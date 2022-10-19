Read full article on original website
WWE Announces Injury To Sheamus Following SmackDown
Sheamus suffered an injury at the hands of the Bloodline, with WWE announcing the news after tonight’s show. WWE announced on Twitter that Sheamus suffered “a non-displaced fracture near his elbow and is still under observation” after the Bloodline attacked him at ringside. Sheamus lost a match to Solo Sikoa on the show due to a distraction from Sami Zayn.
Bret Hart Refutes Earl Hebner’s Claim That the Montreal Screwjob Was a ‘Work’
– During a recent virtual signing with K & S Wrestlefest, WWE Hall of Famer Bret Hart once again revisited the infamous Montreal Screwjob from WWE Survivor Series 1997. Bret Hart addressed referee Earl Hebner talking about the match many years later, expressing his belief that the whole event was in fact a work.
Note On WWE’s Reaction To Chris Jericho Signing New Deal With AEW
As previously reported, Chris Jericho signed a new deal with AEW that will keep him in the company through 2025. The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that there were some in WWE who were expecting Jericho to return to the company once his AEW deal expired to get one last run and a Hall of Fame induction. Jericho still has a good relationship with Vince McMahon, but McMahon is no longer in charge at the company.
Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya & More React to Hangman Page’s Injury
Hangman Page’s injury on last night’s AEW Dynamite brought reactions from the wrestling world both in and out of AEW, with Mick Foley, Big E., Saraya taking to social media to react. As noted, Page was stretchered out after suffering an injury during his match with Jon Moxley, and you can see some reactions from the above names, Kip Sabian, Evil Uno and more below.
Ace Steel Was Reportedly Surprised By His AEW Firing
It was reported yesterday that Ace Steel was fired from AEW following his involvement in the brawl with The Elite and CM Punk at AEW All Out. While the backstage reaction was that this was expected, it apparently caught Steel by surprised. A user on the F4WOnline boards noted that Steel had tweeted out ‘Freedom’, which seemed to suggest he knew it was coming.
Bret Hart Recalls Working With Dusty Rhodes in WCW, Rhodes’ ‘Good Imagination’
Bret Hart had a disappointing time in WCW, and he recently recalled commiserating with Dusty Rhodes at the time about the company’s state. Hart did a virtual signing for Highspot Superstore and you can check out a couple of highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:. On working with Dusty in...
Trevor Murdoch Recalls Getting Arrested In Ireland For Punching a Fan Who Came At Randy Orton
Trevor Murdoch and Lance Cade once got arrested after getting in a fight with a couple of fans in Ireland, and Murdoch recently recalled the situation. Murdoch was being interviewed by NBC Sports Boston’s Steve Fall and was asked about crazy road stories, and recounted the incident, which went down when he was with WWE and was World Tag Team Champions with Lance Cade and Randy Orton was World Heavyweight Champion (which places the timeframe in the October 2007 European tour).
Hall’s WWE Smackdown Review 10.21.22
We are just over two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means Logan Paul is back tonight. That means we might be in for another kind of weird segment, but hopefully Paul Heyman will be there to walk him through it. The feud feels rather cold going into the match and I don’t know how to fix that. Let’s get to it.
Johnny Gargano Would Least Want To Be Stuck On An Desert Island With Brock Lesnar
Johnny Gargano respects Brock Lesnar, naming The Beast as the WWE star he’d least want to be stuck on a desert island with. Gargano did a Q&A on WWE’s TikTook account answering random questions about the WWE locker room, and you can see a couple of his tongue-in-cheek responses below:
Cora Jade Says She Contacted Roxanne Perez Right After ROH Announced Hiatus
Cora Jade will battle Roxanne Perez in a Weapons Wild match at NXT Halloween Havoc, and she recently talked about how she helped get Perez into WWE. Perez worked on ROH as Rok-C and Jade told Fightful’s Sean Ross Sapp how when ROH announced its hiatus last year, Jade immediately reached out to her longtime friend. You can check out the highlights below:
Hall’s Rampage Review – 10.21.22
We’re live this week and not taped after Dynamite for a change. We’re also back in the old stomping grounds of Jacksonville and the card happens to be stacked with three title matches in an hour. That should be enough to carry the show, though Rampage has a bad tendency to underwhelm. Let’s get to it.
Spoiler On WWE Alumnus Headed To Impact Wrestling
A former WWE roster member is on their way to Impact Wrestling in the very near future, according to a new report. PWInsider reports that PJ Black, who was Justin Gabril in his WWE run, is on his way to the company. The site reports that Black is expected to work the Impact tapings this weekend in Las Vegas.
WWE NXT Premium Live Event Reportedly Planned for December, Same Date as ROH Final Battle
– Fightful Select has an update on the next premium live event for WWE NXT. According to the report, WWE has listed December 10 for the next Peacock special for NXT. According to the report, the event is rumored to be associated with the recently filed NXT Deadline trademark that was filed earlier this month. However, it has not yet been confirmed that the official name of the event will be Deadline. Additionally, several NXT talents and staff member shave reportedly been made aware of the date and to keep it open.
WWE Reportedly Has Plans For 30th Anniversary of RAW
The 30th anniversary of WWE RAW happens next year and WWE is planning a big show to celebrate the occasion. According to a new report from Wrestlevotes, there are “plans in motion” for the event in January. When Vince McMahon was still in charge, holding the show in the Manhattan Center was ‘on the table’, but it’s unknown if that’s still true.
WWE News: Top 10 Superstar Halloween Costumes, Special Edition Shotzi Halloween Shirt, Humberto Turns
– WWE Top 10 showcased the Top 10 Superstar Halloween costumes:. – Also, WWE Shop has a new Shotzi special edition Halloween t-shirt and limited edition Damage CTRL shirts now available. You can check out the new Shotzi one below:. – WWE Superstar Humberto celebrates his birthday today. He turns...
WWE Files Trademark For ‘NXT Deadline’
WWE has filed a new NXT-related trademark, putting in an application for NXT Deadline. Fightful reports that the company filed the trademark on October 15th for the name, noting in the description that it is for “a show about professional wrestling.”. It’s not yet clear what show this may...
NJPW Battle Autumn Night Six Results 10.21.22: 10-Man Tag Main Event, More
The sixth night of the NJPW Battle Autumn tour took place on Friday, with a big ten-man tag team main event and more. You can see the full results below, per Fightful:. * El Desperado & Zack Sabre Jr. def. Tiger Mask & Togi Makabe. * Hirooki Goto & YOSHI-HASHI...
Details on PPV Buys For This Year’s Impact Wrestling Bound for Glory
The Wrestling Observer Newsletter reports that this year’s Bound for Glory did surprisingly well against stiff competition from WWE and AEW. The show was on a Friday against both Smackdown and Rampage. In spite of that, the show had 1,840 PPV buys, which is up 46% from the 1,260 for Slammiversary. This is down from previous years but still an improvement overall.
Updated WWE Crown Jewel Card
WWE has an updated card for Crown Jewel following this week’s episode of Smackdown. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes place on November 5th from Riyadh and airs live on Peacock in the US and WWE Network everywhere else:. * WWE Universal Championship...
Lineup For Tonight’s AEW Rampage: Three Titles on the Line
All Elite Wrestling will present a live episode of AEW Rampage tonight in Jacksonville, which includes three title matches. The lineup features:. * AEW All-Atlantic Championship: Orange Cassidy (c) vs. 10 vs. Rush. * AEW World Tag Team Championship: The Acclaimed (c) vs. Tony Nese & Josh Woods (if The...
