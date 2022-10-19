Read full article on original website
wgxa.tv
Early voters in Georgia continue to turnout in record-breaking numbers
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Georgia voters continue to shatter record turnouts on the fourth day of early voting, with Friday morning seeing just under 520,000 voters statewide. 122,149 of those were from Thursday alone, marking an increase of 53% over the fourth day of early voting in the 2018 midterms and only 25% less than the fourth day of early voting in the 2020 Presidential Election.
wgxa.tv
Early midterm voting breaks records, rivaling numbers for Presidential turnout
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- After the third day of early voting, voter turnout is shattering records. On Thursday morning, the office of the Secretary of State reported that just under 400,000 Georgia voters had cast in-person ballots with 126,918 of those showing up on Wednesday alone. That's a total increase of over 63% from day three of early voting in the 2018 midterms and just slightly under the day three total for early voters in the 2020 Presidential election.
wgxa.tv
Firearms deer hunting season opens Saturday
MACON, Ga. (WGXA) -- Attention hunters! If you've been anxiously anticipating the opening day of firearms deer hunting season, that wait is almost over. The statewide hunting season for firearms hunters begins on Saturday and goes on until January 8th. “We are shaping up for an excellent deer season. Last...
wgxa.tv
'It's the law': Youngkin bucks school districts threatening to ignore new policies for trans students
WASHINGTON (TND) — Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin is holding firm on a handful of northern Virginia school districts that have vowed to refuse to follow his administration's new policies requiring students to obtain written parental permission before they can be referred to by a different name or pronoun in school.
wgxa.tv
Accused Michigan school shooter to remain in jail, judge says
OXFORD, Mich. (WEYI) — A judge has decided a Michigan teenager accused of killing four students at a Michigan high school will remain in jail for now. The suspect, Ethan Crumbley, appeared in court Thursday morning as part of a monthly hearing under Michigan law when a juvenile is lodged in an adult jail.
wgxa.tv
Warnock visits Hancock County ahead of Election Day
SPARTA, Ga. (WGXA) -- Dozens welcomed Georgia U.S Senator Raphael Warnock for his meet and greet in Hancock County, supporters listened to Warnock talk about his accomplishments as senator and how he plans to bring broadband to rural areas like the city of Sparta if he's re-elected. "There's too many...
wgxa.tv
Georgia midterms highlight ongoing debate over voting laws
WASHINGTON (TND) — Few states are getting as much attention these midterm elections as Georgia, where some big-ballot races for a Senate seat and the governor’s mansion are highlighting another political controversy: the state’s election rules regarding when, where and under what circumstances votes can be cast.
