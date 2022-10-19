ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Lyme, CT

East Lyme, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

High School Soccer PRO
High School Soccer PRO
 3 days ago

The Norwich Free Academy soccer team will have a game with East Lyme High School on October 19, 2022, 15:00:00.

Norwich Free Academy
East Lyme High School
October 19, 2022
15:00:00
Varsity Boys Soccer

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
milfordmirror.com

Connecticut high school football recap: Ansonia holds off Holy Cross

Follow along the Connecticut high school football scene. All final scores on Week 7 scoreboard:. -- Hamden 41 Sheehan 14 at end of third quarter. -- New Fairfield gets 7 on a 10-yard TD pass from McCormack to Arterberry w/ 2:20 to play. Joel Barlow leads 47-13 -- Owen Hunt...
ANSONIA, CT
NBC Connecticut

Several Schools Across CT Have Received Non-Credible Threats Friday: Police

Several schools across Connecticut have received non-credible threats on Friday, according to several police departments across the state. Windsor Locks police said there was a swatting situation at Windsor Locks Middle School and everyone is safe. The caller reported that several people had been shot. Police responded within a minute...
CONNECTICUT STATE
NBC Connecticut

More Than a Dozen CT Schools Receive False Threats in Swatting Incident

Friday was a troubling day for schools across the state as officials estimated 17 Connecticut schools received threats of active shooters throughout the morning. “Now I’m going to be more worried when we have it again, because then we might think it’s going to be real because it happened once–it’s going to happen again,” said Manha Mohsin, sixth grader at Windsor Locks Middle School.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Plans underway to re-develop legendary Hartford diner

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – Plans are in the works to redevelop the legendary Comet Diner in Hartford. It’s a longtime go-to destination in the city for food, social gatherings and nightlife. “I eat out regularly, but I got to other neighborhoods,” said Jackie McKinney, Chairperson of the Asylum Hill Neighborhood Association. Asylum Hill resident, Jackie […]
HARTFORD, CT
connecticuthistory.org

Yankee Ingenuity: Curtis Veeder, a Mechanical Genius and Shrewd Businessman

Because he was born in Pennsylvania in 1862, Curtis Veeder cannot really be considered a “Yankee,” but Veeder’s career reflects the talents and characteristics associated with that stereotype. He showed a talent and interest in all things mechanical from an early age. Even as a boy he experimented with metal casting and put together a small steam engine. He also built and operated a small waterwheel, a wood-turning lathe, and a foot-powered jigsaw. Veeder had an early and avid interest in cycling and made his own high-wheel bicycle when he was just 18 and still in high school. His first patent was for a bicycle seat made of flexible leather stretched over a steel spring frame. After initially refusing to sell his idea to the Pope Manufacturing Co. of Hartford for $200, he continued to make changes and adjustments and two years later sold them the patent, with improvements, for $1000. He also sold the English patent rights to a company in Birmingham, England.
HARTFORD, CT
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — This weekend leads us into the final, full week of October and even more Halloween and autumn-themed events will take place!. Need something to do this weekend? See what's happening around Connecticut!. Beginning Thursday, follow a ghostly guide on a lantern-lit tour of Old North Cemetery...
CONNECTICUT STATE
milfordmirror.com

New eatery offers Milford a different take on takeout

MILFORD — Brandi Marshall has long dreamed of providing quality, handmade takeout food. That dream has become a reality for Marshall, affectionately known as B, who is now the head chef at her own eatery, B's Twisted Eats Express. Marshall teamed with partners Daniele Waterhouse-Wallenta and Kali Williamson-Marshall on the new operation, which opened Friday.
MILFORD, CT
iheart.com

Two Large Motorcycle Events Happening in Honor of Bristol Fallen Officers

On Sunday, October 30th there will be two large events to honor the fallen Bristol officers, Lt. Dustin DeMonte and Sgt. Alex Hamzy. Join us to help raise money for our heroic Bristol police officers and their families. FOOD, MUSIC, AND RAFFLES! Prize for best poker hand!. Registration starts at...
BRISTOL, CT
Turnto10.com

Police: Westerly High School temporarily put on lockdown due to hoax call

(WJAR) — Police say Westerly High School was temporarily put on lockdown on Friday after receiving a hoax call about a threat. The Westerly Police Department says a caller reported an active shooter on campus. The school went on lockdown as police responded. The department says all school buildings...
WESTERLY, RI
NBC Connecticut

Route 8 Closed in Torrington Due to Crash With Serious Injuries

Part of Route 8 South in Torrington is closed because of a car accident with serious injuries, according to Connecticut State Police. The highway is closed in the area of exits 45 and 44. The crash was reported at approximately 2:20 p.m. Troopers said a car appears to have gone...
TORRINGTON, CT
onthewater.com

800-Pound Giant Bluefin Tuna Caught South of Newport

(Above) Kelly Langion-Milano-Milano lays alongside the giant bluefin she and a group of friends caught aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters. It was just before sundown on Sunday, October 16th when a crew of four anglers from Long Island, fishing aboard Newport Sportfishing Charters, hooked into a giant bluefin tuna south of Newport.
NEWPORT, RI
High School Soccer PRO

High School Soccer PRO

Mountain View, CA
4K+
Followers
10K+
Post
411K+
Views
ABOUT

High school soccer game info

Comments / 0

Community Policy