DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will hold a special called meeting on Oct. 21, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of reviewing voter challenges. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. To make a public comment, join via Zoom: https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/97184078303 or dial in via phone toll free at 888-270-9936 and use conference code: 171493.

DEKALB COUNTY, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO