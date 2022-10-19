ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warner Robins, GA

wgxa.tv

International Make a Dog's Day at the Puppery in Downtown Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- International Make a Dog's Day is coming up and, to celebrate, The Puppery is holding a charity event at its storefront in Downtown Macon to benefit the local rescue, Habitat 4 Hounds. There will be a food drive and raffle where participants can donate two cans...
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Fund for Houston County receives generous donation from Flint Energies

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Flint Energies made a donation to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia in the sum of $5,000 to help establish the Fund for Houston County which was created exclusively to benefit nonprofits in the county and ensure that resources for the community and for transformative opportunities are available when needed the most.
HOUSTON COUNTY, GA
wgxa.tv

Robins AFB team credited with discovery leading to Air Force inspection of C-130 aircraft

HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Air Force crew in Warner Robins is being credited with discovering a widespread issue connected to C-130H aircraft. According to U.S. Air Force Major Beau Downey, a maintenance crew at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC), during a post-depot operation engine run check, discovered a leak on one of their C-130H propellers. Upon further investigation, Downey says a technician discovered a crack in the propeller barrel assembly. Additional inspections revealed more propeller assemblies with the same issue.
WARNER ROBINS, GA
wgxa.tv

Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon

MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
MACON, GA
wgxa.tv

Macon leaders aim to end homelessness

Macon, Ga(WGXA)---"Times getting hard, I'm trying to tell you," says Anthony Harris, who's homeless in Macon. He says life is tough on the streets, but is hopeful, thanks to the United Way of Central Georgia's new initiative. The goal is to get homeless people off the street. It's something Harris...
MACON, GA
bobcatmultimedia.com

Is Milledgeville haunted?

GA’s original capital holds within its streets the history of America as far back as the Revolutionary War. Milledgeville houses several historic sites and landmarks, such as the Governor’s Mansion, the former Baldwin County Courthouse, stretches the Trail of Tears, Memory Hill cemetery and Central State Hospital. The...
MILLEDGEVILLE, GA
wgxa.tv

The City of Forsyth welcomes new Fire Chief

FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Eric Wilson and the Forsyth City Council held a swearing-in and pinning ceremony for the city's new Fire Chief, Kevin Bunn . Many of the new chief's family, friends, and coworkers attended the ceremony, which was held during Monday's city council meeting, and Bunn's daughters had the honor of pinning their dad as chief.
FORSYTH, GA
wgxa.tv

Airport runway expansion could lure new industry, launch development

Local leaders have been working toward expanding the runway at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport for more than 40 years, but a slew of projects is about to take off with even more on the horizon. Within the next few months, a groundbreaking ceremony is expected to launch the 600-foot...
MACON, GA
41nbc.com

2022 Georgia National Fair celebrates high attendance and success

PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Georgia National Fair has wrapped up, and organizers are happy to announce that this 33rd annual fair will go down as the 2nd most-attended fair so far. While the 2019 fair holds the all time high record of attendants at 565,533 visitors, this...
PERRY, GA

