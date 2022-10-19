Read full article on original website
Bowling Green man accused of killing his daughter, gets arrested
The U.S. Marshals Service arrested Damian Bowden, 49, in Nashville earlier this week.
Teen facing violent felonies after Cheatham County carjacking with child in backseat
Carjacking, kidnapping, and aggravated assault are just some of the charges a teenager is facing after walking away from a Nashville Department of Children's Services facility back in January.
Tennessee man charged in connection with toddler’s death
A Hartsville man has been charged in connection with the death of a toddler back in February.
Mother of 14-year-old who died in Donelson crash says she'll 'Miss everything about her'
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The mother of 14-year-old Nancy Hernandez who died in Wednesday afternoon’s crash on Briley Parkway is remembering her daughter. Police say a 17-year-old will be charged with killing Nancy after the driver sped and lost control on Briley Parkway South. Nancy, who attended Hunters...
20-year-old arrested after shootout in parking lot of midstate McDonald's leaves one dead
MURFREESBORO, Tenn.--The Murfreesboro Police Department (MPD) has arrested a 20-year-old in connection to the murder of a man outside a McDonald's last month. MPD reports Cameron Jordan was arrested at his workplace in La Vergne on Thursday for the murder of 24-year-old Kevin Washington. It is believed by investigators Washington and Jordan had an altercation outside of the restaurant on September 29 which led to the two men exchanging gunfire.
Jackson County man arrested on arson charges
A Gainesboro man was arrested Wednesday on arson charges stemming from a fire last month.
High schooler dies after shooting at Rutherford County home
A 17-year-old girl lost her life following a shooting at a Rockvale home on Wednesday, according to the Rutherford County Sheriff's Office.
Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Hendersonville Police arrest two serial pick-pocketers on Friday for stealing a woman's wallet at a grocery store and attempting to use it . The police department said they initially received a report on Oct. 20 around 10:30 a.m. that a victim was shopping in a grocery story when a Hispanic male engaged her in small talk.
Clarksville Police Department searching for man wanted on reckless endangerment
CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Clarksville Police Department (CPD) is asking for the public's help in finding a man wanted for reckless endangerment. The suspect, 21-year-old Shomari Moody, has felony warrants on file for reckless endangerment and evading arrest, CPD reports. Moody is 6'0" and weighs 150 pounds. He...
Police: Woman reportedly shot in vehicle in Antioch, pulls over to call 9-1-1
ANTIOCH, Tenn. (WZTV) — A woman suffered a gunshot wound inside her vehicle in Antioch Thursday prompting her to pull over and call 9-1-1, officials confirmed. A spokesperson with Metro Police said there is no information on if there is a suspect at this time or if the injury may have been self-inflicted or accidental.
Driver critically injured in I-24 shooting; police searching for vehicle involved
Detectives are currently trying to track down a vehicle believed to be involved in a Thursday afternoon shooting in Antioch that left a driver with critical injuries.
VIDEO: THP searches for information on Williamson County hit and run
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WZTV) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is working to find information on a hit-and-run crash that occurred in Williamson County on Oct. 15. Preliminary information indicates that a red Mercedes SUV, possibly a 2016 to 2020 GLA model, was involved in the hit-and-run crash, THP reports.
THP seeking info about Williamson County hit-and-run involving pedestrian
The Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) is turning to community members for information about a Williamson County hit-and-run that resulted in serious injury last weekend.
Indictment handed down in death of Wilson County teen found shot after birthday
“Losing my son has been the worst thing that has ever happened to me in my life,” Tonya Wilkerson, Austin Gordon’s mother said.
Oregon man charged with Hendersonville rape
HENDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – A man from Portland, Oregon was arrested in Hendersonville Thursday after police say he sexually assaulted someone. Joesph Walker, 35, was charged with rape. Police said they received a complaint of sexual assault on Oct. 18 and identified Walker as the suspect. Police urge anyone...
Two arrested after chase, search effort involving Kentucky deputies, K9
Two people from Hopkinsville were taken into custody for multiple charges after reportedly leading Kentucky authorities on a Thursday night pursuit.
Man posing as contractor accused of stealing $4K worth of wood from Nashville property
A man accused of posing as a contractor is facing felony theft charges after police say he stole more than $4,000 worth of wood from a property in Nashville.
Man found dead along Fairwin Avenue, Metro police say
An investigation is underway into the death of a man who was found lying on Fairwin Avenue with a gunshot wound Wednesday night.
17-year-old airlifted following Rutherford County shooting
A 17-year-old girl was airlifted to Vanderbilt University Medical Center following a shooting in Rutherford County.
Clarksville man arrested for abusing elderly
A Clarksville man has been indicted for abusing the elderly. In September, a grand jury for the 19th Judicial District of Tennessee handed down two counts of abuse against Davon Washington, 29.
