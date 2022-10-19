Read full article on original website
Justice to bring the Amendment 2 Community Conversation tour to Morgantown, Clarksburg
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Governor Jim Justice is bringing his Amendment 2 Community Conversation tour to Morgantown Wednesday at 11 a.m. in the Mon County Center at Mylan Park. If approved by a simple majority in the November election, Amendment 2 would allow state lawmakers to exempt personal and business property tax, including the vehicle tax.
Morgantown police investigating motorcycle theft
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Police in Morgantown are looking for help from the public to find those responsible for the theft of a motorcycle from the bed of a truck at the Springhill Suites parking lot at 1910 Hunter’s Way. Reports indicate around 10:45 p.m. October 15, 2022, a...
Texas man pleads guilty in multi-state drug operation
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Texas man has admitted to his role in an operation that transported quantities of methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin into the Morgantown area from the spring of 2018 to October of 2020. Anthony Allen, 36, of Rosenberg, Texas, entered a guilty plea to one...
Death of Michigan man in Fairmont under investigation
FAIRMONT, W.Va. – The death of a Detroit, Michigan man in Fairmont is being investigated by police. The 28-year-old African American man was found in a home on Short Avenue Sunday and police believe he was targetted. The Medical Examiner will determine the cause of death. Information can be...
It’s WVU Homecoming Week
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – It is Homecoming week on the campus of West Virginia University with an entire week of activities leading up to the Big 12 game against TCU in Milan Puskar Stadium. Vice President of Alumni Relations Kevin Berry said activities are planned all week for the first Homecoming celebration since the pandemic.
