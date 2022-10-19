ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Fatherly

In A First, New Mexico Could Enshrine The Constitutional Right To Child Care

As the national debate surrounding providing a federal, subsidized child care program for working parents looms on, one state is poised to take matters into its own hands. In November, New Mexico voters will have the opportunity to vote on a ballot measure that would enshrine the right to early childhood education for children throughout the state — a measure that has support from both sides of the aisle and could transform child care access statewide.
NEW MEXICO STATE
Washington Examiner

Federal judge finds Trump lied in court

A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
GEORGIA STATE
Daily Mail

Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'

A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
MICHIGAN STATE
Salon

The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret

The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
The Conversation Africa

Abortion in Kenya and Benin: medical safety isn’t enough – women and girls need to feel safe socially too

Safe abortion and post abortion care are essential health services. But until the publication of the 2022 World Health Organization (WHO) abortion care guidelines there was a narrow definition of abortion safety. In previous WHO guidelines, medical safety was the guiding principle of safe abortion. Safety, according the WHO, referred to abortion carried out using the recommended methods, by a person with the necessary skills or in an environment that conformed to minimal medical standards, or both.
Reason.com

Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity

From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
INDIANA STATE
Daily Iowan

Federal judge dismissed lawsuit challenging Biden’s student debt relief plan

This is a developing story, check back for updates. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by six republican states, including Iowa, challenging President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said the states failed to show that the policy is causing them direct,...
IOWA STATE
KARK 4 News

Pentagon to reimburse service members for abortion travel

The Pentagon will reimburse service members who need to travel to obtain an abortion, the department announced Thursday, a move that’s aimed at helping soldiers or their family members stationed in states where the procedure is no longer allowed.  Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a memo said the travel requirements of being in the military […]
The Hill

Social Security to accept people’s self-identified gender identity

Story at a glance People may now self-select their sex on their social security number record, the Social Security Administration announced Wednesday as part of its “Equality Action Plan.” The move makes is easier for transgender people to change their sex designation by reversing a prior policy that required them to provide legal or medical documentation…
Washington Examiner

Court to decide whether Arkansas can ban transgender procedures for minors

The first-ever trial over a state ban on transgender procedures for minors is underway in Arkansas after families of four transgender youth and two doctors sued to challenge the law. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody began hearing testimony on Monday over a Republican -backed law he temporarily blocked from going...
ARKANSAS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy