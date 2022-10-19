Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in TexasKristen WaltersNew Caney, TX
Pirates, eating contest, fireworks and more at the Texas Renaissance FestivalAmber AlexandriaTodd Mission, TX
Texas Mother Charged with Capital Murder in 5-year-old Daughter's StabbingLarry LeaseTomball, TX
Missing Texas Teen Arrested after Body Found in TrunkLarry LeaseHumble, TX
Political consultant convicted in failed scheme to influence 2020 Katy area primaryCovering KatyKaty, TX
Related
Click2Houston.com
VIDEO: Possible gas station fire prevented after Waller Co. deputy rams flaming vehicle away from pump
WALLER COUNTY, Texas – There’s almost nothing scarier than having an open flame next to any form of gasoline. Luckily, in this situation, quick thinking and fast action presumably helped save several lives. According to Waller County officials, a vehicle near a gas pump at a Buc-ee’s caught...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO
Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had just bought two jet skis a few days ago and took them to Lake Conroe to try them out. The owner’s jet ski began to take on water. The owner close to shore tried to hold it up as it began to flip. He was injured but not seriously. He refused medical attention. His friend, on the other jet ski, saw he was in distress. His friend removed his life vest and tried to go to his aid. He then became distressed. The friend was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident and the cause of the jet ski taking on water since the drain plugs were in place.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MAGNOLIA FIREFIGHTERS AND CONSTABLES TRAIN WITH HELICOPTERS
Residents in the Indigo Lake Subdivision have been enjoying watching all the activity with helicopters buzzing over the subdivision lake for the past three days. Magnolia Fire Department has worked for close to a year to put a training program together for rescues using helicopters. This week it all came together as Magnolia Firefighters and Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies worked side by side with DPS and Texas Parks and Wildlife to make it a reality. The Texas DPS Air Unit based in Houston and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Helicopter, based in Austin brought their helicopters to Magnolia. Not only did they bring the helicopters but some of the newer pilots from around the state and members of the DPS Water Rescue Team. Training included rescuing people from boats on Indigo Lake to rescuing persons from the heavy brush in the Subdivision. Over 100 Magnolia Firefighters and the Deputies from Precinct 5 Constables, and Offices had their turn to learn the rescues were done. Using DPS Rescue swimmers each of them was pulled either off a boat or out of the woods by the helicopter and the rescue swimmer. They were lifted several hundred feet in the air and set into an area designated as a landing zone. According to DPS, each helicopter has a crew of three. A pilot, a crew chief, and a rescue swimmer. The crew chief directs the operation from the helicopter providing the pilot and swimmer with instructions. In one instance a mannequin baby was put in the water. The helicopter and its crew had to locate the baby. lower a swimmer into the water and extract the baby to the landing zone. For the boat operators, it was a challenge, in the beginning, to become familiar with how the rotor wash and the winds from the helicopter above would affect them. By the end of Wednesday, they had no problems and had mastered keeping the boat on a course as the swimmer was lowered. Another operation was extracting persons from a wooded area where the swimmer had to penetrate the tree limbs and vines as the hurricane-force winds from the helicopter blades caused them to sway as the rescue took place. Should a flood or natural disaster take place Magnolia FIrefighters and Precinct 5 Constables will be ready.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE
430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina.
Crews working to clean up train derailment near Lockwood Drive in Houston's East End
Houston Fire Department officials said there were no injuries reported, and no hazardous spills or materials onboard.
Click2Houston.com
Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?
HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
A LETTER TO CITIZENS OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY
I’m reaching out to let you know that I am a candidate for the Montgomery County Hospital District, Position 4 Board of Directors. The position is currently held by Bob Bagley. Some of you know my complete background, but many don’t. So, I’ll give you some insight.
The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah
Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
NORTH LOOP 336 EAST CLOSED UNTIL 7PM
3pm-NORTH LOOP 336 EAST BETWEEN FM 3083 AND SH 105 IS CLOSED. THIS AFTER A TRUCK HIT A POWER POLE DROPPING POWER LINES ACROSS THE ROAD. CONROE POLICE ESTIMATE TO REOPEN CLOSE TO 7PM THIS EVENING.
Texas twins escape abusive parents, plight captured on doorbell video
A teenager who told Texas police that he and his twin sister were handcuffed and endured horrific abuse escaped their family’s home after he found a handcuff key and hid it in his mouth, authorities said in court records. The twins, barefoot and holding handcuffs, were seen on doorbell...
Click2Houston.com
Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season
HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
This Is The Most Historic Fast Food Joint In Texas
LoveFOOD compiled a list of the most historic fast food joints in each state.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis
On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains found in the...
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
17-year-old charged with murder after his mother’s body found in trunk of car he was driving
A Humble teenager is charged with murder after his mother’s body was found in the trunk of his car following a chase in Nebraska. Tyler Roenz, 17, and his mother, Michelle Roenz, 49, were reported missing from their home in Humble last week. According to Harris County Sheriff Ed...
Couple ambushed, robbed at Galleria-area home after returning from dinner
HOUSTON — Houston police are asking for the public's help identifying three suspects who ambushed a man and forced their way inside his Galleria-area home earlier this month. According to police, it happened in the Tanglewood subdivision on Oct. 12 around 10:30 p.m. and part of the crime was...
Office workers are now suing the building after the janitor urinates in a woman's water bottle and gives them STD's
A lawsuit has now been filed on behalf of the woman whose water bottle was urinated in by a janitor, which police have identified as Lucio Diaz who was assigned to clean offices at the East Houston Medical Office Building located at 1140 Westmont.
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com
MANHUNT IN SPLENDORA
A manhunt is in progress on County Road 3704. This after an earlier pursuit. The suspects jumped out and shot at officers. One is in custody. The other suspect is white or Hispanic, gray shorts, a blue sweater, and a T-shirt. The helicopter is overhead, dogs are on the ground. Please stay indoors, if you have keys in your vehicle lock the vehicle and remove the keys. The suspect was last seen on 3704B going East into the woods after confronting a homeowner.
Improperly installed car battery by dealership to blame in a fatal wreck that killed mother according to court documents
A lawsuit has been filed against a Houston car dealer by a daughter whose mother was tragically killed when her car stalled out on I-45 and was subsequently rear-ended by a tractor-trailer. The lawsuit claims the dealership improperly installed the wrong car battery.
Popular off-price retail chain opens another new store location in Texas
A popular off-price retail chain recently opened another new store in Texas. Read on to learn more. Earlier this month, HomeGoods, a discount retail chain selling home decor, furniture, and other household items, opened another new store in New Caney, Texas.
Click2Houston.com
‘I’m expecting this flu season to be worse than others’: Pediatrician warns about surging flu cases this season
HOUSTON – Flu cases are high right now. Local doctors and health departments say the number of positive cases is more like what a typical peak of the season looks like. Pearland Pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbeck from Kelsey-Seybold said she’s seeing a couple of kids a day in the clinic with the flu.
Comments / 0