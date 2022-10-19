Read full article on original website
Related
On Common Ground News
DeKalb Commissioner Bradshaw to host community breakfast meeting Oct. 22
DECATUR, GA—DeKalb County District 4 Commissioner Steve Bradshaw will host his last Quarterly in the Fourth community breakfast meeting for 2022 on Saturday, Oct. 22, 9 to 10:30 a.m., at Tobie Grant Recreational Center, 593 Parksdale Drive, Scottdale. DeKalb County department representatives will be available to respond to questions...
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Board of Registration and Elections to hold Special Called Meeting on Oct. 21, 2022
DECATUR, GA—The DeKalb Board of Registration and Elections will hold a special called meeting on Oct. 21, 2022, at 9:30 a.m. for the purpose of reviewing voter challenges. This meeting will be conducted via teleconference (Zoom). Simultaneous public access to the meeting will be available via livestream on DCTV’s UStream channel at https://video.ibm.com/channel/dctv-channel-23. To make a public comment, join via Zoom: https://dekalbcountyga.zoom.us/j/97184078303 or dial in via phone toll free at 888-270-9936 and use conference code: 171493.
On Common Ground News
Olde Town Conyers sets 2022 Christmas parade, tree lighting, ice skating and other holiday events
CONYERS, GA—Conyers event organizers are thinking about the holiday season and planning for the Conyers Christmas Parade on Saturday, Dec. 3 at 2 p.m. in Olde Town Conyers. Applications are now online at conyersga.com. The application fee is $25 per entry. Bragging rights are on the line for groups who want to compete in various categories for trophies. Applications are due Monday, Nov. 14.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office seeks to clear property bond liens
DEKALB COUNTY, GA—Did you use your home as a property bond to get a relative or friend out of jail after they were arrested? If so, there may still be a lien on your property, and it might be time to get it removed, according to DeKalb County Sheriff Melody M. Maddox.
On Common Ground News
DeKalb County’s Dunwoody sweeps Rockdale County out of Class 6A State Playoffs
The DeKalb County School District’s (DCSD) Dunwoody Lady Wildcats rolled to a 3-0 sweep of the Rockdale County Bulldogs in the first round of the Class 6A state volleyball playoffs this week at Dunwoody. Dunwoody (27-10) went on a 9-0 run in the first set behind the serving of...
Comments / 0