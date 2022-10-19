Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
International Make a Dog's Day at the Puppery in Downtown Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- International Make a Dog's Day is coming up and, to celebrate, The Puppery is holding a charity event at its storefront in Downtown Macon to benefit the local rescue, Habitat 4 Hounds. There will be a food drive and raffle where participants can donate two cans...
wgxa.tv
Local elementary school fills vending machine with books instead of snacks
WARNER ROBINS, Ga. (WGXA)- What's usually filled with snacks and candy is now being filled with learning at one local elementary school. "Libraries are the heart of a school and the thing about our heartbeat we want to make sure our heartbeat is strong and steady", says Jessica Story. Hilltop...
wgxa.tv
Fund for Houston County receives generous donation from Flint Energies
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Flint Energies made a donation to the Community Foundation of Central Georgia in the sum of $5,000 to help establish the Fund for Houston County which was created exclusively to benefit nonprofits in the county and ensure that resources for the community and for transformative opportunities are available when needed the most.
WMAZ
Macon Kroger employees claim checks are late and not in full
If you find yourself in this situation, what are your protections? John Newbill with the U.S. Department of Labor says you can file a claim against your employer.
#Scene13: Lake Joy Trails of Terror gives you a scare for a good cause
KATHLEEN, Ga. — Lake Joy Trails of Terror was listed as the top haunted house in Georgia by frightfind.com. This Halloween, you can test your luck. "It's all hands on. You will be put in body bags, freezers, and strapped to the wall. They will feed you crazy stuff or duck tape your mouth shut," owner Mike Kelly said.
wgxa.tv
Robins AFB team credited with discovery leading to Air Force inspection of C-130 aircraft
HOUSTON COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - An Air Force crew in Warner Robins is being credited with discovering a widespread issue connected to C-130H aircraft. According to U.S. Air Force Major Beau Downey, a maintenance crew at Warner Robins Air Logistics Complex (WR-ALC), during a post-depot operation engine run check, discovered a leak on one of their C-130H propellers. Upon further investigation, Downey says a technician discovered a crack in the propeller barrel assembly. Additional inspections revealed more propeller assemblies with the same issue.
wgxa.tv
Geico lays off dozens of employees in Macon
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- GEICO has laid off around one percent of its associates in Macon, citing customer and business priorities as the catalyst for the decision. The company provided a statement that reads, "In areas where we have to reorganize based on changing business needs, we will offer associates positions in other departments when available. We care about our associates and work hard with them to find other opportunities while adapting to current business realities."
'Help them bring larger aircraft': Middle Georgia Regional runway expansion ready for takeoff
MACON, Ga. — A massive expansion plan at Middle Georgia Regional Airport is on the tarmac, ready for takeoff. Tuesday, Macon-Bibb commissioners set aside millions for several different projects. "Being around airplanes, I've always loved airplanes, since I was a little kid. And being in aviation, I just kind...
wgxa.tv
Macon leaders aim to end homelessness
Macon, Ga(WGXA)---"Times getting hard, I'm trying to tell you," says Anthony Harris, who's homeless in Macon. He says life is tough on the streets, but is hopeful, thanks to the United Way of Central Georgia's new initiative. The goal is to get homeless people off the street. It's something Harris...
WMAZ
#Scene13: Here are events and activities you can do in Macon this weekend
MACON, Ga. — It is almost time for the weekend and #scene13 has all you need to know about what is fun, fresh and lively in your community. And remember, if you are on the scene this weekend use #scene13 in your photos and you may just see yourself on our 13WMAZ Instagram story.
Macon businessman concerned after home, workplace hit by several crimes over course of year
MACON, Ga. — A Macon business owner says his business was broken into twice this year, and recently a stray bullet struck his home. He's concerned about the crime in the community that he's now experienced firsthand. Since the two break-ins at Moises Velez's business, they've amped up their...
bobcatmultimedia.com
Is Milledgeville haunted?
GA’s original capital holds within its streets the history of America as far back as the Revolutionary War. Milledgeville houses several historic sites and landmarks, such as the Governor’s Mansion, the former Baldwin County Courthouse, stretches the Trail of Tears, Memory Hill cemetery and Central State Hospital. The...
wgxa.tv
'I lost $40K': Macon business owners stung by an increase of burglary and theft
MACON, Ga. (WGXA)-- In Macon the homicide numbers aren't the only thing you should worry about. "I lost around $40,000 dollars in inventory," a business owner said. CEO and business owner of Girl Factor, Courtney Waters knows the ping of being burglarized. "They broke the cameras, they busted a hole...
wgxa.tv
The City of Forsyth welcomes new Fire Chief
FORSYTH, Ga. (WGXA) -- Mayor Eric Wilson and the Forsyth City Council held a swearing-in and pinning ceremony for the city's new Fire Chief, Kevin Bunn . Many of the new chief's family, friends, and coworkers attended the ceremony, which was held during Monday's city council meeting, and Bunn's daughters had the honor of pinning their dad as chief.
'Something that might continue': Byron police warning businesses after men steal grease from Dairy Queen
The Byron Police Department is looking for two men who were seen emptying a grease trap of the Dairy Queen in Byron on October 7. Kash Momin owns the Dairy Queen in Byron and says two weeks ago, as he was taking orders, he noticed something weird. "I was working...
wgxa.tv
Airport runway expansion could lure new industry, launch development
Local leaders have been working toward expanding the runway at the Middle Georgia Regional Airport for more than 40 years, but a slew of projects is about to take off with even more on the horizon. Within the next few months, a groundbreaking ceremony is expected to launch the 600-foot...
41nbc.com
2022 Georgia National Fair celebrates high attendance and success
PERRY, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) — The 2022 Georgia National Fair has wrapped up, and organizers are happy to announce that this 33rd annual fair will go down as the 2nd most-attended fair so far. While the 2019 fair holds the all time high record of attendants at 565,533 visitors, this...
wfxl.com
Increased police patrols at Southland Academy following viral controversial photo
There will be an increased police presence at a Southwest Georgia school Thursday after a controversial photo went viral. The photo was sent to FOX 31 News and shows a male student wearing a police costume appearing to kneel on someone's neck. We've reached out to Southland Academy to get...
Co-owner of several Georgia restaurants, bars pleads guilty to tax evasion
STATESBORO, Ga. — A co-owner of several bars and restaurants pleaded guilty to tax evasion charges months after his brother was sentenced for the same crime. Trey Britt tried to evade taxes owed to the Internal Revenue Service connected to the bars and restaurant that he owns near Georgia college campuses, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
'It's totally destroyed': New York artist visiting Georgia has camper stolen, vandalized
BYRON, Ga. — A New York woman says she came to Central Georgia for an art show, but now, she'll be leaving with a police report. She says what the thieves left behind was no work of art. For years, Nancy Sutton called her camper home. "I put my...
