ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia State

Comments / 0

Related
mountvernongazette.com

Seasonal Bird Migration Is Well Underway

As we slumber through these autumn nights, there’s a lot going on outside overhead. On Saturday night, 1,293,400 birds passed through Fairfax County. Using weather surveillance radar, a website called BirdCast predicts the numbers of birds and expected species migrating through localities three hours after local sunset to early morning. Most birds that migrate travel at night.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy