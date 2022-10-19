‘Dancing With the Stars’ Week 5, Night 2: Gabby Windey and Wayne Brady Earn First Perfect Scores of the Season as [Spoiler] Goes Home

After Johnny leaves Wendy a message to talk, he answers the DiMera mansion door to Tripp. After informing Johnny that his Grandma Marlena was cured, Tripp asks to see his mother. Johnny fills a stunned Tripp in on Ava’s sham marriage, and how he tried to talk EJ out of banishing her, to no avail. Tripp wonders why he’d do that, considering she scammed his family. Johnny says it’s just pocket change to the DiMeras, and none of it matters to him more than Tripp’s mom did. Tripp side-eyes him. “What does that mean?” Johnny explains they got really close when she moved in. “Oh, really?” Tripp sternly says. “How close?”

3 DAYS AGO