ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bethlehem, NY

Stroke survivor shares story at CycleNation event

By Courtney Ward
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cPmwz_0ieKh4Zr00

BETHLEHEM, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Four years ago, a Bethlehem woman suffered a stroke, and ever since, she has worked hard to ensure she can do what she has always done. NEWS10 photojournalist Jay Vitoulis spoke with Jennifer DeFazio to talk about how important Tuesday night’s CycleNation event is to raise awareness for heart health.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NEWS10 ABC

Why New York counties are putting on green lights

If you visit or drive by the Warren County Municipal Center, you may notice an unusual streak of green, especially by night. No, you haven't slept through Halloween and straight on to St. Patrick's Day - it's still October. The lights serve to honor a different element of the fall season.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Mom, tattoo artist arrested after 10-year-old child gets arm tattoo, police say

LLOYD, N.Y. (WTEN) — Police in Lloyd, New York, have arrested a woman accused of letting her 10-year-old get an arm tattoo, along with the tattoo artist who inked the child. Crystal Thomas, 33, was arrested on October 4. She was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of a child, a Class A misdemeanor.
LLOYD, NY
NEWS10 ABC

New laws to protect domestic violence victims in NYS

ALBANY, N.Y. For those in domestic violence situations, Governor Hochul recently signed 5 new laws to help them break away from their abuser. “Together this package of bills really allows for survivors to do just that, to be able to pursue options that really make sense for them to be able to find the pathway […]
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Saratoga police accuse Halfmoon man of trespassing

On October 18, the Saratoga Springs Sheriff's Office responded to a place on Middletown Road in Halfmoon after a report of a trespass. Police arrested Steven A. Dunn after an off-duty Trooper found him on the property.
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

39K+
Followers
20K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy