Providence lands at No. 5 in Big East preseason poll

Not a terrific surprise as Tuesday’s annual Big East Media Day opened up at Madison Square Garden in New York. Expected preseason favorite Creighton was anointed Number One by the league coaches before any game is played.

It’s what happened thereafter that could be described as ‘curious,’ or maybe different.

Xavier’s Musketeers have a strong, returning nucleus to their team for 2022-23, and were selected second behind the Blue Jays – ahead of annual favorite Villanova and UConn. Providence – with eight new faces on the roster who did not play on last season’s Regular Season Championship team – was pegged fifth.

Additionally, one of the three PC players returning with any on-court experience from last year’s NCAA Sweet 16 run, point guard Jared Bynum, was chosen for the preseason all-Big East first team. Bynum was selected as the Big East Sixth Man of the Year for 2021-22.

Creighton was chosen by the Big East coaches as the preseason favorite for the first time since the Blue Jays joined the league. Greg McDermott returns a team capable of not only winning the conference crown, but also contending for national honors. Last season’s Defensive Player of the Year, center Ryan Kalkbrenner, is back healthy, as are guard Ryan Nembhard (Freshman of the Year) and forward Arthur Kaluma…both named to the preseason all-league second team.

If that weren’t enough, the Blue Jays add perhaps the most impactful transfer in the country in ex-South Dakota State shooter Baylor Scheierman, who the Friars saw up-close-and-personal in their NCAA Tourney run last March.

Xavier returns four starters from a year ago, and their expected starting lineup for this season has 460 total games of experience under their belts – making the Musketeers one of the more experienced teams in the Big East and perhaps in the country.

Xavier finished 23-13 and missed out on the NCAA Tournament with a first-round upset loss in the Big East Tournament to Butler but rebounded to win the postseason NIT. Center Jack Nunge and guard Colby Jones were both named to the preseason 1 st team all-Big East squad.

Villanova – which reached the NCAA Final Four for a third time in the last six years – was selected third, the lowest the Wildcats have been picked by the coaches since 2013. Freshman Cam Whitmore, who suffered a practice injury just a couple of weeks ago, was chosen as the preseason Freshman of the Year.

UConn was taken fourth by the coaches, and center Adama Sanogo was the preseason Big East Player of the Year. Sanogo averaged 15.1 points per game last season for the Huskies, as the team finished third in the regular season and lost in the NCAA Tournament first round.

Four new coaches are added to the mix of Big East teams this season, all with familiar names and national reputations. Sean Miller has returned to Xavier; one-time Butler player and coach Thad Matta takes up residence at Hinkle Fieldhouse again; Seton Hall is led by alumnus Shaheen Holloway – who led St. Peter’s to their stunning Elite 8 run in last years’ NCAA tourney and Villanova is led by former assistant Kyle Neptune, taking over for retired Hall of Famer Jay Wright.

The regular season tips off on November 7 th , with Providence slated to open Nov. 8 th against Rider at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.

2022-23 Preseason Coaches’ Poll

Pts.

Creighton (8) 98

Xavier (2) 86

Villanova (1) 85

Connecticut 77

Providence 62

St. John’s 52

Seton Hall 44

Butler 36

Marquette 32

Georgetown 21

DePaul 12

First-place votes in parentheses.

2022-23 BIG EAST Preseason Honors

BIG EAST Preseason Player of the Year

Adama Sanogo, Connecticut, F, Jr., 6-9, 245, Bamako, Mali

BIG EAST Preseason Freshman of the Year

Cam Whitmore, Villanova, F, Fr., 6-7, 232, Odenton, Md.

Preseason All-BIG EAST First Team

Ryan Kalkbrenner, Creighton, C, Jr., 7-1, 260, St. Louis, Mo.

Jared Bynum, Providence, G, Gr., 5-10, 180, Largo, Md.

Posh Alexander, St. John’s, G, Jr., 6-0, 200, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Colby Jones, Xavier, G, Jr., 6-6, 207, Birmingham, Ala.

Jack Nunge, Xavier, F, Gr., 7-0, 245, Newburgh, Ind.

Preseason All-BIG EAST Second Team^

Arthur Kaluma, Creighton, F, So., 6-7, 225, Glendale, Ariz.

Ryan Nembhard, Creighton, G, So., 6-0, 170, Aurora, Ont.

Kadary Richmond, Seton Hall, G, Jr., 6-6, 210, Brooklyn, N.Y.

Caleb Daniels, Villanova, G, Gr., 6-4, 210, New Orleans, La.

Eric Dixon, Villanova, F, R-Jr., 6-8, 255, Willow Grove, Pa.

Justin Moore, Villanova, G, Sr., 6-4, 215, Fort Washington, Md.

Preseason All-BIG EAST Honorable Mention

Chuck Harris, Butler, G, Jr., 6-2, 200, Ashburn, Va.

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, F, Sr., 6-7, 205, Aurora, Neb.

Cam Whitmore, Villanova, F, Fr., 6-7, 232, Odenton, Md.

^Tie in the voting created an extra position on the Second Team.