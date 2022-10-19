Read full article on original website
Related
NFL World Reacts To The Odell Beckham, Chiefs News
According to reports from NFL insider Aaron Wilson, the Kansas City Chiefs are "strong contenders" to land free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. OBJ is fielding interest from several teams around the league as he continues to recover from the ACL tear he suffered during last year's Super Bowl victory with the Los Angeles Rams.
Robert Kraft marries Dana Blumberg in star-studded surprise wedding
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft married Dr. Dana Blumberg in a star-studded surprise wedding in New York City on Friday night, Page Six has exclusively learned. We hear the 81-year-old billionaire and 47-year-old doctor invited guests to a “Kickoff and a Touchdown” party at the Hall des Lumières in lower Manhattan and told them to dress festively, but did not disclose that they’d be tying the knot.
NFL World Reacts To Tom Brady 'Miserable' News
With the Tampa Bay Buccaneers struggling to a 3-3 start, and rumors swirling about his marriage, some are starting to believe that the 45-year-old quarterback made a mistake coming back for the 2022 season. On Wednesday, Brady's old paper, the Boston Globe, said that Brady is "miserable." "A miserable Tom...
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Move
Erin Andrews just made a move that will impact her career. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former host of Dancing with the Stars signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the biggest talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Rob Gronkowski’s Girlfriend, Camille Kostek, Speaks Out About Tom Brady-Gisele Bündchen
With more details about the alleged marriage woes between Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen continuing to surface, Rob Gronkowski’s girlfriend Camille Kostek shares her thoughts about the situation. Fox News reports that while walking through the Los Angeles International Airport on Thursday (October 13th), Kostek was asked about...
Look: Photo Of Christian McCaffrey's Girlfriend Going Viral Today
Late Thursday night, the Carolina Panthers traded star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers. San Francisco traded a second-round pick in 2023, a third-rounder in 2023, a fourth-round pick in 2023 and fifth-rounder in 2024 to the Carolina Panthers for CMC. Not long after the trade was...
Pregnant Brittany Mahomes Shares Daughter Sterling's 'Mini-Showtime' Sweater on NFL Game Day
Brittany Mahomes loves dressing daughter Sterling Skye up for a Kansas City Chiefs game day!. The Kansas City Current co-owner, who is currently expecting her second baby with husband Patrick Mahomes, shared an adorable photo on her Instagram Story Monday of her 19-month-old daughter wearing her latest Chiefs-inspired outfit ahead of the team taking the field against the Las Vegas Raiders.
Bucs Lineman Has Brutally Honest Admission On Tom Brady's Tirade
A lot was made about Tom Brady's epic chewing-out session that he had last Sunday afternoon. Brady was giving it to his offensive linemen as he wasn't pleased with how they were playing. Some have said that it was a bit much, but don't tell that to Tampa Bay Buccaneers center Ryan Hainsey. He absolutely loved it.
49ers fans erupt after San Francisco swings big with Christian McCaffrey trade
The San Francisco 49ers have done it. They have just won the Christian McCaffrey sweepstakes, landing the talented running back via a trade with the Carolina Panthers on Thursday, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. “Stunner: Panthers are trading Pro-Bowl RB Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers in...
Dallas Cowboys Jerry Jones confirms he told Patriots Robert Kraft don’t (expletive) with me
Did Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones really tell New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft “don’t (expletive) with me” at the NFL owners meeting, as reported by ESPN.
Tom Brady Reportedly Doesn’t Know ‘What To Do’ About His Marriage to Gisele Bündchen, Sources Say
According to sources, Tom Brady isn't sure what to do now that Gisele Bündchen has reportedly moved out, and they've both allegedly hired divorce lawyers.
Jerry Jones on Dak's return, owner's meeting rumors, potential trades
Cowboys owner/GM Jerry Jones joined the K&C Masterpiece to discuss the return of Dak Prescott against the Lions, if he really told Robert Kraft to f**k off at the NFL owner’s meetings, what position the team would look to make a trade for, and more!
Chiefs’ Patrick Mahomes said his 1-year-old daughter is already flashing soccer skills
Patrick and Brittany Mahomes’ daughter, 1-year-old Sterling, is already showing soccer ability thanks in part of the KC Current.
Tom Brady Apologizes for Controversial Comment He Made on Podcast
The Buccaneers’ quarterback walked back his statement in his press availability Thursday.
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on reported heated exchange with Robert Kraft: ‘Probably accurate’
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones all but admitted he and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got into a heated exchange at the NFL's fall meetings.
Yardbarker
Cowboys WR James Washington Injury Update: 'Waiting' & 'Feeling Great' as Return Nears
A Cowboy may be returning to an NFL game field fairly soon, ready to provide a jolt to an offense that managed to survive his absence well enough to post a winning record and put them on a pace for bigger, brighter things ahead. Wait, we're talking about Oklahoma State...
thecomeback.com
NFL world reacts to shocking Jerry Jones trade comments
As we near the NFL’s Nov. 1 trade deadline, many teams across the league are looking to bolster their rosters and add some talent while others are looking to stockpile prospects and draft picks to help their rebuilding process. However, according to team owner and general manager Jerry Jones, the Dallas Cowboys aren’t looking to do either of those things.
Panthers trade RB Christian McCaffrey to 49ers for 4 draft picks
The Carolina Panthers are trading star running back Christian McCaffrey to the San Francisco 49ers, per multiple reports. The 49ers are sending multiple Day 2 draft picks to Carolina in the deal, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Less than two weeks ahead of this year’s trade deadline, McCaffrey’s...
thecomeback.com
Jerry Jones clarifies Robert Kraft conversation
Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones reportedly got into a heated conversation with New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft Tuesday at the NFL owner’s meeting. The pair seem to be arguing about Roger Goodell’s contract, which they didn’t see eye-to-eye on. Apparently, Jones wants Goodell’s new contract to be filled with incentives in order to receive his bonuses. Kraft doesn’t agree with Jones and they went at it, with Jones supposedly telling him “Don’t f*** with me.”
Comments / 0