goterriers.com

Rowing Programs Prepared for 57th Head of the Charles Regatta

BOSTON – The Boston University men's, women's openweight, and women's lightweight rowing teams are primed to compete at the 57th Head of the Charles Regatta (HOCR). In total, the programs will have 11 boats featuring current student-athletes, and 18 total boats with BU representation, traverse the three-mile course along the Charles River from Oct. 22-23, with the Terriers' DeWolfe Boathouse once again serving as the official start line.
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

No. 9/11 BU Edged in OT by No. 14/13 UConn, 4-3

BOSTON - Freshman Jeremy Wilmer's third-period strike forced overtime, but No. 14/13 UConn scored in the extra session to skate away with a 4-3 win over the No. 9/11 Boston University men's ice hockey team on Friday night at Agganis Arena. Three different Terriers scored for BU (2-2-0, 0-1-0 HE),...
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

Women's Ice Hockey Falls at Boston College, 3-0

CHESTNUT HILL, Mass. – The Boston University women's ice hockey team dropped a 3-0 contest to Boston College in the opener of a weekend home-and-home series on Friday evening at Conte Forum. Olivia O'Brien scored two goals for the Eagles, who improved to 4-2-1 overall and 3-0-0 in Hockey...
BOSTON, MA
goterriers.com

Women’s Rowing Finishes Saturday Events At The Head Of The Charles

BOSTON - The Boston University women's openweight rowing team launched its 2022-23 season with the first day at the Head of the Charles, as DeWolfe Boathouse once again served as the starting line for the 36 total events that took place on Saturday (Oct. 22). The Club 4 boat, coxed...
