Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team host No. 16 Kentucky in pair of matches this weekend
Texas A&M will host No. 16 Kentucky in a pair of Southeastern Conference volleyball matches beginning at 2 p.m. Saturday with the Aggies’ annual Dig Pink Match at Reed Arena. The teams also will play at 2 p.m. Sunday. A&M (10-9, 2-6) lost its sixth straight in SEC play...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie swimming and diving teams to compete in tri-meet in Austin on Friday
The Texas A&M swimming and diving teams will compete against Texas and Indiana in a tri-meet at the Jamail Texas Swim Center on Friday in Austin. Diving events will begin at 11:30 a.m. with swimming events starting at 2 p.m. All three men’s teams are ranked nationally with Texas second,...
Bryan College Station Eagle
No. 22 Texas A&M women's swimming and diving team loses to No. 3 Texas, No. 13 Indiana
AUSTIN — The 22nd-ranked Texas A&M women’s swimming and diving team lost to No. 3 Texas 209-89 and No. 13 Indiana 200-100 on Friday at the Jamail Texas Swim Center. A&M’s Olivia Theall finished second in the 200-yard butterfly in 1 minute, 58.80 seconds, while Bobbi Kennett, Theall, JoAnn Adler and Manita Sathianchokwisan placed third in the 400 freestyle relay (3:26.01).
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M's King, South Carolina's Rattler look to give their teams spark Saturday
Texas A&M’s Haynes King and South Carolina’s Spencer Rattler are quarterbacks carrying tarnished resumes now vying to brighten their respective teams’ outlook Saturday night at sold out Williams-Brice Stadium in a pivotal Southeastern Conference game. A&M (3-3, 1-2) and South Carolina (4-2, 1-2) will open the second...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated freshman White 50, Georgetown East View freshman B 12
Josh Flippen threw three touchdown passes, and Marco Steptoe ran for two more scores to lead the A&M Consolidated freshman White football team to a 50-12 victory over Georgetown East View freshman B on Thursday. Consol’s Chris Washington caught two TD passes from Flippen, and Darius Scott caught one. Washington...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station takes 3 of 4 middle school volleyball matches with A&M Consolidated
The College Station Middle School volleyball teams won 3 of 4 matches against A&M Consolidated Middle School on Thursday. College Station won both seventh grade matches, topping Consol Silver 25-20, 25-20 and Consol Black 25-22, 25-16. In eighth grade action, Consol Silver won 25-17, 17-25, 25-19, and College Station beat Consol Black 25-18, 25-21.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M, South Carolina football teams make good use of bye week
With an extra week to prepare for Saturday’s game, the Texas A&M football team knows a lot more about South Carolina, but more importantly the Aggies know more about themselves. “We self-scout every week no matter what,” A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher said. The bye week gave the...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Two ACL tears makes comeback sweeter for Texas A&M forward Andersen Williams
On the surface, there wasn’t much remarkable about Texas A&M forward Andersen Williams’ game-tying goal against Georgia earlier this season. Teammate Jai Smith cut a pass back from the end line to Williams, and her shot found the back of the net. But the celebration demonstrated an outpouring...
Bryan College Station Eagle
A&M Consolidated swimming teams top Austin in dual meets
The A&M Consolidated swimming teams beat Austin on Thursday at the College Station ISD Natatorium. The Lady Tigers won 166-109, while Consol’s boys won 141-129. Consol’s girls won 10 of 12 races including all three relays. Sophomore Katherine Rasmussen won the 100-yard freestyle (55.43) and 200 freestyle (2:02.49), while Sammy Shankar (200 individual relay), Mackenzie Odonnell (50 freestyle), Sam Poole (100 butterfly), Helen Hunziker (500 freestyle) and Grace Yeh (100 breaststroke) also won individual races for the Lady Tigers. Rasmussen, Poole, Ally Duan and Odonnell also won the girls 200 medley relay. Hettie Bickham, Poole, Shankar and Yeh won the 200 freestyle relay, and Duan, Odonnell, Jayden Buenemann and Rasmussen won the 400 freestyle relay.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie soccer team finishes in 1-1 tie with Gamecocks
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Texas A&M soccer team played South Carolina to a 1-1 tie in Southeastern Conference play Thursday at Stone Stadium. The Aggies (8-5-4, 2-4-2) scored on Quinn Cornog's goal in the 21st minute. The Gamecocks (9-3-4, 4-3-1) tied the match in the 59th minute when Payton Patrick scored her second goal of the year on an assist from Catherine Barry.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Run defense point of emphasis for Texas A&M in upcoming two-game stretch
Texas A&M defensive back Antonio Johnson said Monday that the Aggie defense doesn’t worry about statistics or its subsequent rankings. He and his teammates just go out and play. That philosophy has produced a squad that ranks 14th in the nation in passing yards at 175.5 per game. But...
Bryan College Station Eagle
Season ticket renewals underway for Texas A&M baseball, softball, tennis
Season ticket holders for Texas A&M baseball, softball and tennis can renew their tickets now through Nov. 10. Baseball season tickets now require a per-seat contribution with an 18-game or full-season option. To renew tickets, visit 12thmanfoundation.com/springrenewals online. For more information, call 1-888-992-4443 or email customersupport@12thmanfoundation.com.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Aggie women's basketball team picked to finish 11th in South Carolina-led SEC
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Defending national champion and unanimous preseason No. 1 South Carolina is not surprisingly the favorite to win another Southeastern Conference title. The Gamecocks were picked Tuesday to win their seventh SEC championship in 10 seasons in voting by league and national media. The SEC didn’t release vote totals, but the pick seemed a no-brainer with South Carolina unanimously voted preseason No. 1 in The Associated Press Top 25.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Texas A&M volleyball team's rally falls short at Arkansas
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The Texas A&M volleyball team rallied from two sets down to force a fifth set but lost to Arkansas 25-18, 25-12, 20-25, 23-25, 15-11 in Southeastern Conference play at Barnhill Arena on Wednesday night. A&M freshman Logan Lednicky had 28 kills and 16 digs, while Elena...
Bryan College Station Eagle
SEC Men's Basketball Media Day: Buzz Williams
Texas A&M men's basketball coach Buzz Williams' press conference from the 2022 SEC Basketball Tipoff, held in Birmingham, Alabama. (October 19, 2022 - video courtesy the Southeastern Conference)
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Thursday, Oct. 20
EVENTS Chemistry Road Show, 10:30-11:30 a.m. and 12:30-1:30 p.m., Annenberg Presidential Conference Center, 1002 George Bush Dr. W. in College Station. Puttin’ on the Ritz Luncheon & Vintage Fashion Show, 11:30 a.m., Miramont Country Club, 1 Miramont Blvd. in Bryan. Lunch and Learn, noon, “Legacy Giving and Stewardship” by...
Bryan College Station Eagle
College Station falls 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A-I play
GEORGETOWN — Despite an explosive second half, College Station fell 49-38 to Georgetown in District 11-5A Division I action on Friday night at Birkelbach Field. The Eagles (6-2, 4-1) scored on the first play of the game to set the tone for a dominant first half on offense. Quarterback Noah Booras hit wide receiver Drayden Dickmann on a post route, and Dickmann broke free up field 81 yards for a 7-0 lead.
Bryan College Station Eagle
What you missed this week in notable Bryan-College Station crimes and court cases
This week's local crime and court updates from Bryan-College Station Eagle. (6) updates to this series since Updated 3 hrs ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Bryan-College Station neighbors: Obituaries for October 22
Read through the obituaries published today in Bryan-College Station Eagle. (7) updates to this series since Updated 16 min ago.
Bryan College Station Eagle
Calendar for Friday, Oct. 21
A candidate forum involving those vying for Bryan mayor, city council and school board will participate from 2-4 p.m. Sunday at KEOS studios. The event will be livestreamed and carried on KEOS radio 89.1 FM. Hosted by the League of Women Voters. Brazos Valley Fair & Rodeo continues at the...
