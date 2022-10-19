East Lyme, October 19 High School ⚽ Game Notice

Because he was born in Pennsylvania in 1862, Curtis Veeder cannot really be considered a “Yankee,” but Veeder’s career reflects the talents and characteristics associated with that stereotype. He showed a talent and interest in all things mechanical from an early age. Even as a boy he experimented with metal casting and put together a small steam engine. He also built and operated a small waterwheel, a wood-turning lathe, and a foot-powered jigsaw. Veeder had an early and avid interest in cycling and made his own high-wheel bicycle when he was just 18 and still in high school. His first patent was for a bicycle seat made of flexible leather stretched over a steel spring frame. After initially refusing to sell his idea to the Pope Manufacturing Co. of Hartford for $200, he continued to make changes and adjustments and two years later sold them the patent, with improvements, for $1000. He also sold the English patent rights to a company in Birmingham, England.

