Tio Guedo
3d ago
Pathetic. Liberals have and are Destroying Portland and they are Preaching "Morals"? My God...have they no Shame or Contious??
8
Crossfire Hurricane
3d ago
I no longer live in Portland so I don’t follow the politicians as closely as I used to do. But Hardesty sure does look creepy.
2
Johanpanfootthefirst][.
3d ago
They should go get drunk in one of tent city Tina’s hot corners. Maybe score some easy drugs on the max on their way home.
2
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Friday in Portland: Portland man arrested, accused of torturing 5-year-old daughter and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Thursday in Portland: MAX Red Line shut down this weekend, suspect arrested in Lloyd District shootingEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Wednesday in Portland: Two students injured in shooting near Jefferson High School and moreEmily ScarviePortland, OR
Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor?
A rule of thumb in election politics: When all indicators – such as polls – show a close race, then the side with the best organization and get-out-the-vote efforts, or whoever has a hot issue on their side, usually has the edge. That thought may have been a reason for last week’s visit by President […] The post Did the Biden visit to Portland help Tina Kotek’s bid for governor? appeared first on Oregon Capital Chronicle.
Portland police union boss slams Oregon gov candidate's claim about defund police stance: 'Simply not true'
Portland Police Association's president says Oregon gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek's claim to have always supported law enforcement is "simply not true."
No, Oregon election officials did not send this text message
PORTLAND, Ore. — An official-looking text message created confusion among some Oregon voters because the information in the text — including the voter’s name or address — was incorrect. It didn’t match official voting records. “They have my first name correct. The address is one...
Oregon mayor to ban homeless camps on Portland streets
PORTLAND, Ore. — (AP) — The mayor of Portland, Oregon, plans to ban camping on city streets and move unhoused people to designated campsites, as the growing homeless population has become the top concern for the vast majority of residents. “The magnitude and the depth of the homeless...
Witnesses at Gonzalez hearing contributed to both sides
Testimony at the Portland election fine hearing came from people who support Hardesty and her challenger.Two supposedly objective witnesses in Wednesday's hearing on the election fine imposed on City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez contributed to and against him. The Oct. 20 hearing before an administrative law judge is about whether Gonzalez violated the rules of the city's Small Donor Elections Program by accepting steeply discounted rent for his downtown headquarters from developer Jordan Schnitzer. During the morning session, Gonzalez's lawyers called several real estate brokers to testify that vacant downtown office space is worth very little these days because of...
Chronicle
Joe Kent Campaign Violates Host Rules of Saturday Debate in Vancouver
After a debate in Vancouver on Saturday hosted by the League of Women Voters, the organization says the Joe Kent campaign has violated the rules after agreeing to them prior to the televised event. The campaigns of both Kent and opponent Democratic candidate Marie Gluesenkamp Perez agreed in advance not...
WWEEK
Independent Expenditure Campaign Backing Rene Gonzalez Raises $115,000 in Two Weeks
An independent expenditure campaign formed earlier this month to back City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez in his attempt to defeat sitting city commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty has raised $115,000 in two weeks. The political action committee, formed by former City Council candidate Vadim Mozyrsky and political consultant Kevin Looper, is...
Portland Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty supporters skewer challenger Rene Gonzalez over his group’s conservative ties
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez came under fire Tuesday because an advocacy group he created during the pandemic to fight school closures supported school board candidates backed by organizations that oppose reproductive rights, acceptance of LGBTQ+ youth and some equity initiatives. The attacks came from a handful of parents...
2 Clackamas County Commission races could tilt partisan balance of powerful board
The Clackamas County Commission’s conservative tilt is at stake in two testy and expensive races for the powerful board, and one race has already far exceeded spending in all previous county campaigns. Position 2 incumbent Paul Savas, running for his fourth term, is facing a formidable challenger in Libra...
Multnomah County voters to decide whether to potentially let noncitizens take part in elections
Multnomah County voters will be asked in November if they support extending voting rights to noncitizens through a measure that will test the legal limits of who counties can unilaterally enfranchise. Measure 26-231 would require the county to extend the right to vote to noncitizens as allowed by law, potentially...
Multnomah County Chair candidate Sharon Meieran gets big boost from outside group’s six-figure ad blitz
Multnomah County chair candidate Sharon Meieran will receive a massive, unexpected lift from a well-financed political committee that is also supporting Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez ahead of the Nov. 8 election. A glossy mailer from Portland Accountability PAC that touts both Meieran and Gonzalez — and lambasts their...
yamhilladvocate.com
Newberg City Counselor Elise Hollamon Admits Progressive Yamhill is an Extension of Yamhill County Democrats
As previously reported in a prior article, on October 10, 2022 a community forum was held at Newberg High School about the Community Wellness Center. Elise Hollamon and Jeri Turgeson answered several questions asked by Yamhill Advocate editor Carey Martell. During these answers it was admitted the Wellness Center is providing “gender affirming care” to students.
Wheeler announces proposed ban on homeless camping in city, plans to build ‘campuses’
Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler announced Friday a sweeping ban on homeless camping in most areas in the city as well as a plan to build three homeless "campuses" which will house homeless individuals.
opb.org
Portland City Council candidate Rene Gonzalez pledges ‘tough love’ in bet voters are moving to the center
Your browser does not support the audio element. Editor’s note: This is part of a package of stories profiling the two candidates for Portland City Council in the Nov. 8 election, Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty and challenger Rene Gonzalez. You can read their answers to questions about the biggest challenges facing Portland here and here.
Well-known Portland political expert passes away
Len Bergstein brought experience and perspective to politics and commentary.Longtime Oregon political consultant and adviser Len Bergstein died Monday, Oct. 17, at the age of 76. Over the course of his career, Bergstein blurred the lines between public service, campaign consultant and media political commentary. Oregon U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden praised Bergstein on Twitter, saying, "Len was instrumental with my start in public life by helping me earn a place with Gov. Straub on Oregon's board of nursing home administrators. I'm eternally grateful for his presence in my life and will miss him greatly." Bergstein worked for and...
KXL
Ted Wheeler Plans To Make His Homeless Problem Your Homeless Problem
Like the weather, everyone talks about the problem of drug-addicted squatters camping out in public places. They leave human filth, dirty needles and often bring crime. But with ballots in the mail to voters, folks like Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler now want to make it LOOK like they’re actually doing something about it.
Street Lives: Homeless in the rain
Newly houseless, Dan Jack, 67, finds shelter from the first rain of the season under a Portland sidewalk tree. When the rain returns to Portland, homeless people pivot. They zip up their tent doors or move under awnings and bridges. They look for rain gear and dryers that still take quarters. They fold up their camp chairs and look for places that will let them sit inside. Dan Jack, 67, was a home improvement installer for most of his life, mostly doors, windows and awnings, he said. On Friday, Oct. 21, the first day of rain after what felt...
Where have all the workers gone? Business leaders discuss solutions to Portland's labor shortage
PORTLAND, Ore. — Economists in Oregon say the state's labor shortage is not related to the pandemic but something that's been going on for years. At a recent breakfast meeting organized by the Portland Business Alliance and the Portland Business Journal, the Portland metro area's labor shortage was the topic of discussion amongst a panel of business leaders and an Oregon economist.
Beatrice Morrow Cannady’s landmark NE Portland house sells to a private buyer
The historic Beatrice Morrow Cannady House, purchased 110 years ago in Northeast Portland by a civil rights activist defying Oregon’s Black exclusion laws, has been sold to the first people who signed a contract to buy the property. The new owners, whose names have not been made public, “are...
Portland parking agents avoid solo patrols in Old Town
A supervisor from the Portland Bureau of Transportation said in an email this week that parking enforcement agents from the city have avoided solo patrols of Northwest Broadway in Old Town out of concern for the safety of the bureau’s agents. “Unfortunately, over the past several weeks, this location,...
