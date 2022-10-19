ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Gotham Gazette

What the Polls Say About the New York Governor's Race

With under three weeks till Election Day, a set of recent polls in the New York governor’s race show U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican nominee, catching up to incumbent Democratic Governor Kathy Hochul. They appear to indicate a growing possibility that New York could elect its first Republican governor since George Pataki won a third and final term in 2002, despite that such an outcome seemed like a big longshot just weeks ago.
NY voters rank one issue above others as their biggest concern

Rising costs is the issue many New York voters are concerned about the most as they prepare to cast their votes on Nov. 8. That’s according to a NewsChannel 13-SurveyUSA poll released Thursday. Inflation is the top issue for 35% of the likely voters who responded to the poll....
Hochul’s top CNY campaign donors have reasons to say thanks

Some of the largest contributors to Gov. Kathy Hochul’s campaign from Central New York are groups and individuals who have reasons to say thanks. Statewide, the governor’s campaign has taken heat for accepting tens of thousands in campaign donations from a family that benefited from a no-bid multi-million-dollar contract for at-home Covid-19 test kits.
Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation dinner 2022

NEW YORK - The annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation returned Thursday for another evening of jibes and charitable fundraising. The event raises money for catholic charities and children in need across New York state, and doesn't spare any of New York's influential and powerful from a few good jokes, no matter their political affiliation.
NY voters will be asked to decide environmental bond act proposition

A proposition on the back of the ballot this year will decide whether New York state should take on $4.2 billion in debt to fund its largest single investments in environmental projects, green energy developments and climate change resiliency. On the back of the ballots in this year’s general election,...
Could Backyard Fires Be Banned In New York State?

As the weather has cooled a bit there is still one thing people love to do outdoors. That is to sit on their patio with their outdoor fireplace or firepit and enjoy cool crisp Autumn evenings while sitting next to a fire. There has been a lot of talk about...
Why Are Upstate New York Residents Seeing This Ad On Social Media?

Are you seeing this ad on your social media feed? Local Syracuse business owner Matthew Masur first spotted this ad on his newsfeed:. Maybe you're like us, and you're left with several questions. Including, are rats being used to sniff out landmines? We don't have that answer, but we do know they are used in war according to the HeroRats website:
How To Hire the Amish for a Project in New York

So you've heard the stories of how quick and efficient the Amish are. Have you ever wondered how to go about hiring them for your build project?. The Amish have a strong presence in the state of New York, with over 50 settlements scattered throughout the state. As a matter of fact, New York ranks fifth among all U.S. states in Amish population, behind only Wisconsin, Indiana, Ohio and Pennsylvania.
Bad News If You Hate Snow This Winter in New York State

The weather across New York State, especially those in Western New York, has been downright awful. The temperatures haven't gotten out of the mid-40's since Monday and lows have been well into the 30's, with some spots getting a fair amount of accumulating snowfall for the third week of October.
Carrie Lazarus presents: Extraordinary People and Places of Central New York

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Join Carrie Lazarus in her latest episode of Extraordinary. Included in this half-hour show, is a visit with Olympic Gold Medalist in Equestrian Beezie Madden. Madden and her husband have started a retirement farm in Cazenovia for champion horse show jumpers. See how these Extraordinary horses are spending their golden years.
