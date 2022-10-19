ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

New plan presented to Meck County leaders in effort to reduce violent crime

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21akNG_0ieKlAvo00

CHARLOTTE — An ambitious, new five-year plan has Mecklenburg County considering a different approach to reducing violent crime.

On Tuesday night, the county’s office of violence prevention presented what is called “The Way Forward” to the board of county commissioners.

Included in the plan are several different approaches on how to address violence and ways to prevent it.

“The Way Forward” is focused on reducing the number of murders in the county. It outlines where violence happens, who it affects and the leading causes behind it.

At last check, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department said the homicide rate is still climbing, with 92 murders so far in Charlotte this year.

Tianna Nelson is still grieving and searching for answers after her son was a victim of the violent crime crisis. Kashawn Nelson was killed during a robbery in May of this year.

“My only child, I lost everything, I do not have any other children, my world,” she said.

“The Way Forward” outlines five focus areas in combatting spiking crime: community engagement and partnerships, support for youth and families, economic opportunity, intergovernmental collaboration and safer and healthier neighborhoods.

The idea proposes treating violence as a public health issue to reverse the trends, according to Tracie Campbell, senior health manager with Mecklenburg County.

“Public health is rooted in prevention which means we intend to address the root causes of violence that impact our community,” she said. “The goals in this plan are very lofty.”

The proposal pledges to reduce homicides and gun-related assaults by 10% each. The five focus areas also have set performance indicators and targets to hit by 2028.

The markers include supporting at least 15 community partners using evidence-based strategies to reduce violence, a 25% increase in use of mental health services among kids and families, $3 million for co-investment from businesses and philanthropic organizations and 50% improvement in residents’ perception of safety and quality of life in areas most impact by violence.

Team Up Connections is a Charlotte nonprofit that works with at-risk kids. Channel 9 spoke with its president about the importance of having a network of support for young people.

“If the parents are not prepared to help these kids and to educate the kids in the right way, the kids are left on their own,” said Darryl Sturdivant.

Sturdivant explained how his nonprofit steps in to help kids and teens.

“The kids are going to be misguided. They’re going to receive information from people that don’t have their best interests at hand,” he said. “And the kids just need help right now. And Team Up Connections is here to provide that.”

Nelson said Tuesday night’s presentation was nice, but it left the grieving mother wanting specifics.

“I appreciated the fact that they are identifying the violence in Charlotte as a crisis,” she said, but things were still lacking. “A budget, where will the funds go? I think that’s the key thing here, the money is there, but where is the money going?”

(WATCH BELOW: Program aimed at curbing violence in Charlotte receives $1 million for expansion)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 3

NickM
3d ago

Yeah, that'll work🙄. The solution is simple. Keep criminals in jail and prison. These democrat prosecutors and judges operate on a revolving door of so-called justice. That's why crime is out of control.

Reply(1)
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WCNC

Mecklenburg County unveils gun violence reduction plan

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Gun violence is increasing in Mecklenburg County, and according to county data, homicides doubled in a five-year span. A comprehensive plan has been unveiled by the Office of Violence Prevention in an attempt to address some of the violence. The data gathered by the office shows...
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, NC
WCNC

Police searching for attempted bank robbery suspect in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is asking for the public's help identifying a man who allegedly attempted to rob a bank on North Tryon Street Friday morning. Officers said the suspect walked up to the drive-through of the First Citizen's Bank along North Tryon Street and indicated...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

Source: Man Points Gun At Several Charlotte Firefighters

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating a violent incident that happened as several Charlotte Firefighters investigated a fire in northwest Charlotte. A source tells WCCB News a man pointed a gun at firefighters at the scene of a fire that broke out last Tuesday at an apartment on Mallard View Lane. No one was hurt. CMPD took that man into custody. Investigators later determined that fire was intentionally set.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

1 injured after arcade shooting near South End

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a shooting at an arcade in South Charlotte that left one person injured. On Thursday around 7 p.m., officers responded to a report of a robbery and shooting at Southside Arcade off of South Tryon Street near South End. For the...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WBTV

Charlotte police arrest 3 in string of car break-ins

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Three arrests have been made in connection with a string of car break-ins dating back to June, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department reported Friday. Officers say they were called to Spindletop Place just before 3 a.m. for three people breaking into cars. Nazir Lucky, Ezyaah Ward and Adalberto...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Cleveland shooting: 5 people wounded at barbershop

CLEVELAND — Five people were wounded, three critically, after a drive-by shooting Thursday afternoon at a Cleveland barbershop, authorities said. There were no fatalities at the scene, WEWS-TV reported. Four people were taken to an area hospital, and the fifth victim walked away from the scene, according to the television station.
CLEVELAND, OH
WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte city council to vote on Uptown land purchase

CHARLOTTE — Channel 9 has learned that the city of Charlotte plans to purchase railyard land owned by Norfolk Southern, but the project is not for a park, which a nonprofit group had advocated for. In 2020, Friends of Queen’s Park released renderings showing the group’s vision for transforming...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man drowns in northwest Charlotte, authorities confirm

CHARLOTTE — A man drowned in northwest Charlotte on Wednesday evening, according to MEDIC. First responders said one person died at a residential location on Polo Gate Boulevard. It’s a street off of Brookshire Boulevard near Mountain Island Lake. According to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg police report, the victim was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
113K+
Followers
129K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy