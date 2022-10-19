ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

DeKalb Commissioner Bradshaw to host community breakfast meeting Oct. 22

DECATUR, GA—DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will host his last Quarterly in the Fourth community breakfast meeting for 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Tobie Grant Recreational Center, 593 Parksdale Drive, Scottdale. DeKalb County department representatives will be available to respond to questions...
DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections to hold Special Called Meeting on Oct. 21, 2022

DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will hold a special called meeting on Oct. 21, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of reviewing voter challenges. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. To make a public comment, join via Zoom: https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/97184078303 or dial in via phone toll free at 888-270-9936 and use conference code: 171493.
Olde Town Conyers sets 2022 Christmas parade, tree lighting, ice skating and other holiday events

CONYERS, GA—Conyers event organizers are thinking about the holiday season and planning for the Conyers Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers. Applications are now online at conyersga.com. The application fee is $25 per entry. Bragging rights are on the line for groups who want to compete in various categories for trophies. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 14.
