ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
AFP

In Brazil, Bolsonaro's far-right echoes Trump's

By Carl DE SOUZA, Pascale TROUILLAUD
AFP
AFP
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Nfw5w_0ieKkCad00
A supporter holds up a portrait of Brazil's far-right President Jair Bolsonaro at a rally /AFP

"Bolsonarismo," the Brazilian far-right movement built around President Jair Bolsonaro, shares much in common with ultra-conservatives in power in Europe -- Hungary, Poland and soon Italy -- but is closer to Donald Trump and the US alt-right.

Whether or not Bolsonaro wins his uphill fight for re-election against veteran leftist Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva in Brazil's October 30 runoff, the far-right's arrival in power in Brazil, as elsewhere, is linked to deep social upheaval, analysts say.

"All these far-right movements are rooted in an economic and social crisis that is growing worse by the year: rising inequality, declining income for the working and middle classes," says Christophe Ventura, a Latin America specialist at the French Institute for International and Strategic Affairs (IRIS).

"That has triggered the rise of widespread mistrust."

The response, he says, has followed a similar pattern internationally: a rejection of "rotten and incompetent" traditional politicians in favor of "virtuous citizens and a more authoritarian government" to right the wrongs unleashed by globalization and free trade -- blamed for all ills.

In Europe, Italy's Fratelli d'Italia, Hungary's Fidesz, Poland's Law and Justice party, the Sweden Democrats and France's Rassemblement National and Reconquete all "accuse immigrants of causing every crisis and want to close the borders," says Geraldo Monteiro, head of the Brazilian Center for Democracy Studies and Research at Rio de Janeiro State University (UERJ).

The Brazilian context is different: no longer a major immigration destination, "immigrants aren't a big subject," and Islamophobia and anti-Semitism are less prevalent than in Europe, says Monteiro.

Bolsonarismo's version of "national solidarity" is instead a battle of "good people" versus the "corrupt."

Internal enemies include the LGBT community, Indigenous peoples, environmental and human-rights activists, the media, academics and the cultural elite -- all lumped together with Lula and the "communist" left.

- Strong men -

As with far-right movements everywhere, Bolsonarismo's Holy Trinity is God, country and family.

The latter, say true believers, is under threat from gay marriage, abortion and "gender ideology."

Whereas conservative Catholics are the core of the European far-right, in Brazil, it is the powerful, fast-growing Evangelical movement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4VCgPt_0ieKkCad00
Bolsonaro greets supporters at a rally /AFP

Bolsonaro's movement is also more military in nature than its European cousins, says Monteiro.

He says Brazil "still carries the memory of the military dictatorship" (1964-1985) -- fondly, in ex-army captain Bolsonaro's case -- and the president has actively courted military support, naming generals to powerful posts in his administration.

He has also energetically promoted gun ownership, signing a raft of legislation and decrees intended to help "good people" defend themselves and their property -- a viewpoint that "doesn't exist in Europe," says Ventura.

"The primary reference point" for Bolsonaro's far-right has been Donald Trump's United States, he adds, drawing parallels with the American alt-right and Tea Party movements.

It is a brand of populism in which "the leader is the direct representative of the people," says Mayra Goulart, a political scientist at Rio de Janeiro Federal University (UFRJ).

Anything supporters perceive as interfering with that direct democracy -- political parties, institutions, the media -- comes under attack.

Like the US alt-right, Bolsonaro's movement has attacked Brazil's democratic institutions as enemies of the people, notably the Supreme Court and the supposedly fraud-plagued election system.

Many observers fear a Brazilian version of Trump supporters' attack on the US Capitol if Bolsonaro loses on October 30.

Like Trump -- who recently gave him a glowing endorsement -- Bolsonaro regularly insults journalists and attacks the "fake news" media.

He prefers to communicate directly with supporters on social media -- which is inundated with "alternative truth" and conspiracy theories.

- Hate speech -

Trump's influence is also visible in Bolsonaro's climate-change skepticism and resistance to expert advice on handling Covid-19.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hIV6i_0ieKkCad00
Bolsonaro can easily draw massive crowds into the street -- and his movement looks here to stay, whether or not he wins re-election /AFP

The US and Brazilian movements also share a "pro-market, pro-business discourse," says Goulart.

Free speech is upheld as an absolute right -- unfiltered hate speech and disinformation included.

Both Trump and Bolsonaro ran as political outsiders and achieved "unexpected" victories, says Monteiro.

And both "easily draw thousands of supporters into the streets."

Comments / 1

Related
TheDailyBeast

Shadow Government in Putin’s Own Backyard Plots Against Him

Belarus’ opposition, led by Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya, is plotting to form an alliance with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to try to hamper any hopes that Russia may have of territorial expansion beyond Ukraine and further into Europe. The concern is that Russian President Vladimir Putin is eyeing Belarus much like...
AFP

US, Russian defence ministers hold rare call as Ukraine advances

Russia's defence minister held rare telephone talks with his US counterpart Friday, after pro-Kremlin officials said they were turning Ukraine's southern city of Kherson into a "fortress" as Kyiv's forces advance. "The city of Kherson, like a fortress, is preparing for its defence."
dronedj.com

Norway detains 7 Russian drone pilots, including Putin associate’s son

Norway has detained at least seven Russian citizens over the last few days for flying drones and taking unauthorized photos in sensitive locations. In the latest arrest, the drone pilot is reported to be the son of Vladimir Yakunin ― a former KGB general, close associate of Vladimir Putin, and ex-chief of Russian Railways.
Tennessee Lookout

Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories

At 21 years old, Javir and her partner left Venezuela and traveled by foot through seven countries seeking a better life in the U.S.  For months, she walked. She walked through Panama, Nicaragua, Columbia, Mexico. She passed cities and towns, risking assault, robbery and violence from those taking advantage of fleeing migrants.  “You get to […] The post Harassment in Venezuela, political targeting in the US: Migrants to Tennessee tell their stories appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
TENNESSEE STATE
Newsweek

Russia Planning Mass Withdrawal to Avoid 'Devastating Rout' in Ukraine: ISW

Russia likely plans a mass withdrawal from vulnerable positions in the southern Kherson region to avoid a "devastating rout" in Ukraine, a U.S. think tank has assessed, amid Kyiv's advance in its counteroffensive. As Moscow anticipates imminent Ukrainian advances in Kherson, it is likely setting conditions to remove "military and...
Newsweek

Russia Official Says No Choice But To Freeze and Starve Ukrainian Civilians

A Russian politician has said Moscow should focus on cutting off Ukraine's electricity supply, so its people have no access to heat, running water and refrigerated food. Andrey Gurulyov, a deputy in the State Duma, made the comments during a discussion show on Russian state TV. Konstantin Dolgov, a senator in Russia's upper house and former commissioner for human rights, told the panel he "totally supports" Gurulyov's stance.
TheDailyBeast

Russian Puppet Leaders Flee Approaching Ukrainian Troops

Moscow-appointed officials occupying a key city in Ukraine are getting out of dodge and urging residents to evacuate ahead of a feared counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops to retake the southern city of Kherson. Kirill Stremousov, the deputy head of the local Kremlin-controlled administration, used a video appeal to urge residents in the occupied city to evacuate as Russian forces have been pushed back between 13 and 20 miles in the area over the last few weeks. The Russian-backed governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, separately announced that the local administration was moving to the left bank of the Dnipro River ahead of an expected Ukrainian counter-offensive. Although the city is on territory which Russian President Vladimir Putin formally annexed into the Russian Federation, neither Ukraine nor its western allies acknowledge the land-grab. “I ask you to take my words seriously and to interpret them as a call to evacuate as fast as you possibly can,” Stremousov said, adding that locals would be accommodated in Russia. Russian state media agency TASS quoted the Kherson region chief saying around 50,000-60,000 people would be evacuated in the next six days.
AFP

Russia's 'no risk' Ukraine strategy: pummeling the power grid

After a series of humiliating battlefield defeats in Ukraine, Moscow is trying out a new tactic it hopes will swing the tide of the war: bombarding power stations just as winter sets in. Maybe we will only hate them more," Olga, who declined to give her last name, told AFP. Russia's pivot to systematically attacking Ukraine power stations comes after a series of defeats in Ukraine.
AFP

Trump had secret documents on Iran, China in Florida home: report

Documents seized from former president Donald Trump's Florida home in August included highly sensitive intelligence on Iran and China that risked exposure of US spying methods, the Washington Post reported Friday. Among the documents retrieved by Justice Department investigators included one that described Iran's missile program, and another that "described highly sensitive intelligence work aimed at China," the Post said, citing people familiar with the case.
PALM BEACH, FL
AFP

The bold tactics that have kept Iran protests going

Flashmob-style protests, images beamed onto tower blocks, water fountains dyed blood-red: young Iranians armed with little more than their phones have adopted a slew of tactics to give demonstrations over Mahsa Amini's death staying power. One form of protest emerged two weeks ago, with fountains in Tehran appearing to be filled with blood after an artist turned their waters red to reflect the lethal crackdown.
AFP

US hits network that smuggled chips to Russian arms makers

US authorities indicted five Russians Wednesday who allegedly shipped American electronic components to Russia arms makers, some of which have been found on the battlefield in Ukraine. "Some of the types of electronic components obtained through the criminal scheme have been found in Russian weapons platforms seized on the battlefield in Ukraine," the Justice Department said.
CONNECTICUT STATE
AFP

AFP

89K+
Followers
34K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

News with a global, human perspective.

 http://www.afpforum.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy