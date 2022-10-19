ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheDailyBeast

Man Accused of Double Murder Kept Victim Captive in Shipping Container, Prosecutor Says

A man accused of murdering two women kept one of his victims captive for months, a U.K. court heard Tuesday. Mark Brown, 41, has pleaded not guilty to murdering Alexandra Morgan, 34, and Leah Ware, 33. Prosecutors say Brown met both of his victims through an escort site and that he had interests in “extreme sexual activities.” He allegedly kept Ware as a “voluntary prisoner” during a relationship which became increasingly controlling, jurors heard. Brown allegedly killed Ware in May 2021 but tried to make it seem like she was still alive by collecting her prescription and welfare payments. Prosecutor Duncan Atkinson KC says Brown then killed Morgan in November 2021 and burned her body in an oil barrel. In a note to a school friend, the court heard Brown described himself as a “psychopath with a conscience” who had done things which “weigh heavily on my heart, in my head and soul.”Read it at The Guardian
The Independent

Dead baby had ‘extraordinary’ discoloured patches on skin, Lucy Letby trial told

A baby allegedly murdered by nurse Lucy Letby had “extraordinary” discoloured patches on his skin which a doctor had never seen before, a court has heard.The newborn twin died at the Countess of Chester Hospital just over 24 hours after his premature birth.Manchester Crown Court heard that Child A and his sister, Child B, were moved to the hospital’s neo-natal unit on the evening of June 7 2015.Child A is one of seven babies that Letby, 32, is said to have murdered at the unit, and Child B is one of 10 that she allegedly attempted to murder.Giving evidence on...
Distractify

Charles Cullen's Horrific Crimes Landed Him in Prison for Several Lifetimes

If there's one thing that Netflix is good for, its churning out a constant array of mind-boggling movies and series about real-life serial killers. Whether it be Jeffrey Dahmer, Charles Manson, Ted Bundy, or others, the streaming service has horrified an entirely new generation of viewers with the dastardly deeds of some of America's most violent criminals.
Decider.com

Stream It Or Skip It: ‘Mama’s Boy’ on HBO Max, the Truly Inspiring Story of Dustin Lance Black and His Mother, Anne Bisch

Mama’s Boy (now on HBO Max) is a documentary adaptation of Dustin Lance Black’s memoir, Mama’s Boy: A Story From Our Americas, which details how his relationship with his mother fueled his success as a filmmaker and activist. You’ll recognize Black as the Oscar-winning screenwriter of Milk, the biopic about gay-rights pioneer Harvey Milk; he subsequently used his notoriety to help overturn Proposition 8, which banned gay marriage in California. His film and TV work frequently ties to his personal life – growing up in the Mormon church surely informed his work as a writer for Big Love and creator of Under the Banner of Heaven – and with this documentary, he shares himself like never before.
