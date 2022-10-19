Read full article on original website
Paris Hilton makes Tom Cruise deepfake sing Elton John to her
Paris Hilton has shared a video of a deepfake version of Tom Cruise singing Elton John’s ‘Tiny Dancer’ to her. In a video posted to her TikTok, the reality TV star stands next to a young Cruise who is wearing a robe, and asks him: “Tom, can you sing me that song again?”
Anne Hathaway reflects on the 'hate' she endured after winning her Oscar
Anne Hathaway chooses to look at the troubling period after her Academy Award win almost a decade ago as an "opportunity" to learn.
Ricky Gervais shares fan tweet mocking James Corden after restaurant ban
Ricky Gervais has shared a tweet by a fan that mocks James Corden after news emerged that he was banned from a New York restaurant.Actor and presenter Corden has come under fire in recent days for allegedly shouting at serving staff in famed Manhattan eatery Balthazar.Keith McNally, the restaurant’s owner, called Corden out in an Instagram post that described him a “hugely gifted comedian, but a tiny Cretin of a man” and claimed he was “the most abusive customer to my Balthazar servers since the restaurant opened 25 years ago”.Following the news, Gervais retweeted a post shared by a...
Fans spot Janet Jackson reference in new Taylor Swift and Lana Del Rey collaboration ‘Snow On The Beach’
Fans have spotted a Janet Jackson reference in Taylor Swift‘s new collaboration with Lana Del Rey, ‘Snow On The Beach‘. In the song, which is taken from Swift’s new album ‘Midnights‘, the pop star and Del Rey sing the line, “Now I’m all for you like Janet”, together.
Kanye West calls Piers Morgan “a Karen” during interview about his antisemitic comments
Kanye West has accused Piers Morgan of being “a Karen” during a new interview about the former’s recent slew of antisemitic comments. The rapper and producer has been widely condemned for his remarks, while he had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended earlier this month after sharing antisemitic posts on the platforms.
Issa Rae Makes Bold Statement in Neon Orange Dress With Metallic Sandals at Elle’s Women in Hollywood Gala 2022
The entertainment industry’s biggest stars attended Elle’s 29th annual Women In Hollywood event, hosted at The Getty Center in Los Angeles on Monday. Issa Rae was one of the many superstars to be honored at the celebration. Rae’s acceptance speech certainly didn’t disappoint and neither did her outfit. The “Insecure” creator appeared in vibrant style on the black carpet. Rae wore a custom neon orange gown by Mônot. The strapless piece had a modest train and a small slit at the center. The award-winning actress accentuated her look with a long bubble ponytail and several jewels including dainty diamond drop earrings, thin...
‘House Of The Dragon’: Matt Smith and Fabien Frankel think Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”
House Of The Dragon actor Fabien Frankel has said that he and his co-star Matt Smith have a theory that Prince Daemon Targaryen and Ser Criston Cole “fancy each other”. In a new video interview with NME, Frankel, who portrays the Ser Criston in the Game Of Thrones spin-off prequel series, said that Smith (Daemon Targaryen) believes their characters have repressed sexual desire for one another.
‘GTFO’ permanently brings back Rundown 1.0 – with the rest to follow
GTFO developer 10 Chambers has shared with NME that it will be bringing back every Rundown beginning with 1.0, and will stop deleting content going forward. From today (October 20) GTFO players will be able to play ALT://Rundown 1.0 Deviation and Rundown 7.0 Rise at any time, with Rundown 2.0 to 6.0 planned to re-launch individually in the run-up to Rundown 8.0.
Cody Johnson Delivers Impromptu Performance Of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” After His Band’s Instruments Stops Working
The show must go on. Cody Johnson puts on one of the best live shows out there right now. And even when his band’s equipment stops working, you’re still going to get your money’s worth. The trouble started when all of the instruments in Cody’s band went out in the middle of a cover of the Charlie Daniels classic “Long Haired Country Boy” during a recent concert in Fort Worth. But he still had the drums and his microphone, so […] The post Cody Johnson Delivers Impromptu Performance Of “The Fresh Prince Of Bel Air” After His Band’s Instruments Stops Working first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Hear John Lennon’s melancholic outtake of The Beatles’ ‘Yellow Submarine’ from ‘Revolver’ reissue
An acoustic demo of John Lennon singing ‘Yellow Submarine’ from The Beatles‘ ‘Revolver’ has been shared ahead of the Super Deluxe Edition reissue of the band’s 1966 album. The outtake of the juvenile, upbeat ‘Revolver’ track is a surprise turn from the Fab Four....
Taylor Swift adds seven bonus tracks to ‘Midnights’ on surprise ‘3am’ edition
Just hours after she released ‘Midnights’, Taylor Swift has surprised fans with a deluxe edition of her 10th album, adding to it an extra seven tracks. In a post made on social media, Swift explained that she considers ‘Midnights’ to be “a complete concept album, with those 13 songs forming a full picture of the intensities of that mystifying, mad hour”. But, as she continued: “There were other songs we wrote on our journey to find that magic 13. I’m calling them ‘3am’ tracks. Lately I’ve been loving the feeling of sharing more of our creative process with you, like we do with ‘From The Vault’ tracks. So it’s 3am and I’m giving them to you now.”
Howard Stern compares Kanye West to Hitler
Howard Stern has compared Kanye West to Hitler. The comments follow multiple controversial interviews from West, where the rapper has made racist and antisemitic statements. The rapper and producer has been widely condemned for his remarks, while he had both his Twitter and Instagram accounts suspended earlier this month. Stern...
Watch The Cure debut another devastating new song, ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’
The Cure debuted another new song from their long-awaited new album ‘Songs Of A Lost World‘, airing ‘I Could Never Say Goodbye’ at a show in Kraków, Poland tonight (Thursday October 20). Check it out below. The icons are in the midst of a lengthy...
Nova Twins on having Lizzo as a fan and their “elusive” Denzel Curry collab
Speaking to NME from the red carpet of this week’s Mercury Prize 2022, Nova Twins spoke of Lizzo attempting to crash one of their shows and the mystery of their long-teased Denzel Curry collaboration. The rock duo were nominated for their acclaimed second album ‘Supernova‘, going up against the...
Lana Del Rey has music and book manuscript stolen, asks fans to ignore leaks
Lana Del Rey has alerted fans that her car was targeted by thieves for a second time this year, except instead of stealing the car altogether, they stole a backpack full of tech containing several of her forthcoming projects. In a message shared to followers of her private Instagram (but...
‘House Of The Dragon’ producer doesn’t understand why fans love Daemon Targaryen
House Of The Dragon producer Sara Hess has said she’s “baffled” by viewers who are attracted to Daemon Targaryen. The character, played by Matt Smith, has attracted admirers online since the first episode, who have nicknamed him “daddy Daemon” in various posts on Twitter. Events...
Post Malone suffers second onstage injury during recent Atlanta show
Post Malone has suffered a second onstage injury, rolling his ankle at a recent show in Atlanta. Footage of the incident, which took place during the North American leg of Malone’s ‘Twelve Carat Tour’, shows the rapper landing on his ankle while crossing levels between stages. Malone – who was performing the ‘Beerbongs & Bentleys’ song ‘Psycho’ – can then be seen limping and wincing as he heads off the stage.
‘Two Point Campus’ Halloween update introduces new challenge mode
Two Point Campus is the latest game to get in on the Halloween fun, with a spooky update that will populate your university with zombie students and werewolf teachers. The update is available right now, and will remain so until November 1. However, developer Two Point Studios has said that some of the added content will be kept in the game once the spooky season is over.
"It's The Leading Cause Of Frustration In The Kitchen For Me": Home Cooks Are Sharing Their Greatest "Kryptonite"
"For me, this is the single greatest frustration when it comes to cooking."
Winning a Grammy helps musicians keep their creative edge, study finds
In 1988, U2 won its first two Grammy Awards for its album The Joshua Tree. While the Irish rock group was already selling millions of records, filling stadiums, and getting heavy exposure on MTV, winning the coveted golden statuettes further solidified its members' status as rock superstars. That's why it...
