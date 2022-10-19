ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Conroe, TX

montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

JET SKI INCIDENT ON LAKE CONROE INJURES TWO

Just a few minutes after 4 pm Friday a call came in to 911 for a water rescue near the FM 830 boat ramp. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constables, Texas Parks and Wildlife, NMCFD Fire Boat, and Conroe Fire responded to the scene. A male had just bought two jet skis a few days ago and took them to Lake Conroe to try them out. The owner’s jet ski began to take on water. The owner close to shore tried to hold it up as it began to flip. He was injured but not seriously. He refused medical attention. His friend, on the other jet ski, saw he was in distress. His friend removed his life vest and tried to go to his aid. He then became distressed. The friend was transported in critical condition to Conroe Regional Hospital. Texas Parks and Wildlife Game Wardens are investigating the incident and the cause of the jet ski taking on water since the drain plugs were in place.
CONROE, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MAGNOLIA FIREFIGHTERS AND CONSTABLES TRAIN WITH HELICOPTERS

Residents in the Indigo Lake Subdivision have been enjoying watching all the activity with helicopters buzzing over the subdivision lake for the past three days. Magnolia Fire Department has worked for close to a year to put a training program together for rescues using helicopters. This week it all came together as Magnolia Firefighters and Montgomery County Precinct 5 Deputies worked side by side with DPS and Texas Parks and Wildlife to make it a reality. The Texas DPS Air Unit based in Houston and the Texas Parks and Wildlife Helicopter, based in Austin brought their helicopters to Magnolia. Not only did they bring the helicopters but some of the newer pilots from around the state and members of the DPS Water Rescue Team. Training included rescuing people from boats on Indigo Lake to rescuing persons from the heavy brush in the Subdivision. Over 100 Magnolia Firefighters and the Deputies from Precinct 5 Constables, and Offices had their turn to learn the rescues were done. Using DPS Rescue swimmers each of them was pulled either off a boat or out of the woods by the helicopter and the rescue swimmer. They were lifted several hundred feet in the air and set into an area designated as a landing zone. According to DPS, each helicopter has a crew of three. A pilot, a crew chief, and a rescue swimmer. The crew chief directs the operation from the helicopter providing the pilot and swimmer with instructions. In one instance a mannequin baby was put in the water. The helicopter and its crew had to locate the baby. lower a swimmer into the water and extract the baby to the landing zone. For the boat operators, it was a challenge, in the beginning, to become familiar with how the rotor wash and the winds from the helicopter above would affect them. By the end of Wednesday, they had no problems and had mastered keeping the boat on a course as the swimmer was lowered. Another operation was extracting persons from a wooded area where the swimmer had to penetrate the tree limbs and vines as the hurricane-force winds from the helicopter blades caused them to sway as the rescue took place. Should a flood or natural disaster take place Magnolia FIrefighters and Precinct 5 Constables will be ready.
MAGNOLIA, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

BOAT CRASH ON LAKE CONROE

430PM-A reported boat crash on Lake Conroe has resulted in two critical patients. Montgomery County Precinct 1 Constable, MCHD, NMCFD Fire Boat and Conroe Fire are on the scene near Palms Marina.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Ask 2: What’s going on with construction on SH-242?

HOUSTON – Question: What’s going on with construction on SH-242 near the Woodlands?. Answer: This project travels through the Woodlands and originally, the Texas Department of Transportation was set to widen SH-242 from four to six lanes, between FM-1488 and IH-45 the North Freeway, by adding a lane in each direction.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

A LETTER TO CITIZENS OF MONTGOMERY COUNTY

I’m reaching out to let you know that I am a candidate for the Montgomery County Hospital District, Position 4 Board of Directors. The position is currently held by Bob Bagley. Some of you know my complete background, but many don’t. So, I’ll give you some insight.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Houston

The Woodlands agrees to regional funding for David Memorial Drive extension to be managed by Shenandoah

Karen Dempsey, chief administrative officer for The Woodlands Township, presents information about the regional participation agreement. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) The Woodlands Township on Oct. 20 agreed to its part of a regional project to extend David Memorial Drive in Shenandoah to Hwy. 242 with the goal of alleviating traffic congestion along I-45 in the region.
THE WOODLANDS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

NORTH LOOP 336 EAST CLOSED UNTIL 7PM

3pm-NORTH LOOP 336 EAST BETWEEN FM 3083 AND SH 105 IS CLOSED. THIS AFTER A TRUCK HIT A POWER POLE DROPPING POWER LINES ACROSS THE ROAD. CONROE POLICE ESTIMATE TO REOPEN CLOSE TO 7PM THIS EVENING.
CONROE, TX
Click2Houston.com

Parents of children ages 1 to 6 may want to have honey ready during flu season

HOUSTON – According to the Houston Health Department, ER visits for flu-like illnesses are up, particularly among children. Doctors like Kelsey-Seybold Pearland pediatrician Dr. Melanie Ribbecs recommend getting the antiviral Tamiflu ASAP with a flu diagnosis because it needs to be taken within 48 hours of symptoms. However, with...
HOUSTON, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MCTXSheriff Investigating Found Human Remains in Willis

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022, at about 10:00 AM, Deputies with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of skeletal remains found in an abandoned white Ford F250 in the 11800 block of Calvary Road in Willis, Texas. The identity of the human remains found in the...
WILLIS, TX
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

MANHUNT IN SPLENDORA

A manhunt is in progress on County Road 3704. This after an earlier pursuit. The suspects jumped out and shot at officers. One is in custody. The other suspect is white or Hispanic, gray shorts, a blue sweater, and a T-shirt. The helicopter is overhead, dogs are on the ground. Please stay indoors, if you have keys in your vehicle lock the vehicle and remove the keys. The suspect was last seen on 3704B going East into the woods after confronting a homeowner.
SPLENDORA, TX

