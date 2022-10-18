Read full article on original website
Seasonal Bird Migration Is Well Underway
As we slumber through these autumn nights, there’s a lot going on outside overhead. On Saturday night, 1,293,400 birds passed through Fairfax County. Using weather surveillance radar, a website called BirdCast predicts the numbers of birds and expected species migrating through localities three hours after local sunset to early morning. Most birds that migrate travel at night.
