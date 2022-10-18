Missouri elementary school found to have 'unacceptable' levels of radioactive contamination will be closed indefinitely

Read full article on original website
Laumeier Sculpture Park is a museum without walls on 105 acres in St. Louis, MissouriCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
The Union Station in St. Louis is a National Historic Landmark that was repurposed to serve a large metropolitan cityCJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
American chess prodigy Hans Niemann files a lawsuit against the world chess championRickySaint Louis, MO
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022Joe MertensMissouri State
Distinguished physiologist and Nobel Prize recipient, Joseph Erlanger, lived in this St. Louis home from 1917 to 1965CJ CoombsSaint Louis, MO
Feds to conduct further testing for radioactive contamination in Missouri school
The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers will conduct new testing at a Missouri grade school to learn more about the level of radioactive contamination in the school and on its playground, U.S. Rep. Cori Bush said Thursday. Bush was among several local, state and federal lawmakers who urged the federal...
Missouri school district closes elementary school over nuclear contamination
The Hazelwood School District decided Tuesday night to close the Jana Elementary School after an independent report found high levels of radioactive contamination.
High levels of radioactive waste from WWII bombs found at Missouri elementary school
The CDC states that no level of radioactive material is safe for children.
KMOV
More milk, please? Daycare’s sign language curriculum helps toddlers communicate needs, express emotions
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) -A St. Peters daycare is helping teachers and parents communicate with their toddlers using sign language. A growing number of daycares are adding sign language to their curriculum, introducing children as young as infants to another way of communication. The Learning Experience, an early childhood care...
Alderman Bosley and North City residents unearth human remains
Residents had contacted Bosley telling him they thought someone was killed in the vacant lot and buried there. They reached out to police for help, but after searching the police had found nothing.
This Missouri Bakery Serves The Best Bread In The Entire State
Here's where you can find it.
NOLA.com
The Mississippi River is drying up. See what it looks like from Minnesota to Louisiana.
The Mississippi River is drying up, especially south of St. Louis. The lack of rain in recent weeks has left the river approaching record-low levels in some areas throughout the Mississippi River basin. Falling water levels have disrupted industrial shipping and tourism, including river cruises. But as the riverbed dries...
Jail video captures alarming inmate treatment, guard says firing him was wrong
ST. LOUIS – Before George Floyd, a St. Louis Justice Center inmate had a similar experience you haven’t heard about. It happened in 2018, but the case has been held up in the courts until just this week. Former corrections officer Victor Cooper was fired after the incident. He then sued to get his job […]
Man behind radioactive school report motivated by St. Louis flooding
This is not the first time a Massachusetts company has raised the alarm about radioactive contamination inside a St. Louis area building.
When Does the First Snow Fall in Missouri & Illinois on Average?
When does the first snow fall for Missouri and Illinois on average? Based on past years, it's likely sooner than you think. This is a question I researched just out of curiosity. I realize that every year is different, but if you were to average out all of the recorded years by the National Weather Service what day could you point to as the most likely day for the first measurable snowfall of the season. The answer is...complicated.
kbsi23.com
1 dead, 2 injured in Randolph County crash
RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ill. (KBSI) – A Mascoutah woman died in a crash in Randolph County Thursday afternoon. Robert C. Appel, 33, of Sparta was driving a white 2011 Kia Sorento eastbound on Illinois Route 150 near Briarhill Road. around 3:26 p.m. on Oct. 20. Jared D. Bargman, 33, of...
KOMU
Missouri woman pleads guilty to keeping child in a bathtub full of hot water, causing severe burns
ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) -- A woman has pleaded guilty to causing severe burns to a child after keeping him in very hot water. According to the St. Louis County Circuit Court, Mindy Kammer of Bridgeton placed a child who was younger than two years old in a bathtub with very hot water, causing severe burns to his feet and legs. Kammer admitted to keeping him in the hot water despite the child crying and trying to climb out of the bathtub. Kammer told the court she kept him there because she thought he was merely throwing a tantrum.
advantagenews.com
Wood River Police still looking for missing man
The Wood River Police Department is continuing to ask for the public’s help in locating a missing man, last seen about three months ago. Vernon L. Law was last seen on July 21st at 2:40 p.m. by a coworker, leaving Economy Boat Store at 200 S. Amoco Road in Wood River. Law worked as deckhand on the river boat "Kevin Michael."
3 major manufacturing plants coming to the St. Louis area
CRYSTAL CITY, Mo. — "What an opportunity for this town to be doing that. This county to be doing that," said Missouri Governor Mike Parson. An enthusiastic Governor Parson made the big announcement during a news conference Thursday. James Hardie, a top-notch manufacturing facility, will soon set up its...
KYTV
Federal prosecutors accuse state of Missouri employee of stealing $140,000 in unemployment funds
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KY3) - A state of Missouri employee has been indicted on three federal felony charges and accused of using her position to send about $140,500 in unearned unemployment benefits to friends, relatives, and others. According to the indictment, Vicky Hefner, 63, of Jefferson County, Missouri, began work...
Historic, controversial mural in Edwardsville is awaiting demolition
A controversial mural from 1969 over the way it depicted slavery will be destroyed.
Babysitter pleads guilty after toddler burned in bathtub in Webster Groves
A longtime babysitter admitted to burning a toddler in a bathtub several years ago under her supervision.
2 Cities in Missouri Have Been Ranked as the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America for 2022
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Earlier this year, two cities in the beautiful state of Missouri were ranked among the most rat-infested cities in America.
Amtrak Missouri River Runner from KC to St. Louis reduces service
The Amtrak Missouri River Runner service, traveling back and forth between Kansas City and St. Louis is reducing its service from to one trip per day from Oct. 24 through Nov. 16.
