Citrus Heights to celebrate 25 years of incorporation with live performance
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Citrus Heights will celebrate 25 years since it officially became a city with a 25th Anniversary Concert Saturday. The event will take place from 2 to 4 p.m. at City Hall in Citrus Heights. The goal of this event is to bring the community together to celebrate Citrus Heights and their community's accomplishments and establishments.
'It begins with a heart': Johnny Cash's son visits Folsom trail in his father’s namesake
FOLSOM, Calif. — Ahead of the Folsom Americana Fest, John Carter Cash, the son of June Carter and Johnny Cash, visited the Johnny Cash Folsom Trail for the very first time. “It’s a true blessing, you know it begins with a heart and that’s what first attracted my father coming here,” Cash said.
Road Closures for Ironman in Sacramento | Need to know
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — More than 4,000 athletes are getting ready to run Ironman California on Sunday in Sacramento, and several road closures are already in effect leading up to the race. This marks the second Ironman the city of Sacramento will be hosting after last year's event was canceled...
Grateful Dead in Folsom Movie Theater for two nights this November
Folsom, Calif.- The annual Grateful Dead meetup at the movies is scheduled for two nights, Nov 1 & 5, 2022. Deadheads will take a trip back 50 years back in time and space for the Grateful Dead’s April 17, 1972 performance at Tivoli Concert Hall in Copenhagen, Denmark. Unlike...
West Sacramento home gets sprucing in time for the holidays
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — An 81-year-old’s home in West Sacramento is getting a much-needed sprucing up just in time for the holidays as part of a city-wide effort to improve older neighborhoods. It’s usually pretty quiet on Burrows Street in West Sacramento, but not on this day. Today...
Crumbl Cookies Roseville (Douglas Blvd)
Fresh and gourmet desserts for takeout, delivery or pick-up. Made fresh daily. Unique and trendy flavors weekly. Interested in promoting your business? Learn more. Locally owned & community supported. We have NO affiliation with print, politics or corporate media.
Be Our Guest – Rao Thai Eatery
Rao Thai Eatery is a unique an an exclusive Thai restaurant to Elk Grove and Sacramento. The restaurant is furnished with decorations that will make customers feeling like home. Their perspective of the food they cook is not the same as other ordinary Thai food but instead it is a...
Sacramento Ironman California: Homeless encampments being moved ahead of the race
SACRAMENTO — Four thousand triathletes will make their way to Sacramento on Sunday to participate in Ironman California. The event centers around the American River and Discovery Park, where athletes will pass through multiple times on the 2.4-mile swim, 112-mile bike ride, and a 26.2 marathon length run to finish the race. It's the third major international event to take place in Discovery Park in the last three weeks: Aftershock and GoldenSky, brought concertgoers from all over to the area the weekends before. The events have kept the Sacramento County Regional Park Rangers busy. "We've been working for the last...
Haruki Sushi House Opening in Vacaville
According to a recent application for an On-Sale Beer and Wine license, the new sushi restaurant is coming to 1041 Alamo Drive.
Fire destroys historic downtown Stockton building intended for part of museum
STOCKTON, Calif. — A fire along Stockton's downtown waterfront left a historic building destroyed Tuesday. The building and months of work to turn it into an exhibit at a floating museum docking across the water in 2024 was burned away. As crowds of people flocked to the fire scene...
Roseville Comic-Con returns @the Grounds Oct. 23
Roseville’s very own Comic-Con is back from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 23 at the Roebbelen Event Center @the Grounds at 700 Event Center Drive. Roseville Comic-Con had its first swap meet in 2020. Event co-organizer Daniel Houck, who has also helped with popular Sacramento Comic-Con conventions for about 35 years and SacAnime for about 15 years, said that SacAnime, the umbrella convention for the Roseville and Sacramento conventions, “were looking to branch out” with this swap meet.
Monster Trucks roar into Placer Saturday
The Malicious Monster Truck Insanity Tour returns to All American Speedway in Roseville this Saturday, Oct. 22 for what is being described as, "monstrous family fun." The monster trucks that follow the traveling Malicious Tour are a popular attraction everywhere they go. These high horsepower, giant machines can actually shake the ground. As big as they are, these trucks can fly through the air, crushing everything beneath them. There will be several cars sacrificed as victims to big trucks.
'Made with love, family, home': El Dorado Market in South Stockton celebrates 50 years feeding the city
STOCKTON, Calif. — This week marks the 50th anniversary for Stockton's iconic El Dorado Market. The market on South El Dorado Street near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard, has been a staple for families in the Port City for five decades now. "The food is made from the...
Holiday Craft Fair in Roseville at Maidu
NEW hours, early date for 2022 @ Annual Holiday Fair. Roseville, Calif. – Holiday Artisan Faire in Roseville, an annual holiday tradition returns to Maidu Community Center on November 5, 2022. This year’s holiday craft fair hours have changed, beginning in Roseville begins at 9:00 am and continuing throughout the day until 3:00 pm.
Quick Quack Car Wash
Quackenstein’s Car Wash Halloween event! From October 21st-23rd and 28th-30th, Quick Quack Car Wash is having an event and celebrate Halloween with them with spooky themed car wash. There are over 30 locations in Sacramento, so come on down. dontdrivedirty.com/count-quackulas-car-wash-2022/
Construction starts on Sacramento State Placer County campus
PLACER COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Ground was officially broken on Placer County’s Placer One project Friday that will see over 2,000 acres of county land developed north of Roseville. This groundbreaking marked the beginning stages of key infrastructure like roads, water, sewer and electrical services to be brought into the area. Work on these services […]
Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle plan co-headlining show at Golden 1 Center
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Comedian Chris Rock announced new tour dates Wednesday and one of them is right here in Sacramento, but that's not all... Rock will share the stage with fellow comedian Dave Chappelle on the December run of shows. The dates kick off Dec. 1 in San Diego...
Isleton Museum opens doors aiming to preserve Chinese history in Delta region
ISLETON, Calif. — The Isleton Museum opened for the first time after a 31-year-long renovation project was completed Thursday. Dozens showed up for a reopening ceremony at the Bing Kong Tong building in the Sacramento County town of Isleton. The building, rebuilt by Chinese laborers after a fire in 1926, is located along a stretch of Main Street in Isleton known as the Asian American Historic District.
'Historical families will be erased': A West Sacramento family fights to keep home from being demolished
WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Imagine your family home being uprooted and it’s not your decision. The I Street Bridge Replacement Project will further connect Sacramento and West Sacramento, but right now it has a family in distress. They say the project to replace the 110-year-old Bridge will tear down their home.
Sacramento County: This is its size, population, zip codes, cities and communities
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — With an area of 604,160 acres, Sacramento County is nestled in California’s interior in the northern part of the Central Valley. Sacramento County is among the state’s first 27 counties and has grown to a population of 1.5 million people, based on data from the 2020 census. The county is […]
