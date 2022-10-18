I am writing to submit an endorsement for Dan O’Brien’s bid to be elected to the Culver City Council. I have known Dan since 2014 through our sons local Scouts BSA Troop 108. My son had newly joined the troop and the current Scoutmaster had indicated that he would be stepping down and the future of the troop was in jeopardy unless another volunteer step up. At the time our unit had about 20 scouts with a significant number who would be aging out within 2 years. Dan, stepped up and asked me to be the Unit Committee Chair. I gladly took the position because I wanted to see the troop continue to be resource for our sons but also to the youth in our community.

CULVER CITY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO