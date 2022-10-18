Read full article on original website
Medium is the Message – Exhibit at the Wende to Close Oct. 23
This week is the last opportunity to see “The Medium is the Message” exhibit at the Wende Museum. Originally used to identify soldiers in battle and ships in international waters, flags have represented large geographic territories since the rise of the nation-state beginning in the late eighteenth century. Like monuments and national anthems, they intend to create a sense of identity based on a shared past, present, and future.
WLAC to Screen “LA Queer History” Along with Free Vaccinations – Oct. 26
In honor of LGBTQ+ Month, there will be a free screening of “LA: A Queer History” at West Los Angeles College on Wednesday, October 26 at 1:00 pm in the Fine Arts Theater. Free COVID and Monkeypox vaccinations will be available outside of the theater from noon to 4:00 p.m. on the same day. Visitors can park for free all day in the campus Parking Structure which is immediately adjacent to the theater.
Dear Editor – Boy Scout Leadership Lauds O’Brien
I am writing to submit an endorsement for Dan O’Brien’s bid to be elected to the Culver City Council. I have known Dan since 2014 through our sons local Scouts BSA Troop 108. My son had newly joined the troop and the current Scoutmaster had indicated that he would be stepping down and the future of the troop was in jeopardy unless another volunteer step up. At the time our unit had about 20 scouts with a significant number who would be aging out within 2 years. Dan, stepped up and asked me to be the Unit Committee Chair. I gladly took the position because I wanted to see the troop continue to be resource for our sons but also to the youth in our community.
Vote Smart – Sanjay Gaur for West Basin Water Board
Another early recommendation on how to ‘mark your ballot,’ in one of the contests that is often over looked. There is nothing more important than water. The current leadership at West Basin has had multiple problems in multiple areas over the last several years. Money wasted, shockingly poor hiring practices, and an exodus of staff all speak to the need for change.
