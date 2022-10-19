ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Folsom, CA

ABC10

Road Closures for Ironman in Sacramento | Need to know

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 4,000 athletes are getting ready to run Ironman California on Sunday in Sacramento, and several road closures are already in effect leading up to the race. This marks the second Ironman the city of Sacramento will be hosting after last year's event was canceled...
SACRAMENTO, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Grateful Dead in Folsom Movie Theater for two nights this November

Folsom, Calif.- The annual Grateful Dead meetup at the movies is scheduled for two nights, Nov 1 & 5, 2022. Deadheads will take a trip back 50 years back in time and space for the Grateful Dead’s April 17, 1972 performance at Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark. Unlike...
FOLSOM, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)

Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Be Our Guest – Rao Thai Eatery

Rao Thai Eatery is a unique an an exclusive Thai restaurant to Elk Grove and Sacramento. The restaurant is furnished with decorations that will make customers feeling like home. Their perspective of the food they cook is not the same as other ordinary Thai food but instead it is a...
ELK GROVE, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race

SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
SACRAMENTO, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Roseville Comic-Con returns @the Grounds Oct. 23

Roseville’s very own Comic-Con is back from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Roebbelen Event Center @the Grounds at 700 Event Center Drive. Roseville Comic-Con had its first swap meet in 2020. Event co-organizer Daniel Houck, who has also helped with popular Sacramento Comic-Con conventions for about 35 years and SacAnime for about 15 years, said that SacAnime, the umbrella convention for the Roseville and Sacramento conventions, “were looking to branch out” with this swap meet.
ROSEVILLE, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Monster Trucks roar into Placer Saturday

The Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to All American Speedway in Roseville this Saturday, Oct. 22 for what is being described as, "monstrous family fun." The monster trucks that follow the traveling Malicious Tour are a popular attraction everywhere they go. These high horsepower, giant machines can actually shake the ground. As big as they are, these trucks can fly through the air, crushing everything beneath them. There will be several cars sacrificed as victims to big trucks.
ROSEVILLE, CA
rosevilletoday.com

Holiday Craft Fair in Roseville at Maidu

NEW hours, early date for 2022 @ Annual Holiday Fair. Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.
ROSEVILLE, CA
Fox40

Quick Quack Car Wash

Quackenstein’s Car Wash Halloween event! From October 21st-23rd and 28th-30th, Quick Quack Car Wash is having an event and celebrate Halloween with them with spooky themed car wash. There are over 30 locations in Sacramento, so come on down. dontdrivedirty.com/count-quackulas-car-wash-2022/
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus

PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
PLACER COUNTY, CA
ABC10

Isleton Museum opens doors aiming to preserve Chinese history in Delta region

ISLETON, Calif. — The Isleton Museum opened for the first time after a 31-year-long renovation project was completed Thursday. Dozens showed up for a reopening ceremony at the Bing Kong Tong building in the Sacramento County town of Isleton. The building, rebuilt by Chinese laborers after a fire in 1926, is located along a stretch of Main Street in Isleton known as the Asian American Historic District.
ISLETON, CA
ABC10

ABC10

