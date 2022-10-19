ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

Bryan College Station Eagle

No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 3 Texas, No. 13 Indiana

AUSTIN — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 3 Texas 209-89 and No. 13 Indiana 200-100 on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Olivia Theall finished second in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 58.80 seconds, while Bobbi Kennett, Theall, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.01).
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated freshman White 50, Georgetown East View freshman B 12

Josh Flippen threw three touchdown passes, and Marco Steptoe ran for two more scores to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 50-12 victory over Georgetown East View freshman B on Thursday. Consol’s Chris Washington caught two TD passes from Flippen, and Darius Scott caught one. Washington...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated

The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week

With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves. “We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The bye week gave the...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

A&M Consolidated swimming teams top Austin in dual meets

The A&M Consolidated swimming teams beat Austin on Thursday at the College Station ISD Natatorium. The Lady Tigers won 166-109, while Consol’s boys won 141-129. Consol’s girls won 10 of 12 races including all three relays. Sophomore Katherine Rasmussen won the 100-yard freestyle (55.43) and 200 freestyle (2:02.49), while Sammy Shankar (200 individual relay), Mackenzie Odonnell (50 freestyle), Sam Poole (100 butterfly), Helen Hunziker (500 freestyle) and Grace Yeh (100 breaststroke) also won individual races for the Lady Tigers. Rasmussen, Poole, Ally Duan and Odonnell also won the girls 200 medley relay. Hettie Bickham, Poole, Shankar and Yeh won the 200 freestyle relay, and Duan, Odonnell, Jayden Buenemann and Rasmussen won the 400 freestyle relay.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie soccer team finishes in 1-1 tie with Gamecocks

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M soccer team played South Carolina to a 1-1 tie in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Stone Stadium. The Aggies (8-5-4, 2-4-2) scored on Quinn Cornog's goal in the 21st minute. The Gamecocks (9-3-4, 4-3-1) tied the match in the 59th minute when Payton Patrick scored her second goal of the year on an assist from Catherine Barry.
COLUMBIA, SC
Bryan College Station Eagle

Season ticket renewals underway for Texas A&M baseball, softball, tennis

Season ticket holders for Texas A&M baseball, softball and tennis can renew their tickets now through Nov. 10. Baseball season tickets now require a per-seat contribution with an 18-game or full-season option. To renew tickets, visit 12thmanfoundation.com/springrenewals online. For more information, call 1-888-992-4443 or email customersupport@12thmanfoundation.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle

Aggie women's basketball team picked to finish 11th in South Carolina-led SEC

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is not surprisingly the favorite to win another Southeastern Conference title. The Gamecocks were picked Tuesday to win their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons in voting by league and national media. The SEC didn’t release vote totals, but the pick seemed a no-brainer with South Carolina unanimously voted preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

Texas A&M volleyball team's rally falls short at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set but lost to Arkansas 25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11 in Southeastern Conference play at Barnhill Arena on Wednesday night. A&M freshman Logan Lednicky had 28 kills and 16 digs, while Elena...
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20

Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20

EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Bryan College Station Eagle

College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play

GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21

Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21

A candidate forum involving those vying for Bryan mayor, city council and school board will participate from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at KEOS studios. The event will be livestreamed and carried on KEOS radio 89.1 FM. Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues at the...
BRYAN, TX

