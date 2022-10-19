Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Perkins Restaurant and Bakery At Coralville Reopens With a Shiny New LookMadocCoralville, IA
Football: Brown among 14 Buckeyes on pregame status report ahead of Iowa matchupThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: No. 2 Buckeyes aim to avenge ‘scar’ in latest meeting against IowaThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Volleyball: No. 6 Ohio State faces quick turnaround against Iowa FridayThe LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 21 Ohio State upsets No. 5 Iowa in 2-0 home shutoutThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Nonprofit that backs defunding ICE to oversee DHS pilot program aiding illegal immigrants
A new Department of Homeland Security program to aid illegal immigrants will have on its board an organization that called for the defunding and abolition of ICE
In A First, New Mexico Could Enshrine The Constitutional Right To Child Care
As the national debate surrounding providing a federal, subsidized child care program for working parents looms on, one state is poised to take matters into its own hands. In November, New Mexico voters will have the opportunity to vote on a ballot measure that would enshrine the right to early childhood education for children throughout the state — a measure that has support from both sides of the aisle and could transform child care access statewide.
Washington Examiner
Federal judge finds Trump lied in court
A court filing suggests new legal jeopardy for former President Donald Trump in his quest to challenge the results of the 2020 election. When Trump and his attorneys filed a challenge in Georgia in December 2020, the former president "knew that the specific numbers of voter fraud were wrong but continued to tout those numbers, both in court and to the public," a federal judge wrote on Wednesday.
Christian doctor with 17 years of experience sues hospital for 'sacking her when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it violates her faith'
A Christian doctor with 17 years experience at a Michigan hospital is now suing her former employer, claiming they sacked her and called her 'evil' when she asked not to use transgender pronouns because it went against her religious beliefs. Valerie Kloosterman worked as a physician assistant for Michigan Health...
The white, conservative Southern women who asked me to keep their abortions secret
The day one of my closest childhood friends got married, she asked me to keep two secrets: The first was her high school abortion. "It was so long ago," she said in a terrified whisper, "I can't tell him; it doesn't even matter anymore." She was peeking down the hall, where everything was draped in rented white satin—a traditional, Southern wedding, officiated by an odious Calvinist preacher. She frowned at her family, who were busy decorating. "Nobody except you understood."
Abortion in Kenya and Benin: medical safety isn’t enough – women and girls need to feel safe socially too
Safe abortion and post abortion care are essential health services. But until the publication of the 2022 World Health Organization (WHO) abortion care guidelines there was a narrow definition of abortion safety. In previous WHO guidelines, medical safety was the guiding principle of safe abortion. Safety, according the WHO, referred to abortion carried out using the recommended methods, by a person with the necessary skills or in an environment that conformed to minimal medical standards, or both.
Social Security now allows individuals to self-select gender
WASHINGTON — Individuals will be allowed to make sure that their records with the Social Security Administration align with their gender identity under a plan announced Oct. 19. The action, which is part of the agency’s “Equity Action Plan,” follows through on a March announcement to do so by...
Court Upholds Removal of Child From Parents, Related to Child's Transgender Identity
From In the Matter of A.C., decided today by the Indiana Court of Appeals (Judge Terry Crone, joined by Judges Nancy Vaidik and Robert Altice):. M.C. (Mother) and J.C. (Father) … appeal the trial court's dispositional order (the Dispositional Order) following their child A.C.'s … admission that Child is a child in need of services (CHINS) pursuant to Indiana Code Section 31-34-1-6 (CHINS-6) because Child was substantially endangering Child's own health….
Child Incest Victim Denied Abortion In Florida, Forced To Travel Out Of State
Florida's 15-week ban makes no exceptions for rape or incest.
Another Analysis Suggests Mandatory Reporting Laws May Be Doing Children More Harm Than Good
A new investigative series looks at child welfare system deficiencies, from mandatory reporting laws to child protective services search policies. It finds that policies meant to protect kids may be putting them and their families in harm's way. Mandatory reporting laws say that certain classes of professionals are legally obligated...
'Changed my life': Trans teen testifies against nation's first ban on gender-affirming care
The nation’s first trial on a state law that restricts gender-affirming medical care for minors began in Arkansas this week and, after emotional testimony, the plaintiffs rested their case Wednesday. The Save Adolescents From Experimentation Act bars minors in the state from receiving certain gender-affirming medical care, including puberty...
Daily Iowan
Federal judge dismissed lawsuit challenging Biden’s student debt relief plan
This is a developing story, check back for updates. A federal judge dismissed a lawsuit brought by six republican states, including Iowa, challenging President Joe Biden’s student debt relief plan. U.S. District Judge Henry Edward Autrey said the states failed to show that the policy is causing them direct,...
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Labor tries city-by-city push for $25 minimum wage at California’s private medical facilities
A class of health care facility support staff, including nursing assistants, security guards, and janitors, has worked alongside doctors and nurses throughout the COVID-19 pandemic keeping patients and medical buildings safe and clean. It’s an unassuming line of work that some people consider a calling. Tony Ramirez, 39, a...
Abortion bans create ‘insurmountable barriers’ for incarcerated women in US
The supreme court’s overturning of Roe will make reproductive healthcare in many prisons a lot worse than it already is, experts warn
Pentagon to reimburse service members for abortion travel
The Pentagon will reimburse service members who need to travel to obtain an abortion, the department announced Thursday, a move that’s aimed at helping soldiers or their family members stationed in states where the procedure is no longer allowed. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin in a memo said the travel requirements of being in the military […]
Mobile abortions take off ‘on wheels, at sea’ to fill gaps left by shuttered clinics
Abortion clinics on the seas might be one innovative solution to help women in states where the procedure is illegal
Washington State Seeks Applications for Next Round of $1,000 Payments to Illegal Immigrants
OLYMPIA - The Washington Department of Social and Health Services recently announced the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund is open for new applications. The fund provides at least $1,000 in cash assistance for illegal immigrants living in Washington state. In 2020 and 2021, the Washington COVID-19 Immigrant Relief Fund provided...
Social Security to accept people’s self-identified gender identity
Story at a glance People may now self-select their sex on their social security number record, the Social Security Administration announced Wednesday as part of its “Equality Action Plan.” The move makes is easier for transgender people to change their sex designation by reversing a prior policy that required them to provide legal or medical documentation…
Washington Examiner
Court to decide whether Arkansas can ban transgender procedures for minors
The first-ever trial over a state ban on transgender procedures for minors is underway in Arkansas after families of four transgender youth and two doctors sued to challenge the law. U.S. District Judge Jay Moody began hearing testimony on Monday over a Republican -backed law he temporarily blocked from going...
Pentagon introducing measures to protect services members' rights to abortions
The Pentagon is introducing measures to protect military service members' rights and access to abortions no matter what state they are stationed in, according to a memo from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin.
Comments / 0