ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Boulevard, Vine Street hop to ‘inspire our city’ with a brew in honor of KC baseball icon Buck O’Neil

By Startland News Staff
Startland News
Startland News
 3 days ago

A new ale crafted in collaboration between one of Kansas City’s biggest brands and the city’s first Black-owned brewery is expected to commemorate “a true American treasure,” said Kemet Coleman — as well as send 100 percent of its proceeds to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum.

The Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison honors the late first baseman and manager of the Kansas City Monarchs, Buck O’Neil. The limited release beer is expected to be available on tap and in bottles beginning the first week of November — brewed in a partnership between Boulevard Brewing Co. and the soon-to-launch Vine Street Brewing.

“Buck’s incredible story and legacy continue to strengthen Kansas City’s heartbeat with his talents and ability to bring people together,” said Coleman, co-founder of Vine Street Brewing. “Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison offers us a sacred chance to inspire our city. We could not have asked for a better opportunity to pay homage to such an essential pillar of our community.”

RELATED: Brewed under pressure, KC’s first Black-owned brewery puts more than reputations on the vine

The ale is a chardonnay barrel-aged saison with a crisp, light flavor featuring notes of fruit and accentuated by hops. It is a beer to be savored with an ABV of 9 percent, according to Boulevard.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3stmwe_0ieKlUL600

The Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison by Boulevard Brewing Co. and Vine Street Brewing Company

The Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison is a one-time drop and once retailers are out, there will not be additional deliveries, the brewers said. It will be available for purchase throughout the Greater Kansas City Area, in retail stores where Boulevard is sold.

Buck O’Neil in 2006

A Negro Leagues Baseball legend and National Baseball Hall of Fame inductee , Buck O’Neil was the first African American coach in Major League Baseball and an integral part of Kansas City history. Boulevard and Vine Street plan to donate 100 percent of all Buck O’Neil Ale proceeds to the Negro League Baseball Museum in Kansas City, the world’s only museum dedicated to preserving and celebrating the rich history of African American baseball and its impact on the social advancement of America, which O’Neil helped establish.

“Donating the proceeds from Buck O’Neil Barrel-Aged Saison to the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is one small way we can give back for everything they’ve done for our community,” said Bobby Dykstra, vice president of sales at Boulevard parent company Duvel Moortgat USA.

Click here to learn more about the Nov. 12 “Thanks A Million Buck” gala — set to celebrate O’Neil’s induction into the Hall of Fame as well as provide a sampling of the “Buck O’Neil Ale.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ykDKH_0ieKlUL600

Annie McGinnis and Kemet Coleman, Vine Street Brewing; Bob Kendrick and Kiona Sinks, the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum; and Adam Hall, Boulevard and Duvel/Moortgot

“The Negro Leagues Baseball Museum is excited about this historic collaboration with Boulevard Brewing Company and Vine Street Brewing Company to honor Buck O’Neil and celebrate his induction into the National Baseball Hall of Fame,” said Bob Kendrick, president of the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum. “I know that Buck would be thrilled about this recognition and the support that it is generating for his museum. He would be equally excited about the opportunity to shine light on the Vine Street Brewing Company, a great new addition to Historic 18th & Vine.”

Opening soon, Vine Street Brewing is the first Black-owned brewery in Kansas City, focused on infusing the spirits of community, jazz and hip hop into its craft beer.

Click here to learn more about Vine Street Brewing’s planned home at 2000 Vine.

Watch a video interview below between Kemet Coleman, co-founder of Vine Street Brewing, and Matthew Gwin, Startland News reporter — discussing the brewery’s plans and cultural significance.

This story is possible thanks to support from the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation , a private, nonpartisan foundation that works together with communities in education and entrepreneurship to create uncommon solutions and empower people to shape their futures and be successful.

For more information, visit www.kauffman.org and connect at www.twitter.com/kauffmanfdn and www.facebook.com/kauffmanfdn

The post Boulevard, Vine Street hop to ‘inspire our city’ with a brew in honor of KC baseball icon Buck O’Neil appeared first on Startland News .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Startland News

Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black

Kansas City’s premier boutique for Black-owned essentials always had its sights set on building a national identity, said Brian Roberts, but he needed to prove himself and his business on the local level first.   “A lot of people were pushing me in the beginning to go the website direction, but I didn’t want to do The post Black Pantry expands nationally through online shop; founder works to set new standard for buying Black appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

LaunchKC finalists: Meet 12 tech startups vying for six $50K grants in rebooted competition

A revived LaunchKC grants competition is set to return in mid-November with a dozen companies vying for $300,000 in non-dilutive funding. Finalists were announced Friday. The 12 Kansas City companies selected to compete Nov. 15 were narrowed from more than 90 applicants, said Becca Castro, strategic initiatives manager at the Economic Development Corporation of Kansas The post LaunchKC finalists: Meet 12 tech startups vying for six $50K grants in rebooted competition appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City

Robin Moore loves to cook with mushrooms, but she couldn’t always find the variety — like Lion’s Mane — she wanted at Kansas City stores. So she started growing them herself; ultimately turning the surplus into her own small business. “I’ve researched and kind of taught myself,” said the founder of MyCo Planet, who initially The post Mushroom lover finds the perfect spot to hunt: Her own warehouse in North Kansas City appeared first on Startland News.
NORTH KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Mid x Midwest aims to connect 50 VCs with 50 startups; why this new meetup is coming to KC

Traveling throughout the U.S. for business, Dan Kerr regularly comes across investors who have heard rumblings about the burgeoning Kansas City tech startup ecosystem, he said. But one problem persists: most of these potential funders have never stepped foot in Kansas City. “Really what got my gears turning is that I have a big network The post Mid x Midwest aims to connect 50 VCs with 50 startups; why this new meetup is coming to KC appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

10 years later: Google Fiber boosted city’s ‘capacity for collaboration,’ former mayor says

Instant success catalyzed by the arrival of high-speed internet 10 years ago uploaded more than hype for Kansas City, said Sly James, noting Google Fiber’s significant role in reshaping the community as a tech city to envy. Opening unparalleled innovation and civic brand-building opportunities, Google’s selection of Kansas City, Kansas, and Kansas City, Missouri, as The post 10 years later: Google Fiber boosted city’s ‘capacity for collaboration,’ former mayor says appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

KC firm invests $56M in LGTB+ owned 10KC to reimagine a more inclusive workplace (that employees won’t want to leave)

A funding infusion from a leading Kansas City venture capital firm comes at a critical time as employees struggle to connect in a hybrid work world, said Ten Thousand Coffees (10KC), announcing its first institutional raise since the company’s 2014 formation in Toronto. Originally bootstrapped, 10KC will use the $56 million investment from Five Elms The post KC firm invests $56M in LGTB+ owned 10KC to reimagine a more inclusive workplace (that employees won’t want to leave) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Entrepreneur of the Year: Zig when others are zagging — and don’t be afraid of the word ‘no’

Bold strategies helped lead BacklotCars to one of Kansas City’s biggest-ever startup exits, said Justin Davis, and ultimately brought the lauded founder to the stage Wednesday to accept one of UMKC’s Entrepreneur of the Year honors. “Taking ‘no’ for an answer wasn’t an option,” the co-founder and CEO of BacklotCars, a web-based, dealer-to-dealer automotive platform, told The post Entrepreneur of the Year: Zig when others are zagging — and don’t be afraid of the word ‘no’ appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

New grant from Porter House KC helps business owners ‘Scale Deep’; applications close Oct. 24

An additional funding opportunity for select small businesses is now available thanks to a seed planted years ago by The Porter House KC. The nonprofit has partnered with the JPMorgan Chase Foundation for the new Scale Deep Grant, which will disperse $30,000 between three small businesses for back office support, equipment cost, rental assistance, and The post New grant from Porter House KC helps business owners ‘Scale Deep’; applications close Oct. 24 appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Founder: Build your startup on relationships — not tech — to survive seismic industry shifts

Nurturing healthy relationships with clients and partners is the most sustainable way to build a business, said Dan Prince, reflecting on his time growing a custom software development company in Kansas City. “You grow a business by your reputation, by doing the best work for people that you can possibly do. I was told a The post Founder: Build your startup on relationships — not tech — to survive seismic industry shifts appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

‘You Belong Here’: Add these 10 GEW events to your calendar (then keep clicking)

Global Entrepreneurship Week is returning to Kansas City in November with the ability for attendees to build their own week-long schedules from more than 150 planned virtual and in-person sessions. With a theme focused on inclusion, the wide-ranging options offer resources and insight for solopreneurs and small business to scaling startups — regardless of geography. The post ‘You Belong Here’: Add these 10 GEW events to your calendar (then keep clicking) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

West Coast accelerator for women taps second wave of Kansas City tech founder talent

Kansas City is in the pipeline now, as the FourthWave Accelerator for women in tech recently selected a local founder for its cohort for the second consecutive year. After her own valuable experience with the accelerator in 2021, Carlanda McKinney, founder of Bodify, encouraged her fellow Pipeline fellow Terri Foudray, founder and CEO of ConvIOT, The post West Coast accelerator for women taps second wave of Kansas City tech founder talent appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Is Wichita the next tech hotspot? Startup week organizer says pieces are falling into place

Startland News’ Startup Road Trip series explores innovative and uncommon ideas finding success in rural America and Midwestern startup hubs outside the Kansas City metro. This series is possible thanks to the Ewing Marion Kauffman Foundation, which leads a collaborative, nationwide effort to identify and remove large and small barriers to new business creation. After The post Is Wichita the next tech hotspot? Startup week organizer says pieces are falling into place   appeared first on Startland News.
WICHITA, KS
Startland News

After exit: How Rx Savings Solutions’ $875M sale could mean opportunity for KC (even if details aren’t yet clear)

The years after a headline-grabbing acquisition can mean a “jump ball” for the ecosystem where the startup was grown, said Jeff Hornsby, acknowledging the various outcomes ahead when a hometown company gets new owners. Possibilities range from massive community reinvestment to staffing reductions and all-out relocation, though such moves aren’t mutually exclusive. “They may say The post After exit: How Rx Savings Solutions’ $875M sale could mean opportunity for KC (even if details aren’t yet clear) appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

These brothers brought artisan Mexican designs to the streets of KC; now Pancho’s Blanket is opening a Crossroads shop

A handmade Mexican garment company led by brothers Jonathan and Joseph Garvey is quickly making the leap from First Friday pop up to Crossroads storefront — announcing the debut of a permanent home for the shop next week. Pancho’s Blanket — which partners with artisans in Tlaxcala, Mexico, to design and make wool jackets, blankets, The post These brothers brought artisan Mexican designs to the streets of KC; now Pancho’s Blanket is opening a Crossroads shop appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Pitches and peaches: Hy-Vee awards $30K piece of the $50K prize pie to family-run cobbler company

Denisha Jones sweetened Hy-Vee’s OpportUNITY Inclusive Business Summit and pitch competition this week with her ready-to-bake cobblers. Her pitch (and peaches) secured the $30,000 grand prize.  “Every time Thanksgiving comes around, I always crave my grandmother’s cobbler. During the pandemic, I was unsuccessful in finding a cobbler as good as my grandmother’s, so I went The post Pitches and peaches: Hy-Vee awards $30K piece of the $50K prize pie to family-run cobbler company appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Startland News

Coming soon: 8 new tech startups set for ‘lucky No. 7’ Pure Pitch Rally spot-cash event

From nutrition to logistics, local entrepreneurs continue innovating solutions that could result in Kansas City’s next unicorn, said Karen Fenaroli. Eight such potentially game-changing tech startups are expected to showcase their ideas next month, she announced Tuesday. The seventh annual Pure Pitch Rally is set to return Oct. 17 at the Burns & McDonnell Global The post Coming soon: 8 new tech startups set for ‘lucky No. 7’ Pure Pitch Rally spot-cash event appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

KC inventor’s untimely death leaves legacy of fearlessness, unfinished vision

Paul Francis pioneered fitness tech for NASA, commercialized it with Bowflex, then raised $4 million on Kickstarter: How the OYO founder’s unexpected death this month cut his storied entrepreneurial journey short — but left a lasting impression on the people who worked alongside him. Former colleagues are remembering the late Paul Francis as a uniquely The post KC inventor’s untimely death leaves legacy of fearlessness, unfinished vision appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Alchemy Sandbox winners lean into challenge of live pitches as Porter House KC awards third-round checks

A third round of Alchemy Sandbox winners each walked away with more than a $5,000 check this week after an intense live pitch experience for the entrepreneurs behind three Kansas City Main Street ventures and two support organizations for Black businesses. “It was interesting to see how I had all this information in my head, The post Alchemy Sandbox winners lean into challenge of live pitches as Porter House KC awards third-round checks appeared first on Startland News.
KANSAS CITY, KS
Startland News

Best in the US: ‘Market days are work days,’ but all are welcome at OP’s award-winning farmers’ market

More than 7,000 farmers’ markets across the United States competed for the title of “America’s Favorite Market” — but voters ultimately picked Overland Park’s community of vendors and entrepreneurs as the cream of the crop. “The Overland Park Farmers’ Market is the heart of this vibrant and diverse neighborhood where all are welcome,” said Kristina The post Best in the US: ‘Market days are work days,’ but all are welcome at OP’s award-winning farmers’ market appeared first on Startland News.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Startland News

New VP, investments among strategic scale-up efforts at Overland Park healthcare startup

ModRN Health has dramatically accelerated over the past year, said CaRessa Hutchinson, detailing moves that include more patients, new funding and the addition of an on-call expert in fast-growing startups. With more than 80 clinicians (nurses and doctors) on its team, the Overland Park-based virtual primary care solutions company is now providing family healthcare, plan The post New VP, investments among strategic scale-up efforts at Overland Park healthcare startup appeared first on Startland News.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
Startland News

Startland News

Kansas City, MO
692
Followers
536
Post
74K+
Views
ABOUT

Startland News is a non-profit newsroom elevating Kansas City’s innovation community of entrepreneurs, startups, creatives, makers and risk-takers through objective storytelling.

 https://www.startlandnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy