Residents in the Indigo Lake Subdivision have been enjoying watching all the activity with helicopters buzzing over the subdivision lake for the past three days. Magnolia Fire Department has worked for close to a year to put a training program together for rescues using helicopters. This week it all came together as Magnolia Firefighters and Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies worked side by side with DPS and Texas Parks and Wildlife to make it a reality. The Texas DPS Air Unit based in Houston and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Helicopter, based in Austin brought their helicopters to Magnolia. Not only did they bring the helicopters but some of the newer pilots from around the state and members of the DPS Water Rescue Team. Training included rescuing people from boats on Indigo Lake to rescuing persons from the heavy brush in the Subdivision. Over 100 Magnolia Firefighters and the Deputies from Precinct 5 Constables, and Offices had their turn to learn the rescues were done. Using DPS Rescue swimmers each of them was pulled either off a boat or out of the woods by the helicopter and the rescue swimmer. They were lifted several hundred feet in the air and set into an area designated as a landing zone. According to DPS, each helicopter has a crew of three. A pilot, a crew chief, and a rescue swimmer. The crew chief directs the operation from the helicopter providing the pilot and swimmer with instructions. In one instance a mannequin baby was put in the water. The helicopter and its crew had to locate the baby. lower a swimmer into the water and extract the baby to the landing zone. For the boat operators, it was a challenge, in the beginning, to become familiar with how the rotor wash and the winds from the helicopter above would affect them. By the end of Wednesday, they had no problems and had mastered keeping the boat on a course as the swimmer was lowered. Another operation was extracting persons from a wooded area where the swimmer had to penetrate the tree limbs and vines as the hurricane-force winds from the helicopter blades caused them to sway as the rescue took place. Should a flood or natural disaster take place Magnolia FIrefighters and Precinct 5 Constables will be ready.

MAGNOLIA, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO