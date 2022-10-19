Salisbury, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Matt Doherty’s history with the Atlantic Coast Conference extends back several decades. In the 1980s he played for the North Carolina Tar Heels. In 1982 he helped the team win a national championship. Doherty went on to coach the Heels for a brief stint in...
SALISBURY, N.C. — Catawba College has received a $42 million gift from an anonymous donor, the college announced Friday. The gift will be placed in the school’s endowment. Friday’s announcement comes on the heels of a $200 million donation for its endowment announced last October. Both gifts support strategic initiatives, strengthening student scholarships, enhancing established programs in environment and sustainability, enriching student success programming, promoting a thriving workplace, and investing in faculty excellence.
CHARLOTTE — The principal of a northwest Charlotte elementary school has been named Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools’ principal of the year for 2022. Danielle Belton, the principal of Paw Creek Elementary School, was named the winner in a surprise announcement on Friday. Fanfare and cheering greeted Principal Belton at her...
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. — A local elementary school teacher is off the job and one mother claims it’s because the teacher tied her son to a chair. The district told Channel 9′s Hannah Goetz that they’re conducting an internal investigation, but the mother wants police to step in.
LINCOLN COUNTY, N.C. — A Lincoln County man bought three $1 Cash 5 tickets in a tribute to Dale Earnhardt and is now $235,000 richer. Luther Dowdy, a NASCAR fan, won the prize of exactly $235,001 in Monday’s drawing. “It was the first time I’ve ever played Cash...
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Press release: Broad River Retail (BRR), one of the largest and fastest-growing independently owned and operated Ashley Store licensees, has announced it has begun construction on its 32nd Ashley store in Salisbury, North Carolina. This two-in-one concept store will include an Ashley store and an Ashley...
GREENSBORO, N.C. — An N.C. A&T student’s sneaker design will be showcased by Nike. Arial Robinson, a senior at N.C. A&T, designed the Ayantee Nike Dunk sneaker. Robinson’s design was inspired by N.C. A&T's new student center. The Ayantee Nike Dunks will be available to the public...
LEXINGTON, N.C. (WGHP) — The smell of barbecue isn’t the only thing that gets people’s attention on US Highway 64 in Lexington. The mural that artist Joey Dill painted on the side of TarHeel Q BBQ is a real head-turner. “Some people, all they’ll do is drive by, blow the horn and wave,” Dill said. […]
DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Students allegedly lied to a staff member at a Triad school about a threat on campus, causing a lockdown. The Davidson County School District says that on Wednesday, “a group of students made a false statement to a staff member that there was an armed intruder on our campus.” Law […]
CONCORD, N.C. — Two extremely popular Charlotte restaurants plan to launch a joint location in Concord, North Carolina which has a lot of mouths watering at the prospect. Bossy Beulah's Chicken Shack and Harriet's Hamburgers are bringing their delicious food to 3070 Derita Road which is near Concord Mills and Charlotte Motor Speedway around I-485 and I-85.
MATTHEWS, N.C. — A Matthews teen who was reported missing on Thursday has been found dead, the Matthews Police Department said. According to police, there is no foul play suspected in the death of the 16-year-old. Police said the teen was last seen walking in the area of Campus...
Comments / 0