‘Agitated’ Filmmaker ‘Slobbered’ In Aggressive, Unwanted Kiss Before Attack
Haleigh Breest took the stand in the first live testimony against the "Crash" filmmaker since allegations surfaced in 2017
Danny Masterson Accuser Recalls Violent Assault, Gun Play: ‘I Thought I Was Going to Die’
The judge called a five-minute recess when the witness broke down, saying "I can't do this"
Herschel Walker Responds to Fake Police Badge Backlash By Ordering 1,000 Duplicates for Upcoming Fundraiser
The former football star and Republican Senate candidate plans to hand out the fake badges in a show of support for law enforcement
Danny Masterson Juror Excused Over ‘Concerns’ After Accuser’s Harrowing Testimony
One of seven alternates was seated and testimony resumed
Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mama’s Boy’ on HBO Max, the Truly Inspiring Story of Dustin Lance Black and His Mother, Anne Bisch
Mama’s Boy (now on HBO Max) is a documentary adaptation of Dustin Lance Black’s memoir, Mama’s Boy: A Story From Our Americas, which details how his relationship with his mother fueled his success as a filmmaker and activist. You’ll recognize Black as the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk, the biopic about gay-rights pioneer Harvey Milk; he subsequently used his notoriety to help overturn Proposition 8, which banned gay marriage in California. His film and TV work frequently ties to his personal life – growing up in the Mormon church surely informed his work as a writer for Big Love and creator of Under the Banner of Heaven – and with this documentary, he shares himself like never before.
Harvey Weinstein Jury of 9 Men, 3 Women Chosen for Los Angeles Rape Trial
One rejected juror said he thought the #MeToo movement was "pointless and fraudulent"
Tim Allen 'Woke' Joke Results in Backlash, References to Drug Charges
"Who is the face of woke," the 69-year-old actor tweeted. "Do wokees have a club house in someone's backyard or maybe a cute yet safe playpen somewhere?"
TheWrap
Los Angeles, CA
54K+
Followers
31K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT
Hollywood Entertainment News & Opinionhttps://www.thewrap.com/
Comments / 1