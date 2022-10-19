Stroke survivor shares story at CycleNation event
Four years ago, a Bethlehem woman suffered a stroke, and ever since, she has worked hard to ensure she can do what she has always done. NEWS10 photojournalist Jay Vitoulis spoke with Jennifer DeFazio to talk about how important Tuesday night's CycleNation event is to raise awareness for heart health.
