411mania.com
WWE News: James Ellsworth Reacts To Being Mentioned on Raw, Rhea Ripley Bodyslams Luke Gallows
– James Ellsworth got name dropped on tonight’s WWE Raw, and he took to social media to react. On tonight’s show, The Club confronted The Judgment Day and AJ Styles referred to Dominik as belonging to “the generation of James Ellsworth” as opposed to Dominik’s self-comparison to Eddie Guerrero.
wrestlinginc.com
Bret Hart Is Surprised WWE Released Top AEW Act
This past year, all over the realm of pro wrestling, certain tag teams were standing out among the pack doing some of the best work of their careers. The Usos, representing The Bloodline, come to mind in WWE, while elsewhere, one tag team has been dominating every promotion they step into: FTR (Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler)
411mania.com
More Notes on Bray Wyatt After WWE Return: Currently Listed As A Babyface
PWInsider reports that after his return at Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt is listed backstage as the top babyface for the Smackdown brand. Drew McIntyre is #2 on the list. Wyatt is currently the top merchandise seller in WWE Shop, and there are plans for more merchandise including plush versions of the Firefly Funhouse characters.
411mania.com
Schism Reveal, New Match Added To This Week’s WWE NXT
Schism will reveal their fourth member on this week’s episode of WWE NXT. The three-man stable has had a fourth member hanging out with them over the past few weeks, wearing a mask and in a red hoodie. At NXT Halloween Havoc, Joe Gacy revealed that the person would unmask on Tuesday’s episode.
411mania.com
Spoilers For This Week’s WWE Main Event
WWE taped matches before tonight’s Raw to air on this week’s WWE Main Event, and the results are online. You can see the spoilers below, per PWInsider:
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Spotted With Top Japanese Star Who Recently Competed In AEW
It remains to be seen if Sasha Banks intends on returning to the squared circle — with WWE or any other company. However, recent activity from "The Boss" suggests that wrestling is on her mind again. This weekend, Banks — whose real name is Mercedes Varnado — was spotted...
411mania.com
This Week’s AEW Dark: Elevation Is Online
Claudio Castagnoli is in action on this week’s AEW Dark: Elevation, and the livestream is online. You can see the video below for the episode, which kicks off at 7 PM ET/4 PM PT with the following card:. * Claudio Castagnoli vs. QT Marshall. * Ortiz & Eddie Kingston...
411mania.com
Impact Wrestling Taping Results From Las Vegas (SPOILERS)
Impact Wrestling taped two more weeks of television from Sam’s Town Casino in Las Vegas last night, leading up to the Overdrive PPV. Here are spoilers, via PWInsider:. * X Division Title Tournament Semifinal Match: Trey Miguel def. Mike Bailey via DQ when Kenny King interfered. * Impact Digital...
411mania.com
WWE Raw Rating, Audience Tick Down From Previous Week
This week’s episode of WWE Raw took a bit of a drop in both the rating and viewers from the previous week. Monday night’s show drew a 0.45 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 1.641 million viewers, down 10% and 9% respectively from last week’s 0.50 demo rating and audience of 1.804 million. The numbers in both metrics were the lowest since the October 3rd episode had a 0.40 demo rating and 1.599 million viewers.
411mania.com
SCWPro Hawkamania XXVI: Scary Stories Results: Tag Titles Change Hands, More
SCWPro’s latest Hawkamania event took place on Saturday and saw several title matches, plus more. The event took place in Iowa City, Iowa and you can see the full results below, courtesy of Fightful:. * Lumberjack Match: Corn Boi def. Latin Thunder. * Krotch def. John Bonhart. * SCWPro...
411mania.com
NJPW Rumble On 44th Street Match For KOPW 2022 Gets Stipulation
The KOPW 2022 match between Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo at NJPW Rumble On 44th Street has a stipulation set. NJPW has announced that the fans have voted on a New York City Street Fight for the show, which was Phantasmo’s suggestion for the stipulation. The updated card for...
411mania.com
IWGP Women’s Title Tournament Finals Set
STARDOM held the semifinals for the IWGP Women’s title tournament at night one of Goddesses of Stardom Tag League 2022. Mayu Iwatani defeated Utami Hayashishita and KAIRI defeated Jazzy Gabert. Iwatani and KAIRI will now face each other at NJPW x STARDOM Historic X-Over on November 20 to crown the first champion.
411mania.com
Hall’s Monday Night Raw Review – 10.24.22
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, North Carolina. We are less than two weeks away from Crown Jewel and that means the card is going to need a little more build up. Two more matches were added last week and now we are probably going to get either some build towards those matches and/or even more matches added. That is what the show needs so let’s get to it.
411mania.com
Ask 411 Wrestling: Why is Jack Perry Called Jungle Boy?
Welcome guys, gals, and gender non-binary pals, to Ask 411 Wrestling. I am your party host, Ryan Byers, and I am here to answer some of your burning inquiries about professional wrestling. If you have one of those queries searing a hole in your brain, feel free to send it...
411mania.com
Sasha Banks Takes Picture With Tokyo Joshi Pro’s Miyu Yamashita
Sasha Banks has been hanging out with a fair amount of independent talent lately, and the latest is Tokyo Joshi Pro star Miyu Yamashita. Yamashita shared a photo to her Twitter account of herself and the WWE star, which you can see below. The photo comes less than a day...
411mania.com
Updated NWA Hard Times III Card
The NWA has an updated lineup for NWA Hard Times 3 after tonight’s episode of PowerrrSurge. You can see the updated lineup below for the show, which takes on November 12th:. * NWA Worlds Heavyweight Championship: Trevor Murdoch (c) vs. Matt Cardona vs. Tyrus. * NWA World Women’s Championship:...
411mania.com
WWE Reportedly Working On Plans For 30th Anniversary Raw
The 30th anniversary episode of WWE Raw takes place in a few months, and WWE is reportedly making plans for the show already. PWInsider reports that the company is working on plans for the 30th anniversary show, which will take place in mid-January. Raw launched on January 11th, 1993. There’s...
411mania.com
WWE News: Bianca Belair Set for Game Changers Event, Nikki Cross Declares Raw Her Galaxy, Pop Question on Favorite Ultimate Warrior Moments
– WWE Raw Women’s Champion Bianca Belair will be appearing at the 10th Annual Game Changers event tomorrow. Here are the details:. – Nikki Cross returned to last night’s Raw and absolutely snapped, attacking both Bianca Belair and Bayley. Earlier today on Twitter, Cross declared Raw her galaxy now:
411mania.com
Kevin Owens On What’s Changed in WWE Since Vince McMahon’s Exit, His Own Heel Work
Kevin Owens recently shared his thoughts on the changes behind the since since Vince McMahon exited WWE and what has changed from the performers’ point of view. Owens was a guest on The Happy Hour and you can check out a couple of highlights from the interview below:. On...
411mania.com
WWE News: Lita on Women Headlining Last Night’s Raw, Apollo Crews Wants the NXT Championship
– WWE Hall of Famer Lita tweeted on last night’s Raw main event, featuring Bayley vs. Bianca Belair. She wrote, “Women main eventing Raw? Can I get a Hell Yeah?” You can check out that tweet below:. – After winning his casket match at NXT Halloween Havoc,...
