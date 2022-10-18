BOSTON – The Boston University men's, women's openweight, and women's lightweight rowing teams are primed to compete at the 57th Head of the Charles Regatta (HOCR). In total, the programs will have 11 boats featuring current student-athletes, and 18 total boats with BU representation, traverse the three-mile course along the Charles River from Oct. 22-23, with the Terriers' DeWolfe Boathouse once again serving as the official start line.

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO