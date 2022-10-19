Read full article on original website
WKYT 27
Lex and Georgetown police pursue shooting suspects, one arrested
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are working with the Georgetown police department to investigate a shooting that preceded a car chase early Saturday morning. According to police, Georgetown officers responded to Chambers Avenue at around 1:30 am on Saturday morning and found a person who had been shot in the leg. The injury is non-life-threatening.
fox56news.com
Car damaged in Lexington shooting, no injuries reported
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police were on the scene of a reported shooting on Wednesday. At 11:20 p.m., police were called to the 1500 block of Parkers Mill Road after shots were fired. At the scene, the police told FOX 56 they met with an individual who said he confronted two men looking into his vehicle.
WKYT 27
Lexington man sentenced for gas station shooting
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A man who shot a teenage girl at a Lexington gas station two years ago has been sentenced. Carleton Taite II shot a 16-year-old girl at the Thornton’s on Redding Road in 2020. The teen did recover. The gas station was hit several times. Taite...
fox56news.com
2 arrested in connection to Nicholasville bar burglary
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two men were arrested for their alleged connection to an Oct. 7 burglary in Nicholasville. The Nicholasville Police Department said Eugene Bodner, 38, and 34-year-old Douglas “Bit” Bruner were arrested and charged with receiving stolen property. Gambling machines were taken from the...
WKYT 27
Retired Lexington firefighter “pins” his daughter during recruit graduation ceremony
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - After months of training, Lexington Firefighter class number 70 is ready to serve the city. This class has a unique story. For the first time in the department’s 151 years of service, a female recruit will follow in her father’s footsteps and become a Lexington Firefighter.
WKYT 27
Lexington police search for overnight shooting suspects
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are looking for two men they say shot at someone overnight. Officers were called to Parkers Mill Road, off Versailles Road, around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday. A man told police he confronted two people who were looking into his vehicle, when one of them started...
WKYT 27
Arraignment for murder suspect accused of shooting someone with AR-15
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A Lexington murder suspect accused of shooting someone with an AR-15 was in court today. Keith Denton is accused of killing Kadage Albert Byishimo. Detectives say back in July, Denton was having a heated phone conversation in his girlfriend’s apartment on Quinton Court when he fired a single shot through the floor. The bullet hit Byshimo, who was next to his infant.
WKYT 27
Lexington police arrest woman after crash in stolen truck
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington Police received a report about a pickup truck that belonged to Distinctive Design and Remodeling that was stolen overnight in the city. Early this morning, police in Madison County spotted the truck, and started chasing it. However, they ended the chase after speeds got too high.
WKYT 27
Parkette Drive-In sign to remain on New Circle Road
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - An iconic piece of Lexington’s past will stay standing. The large neon sign for Parkette Drive-In will continue to stand on New Circle Road despite the restaurant’s closure earlier this year. The property owners say they reached a deal to lease the land to...
WKYT 27
Man convicted of reckless homicide in deadly DUI crash
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a verdict in the death of Dazeon Morgan. Matthew Starling was found guilty Thursday night of reckless homicide and DUI according to the jury. Deliberations began Thursday afternoon, and by the end of the night, the jury had made their decision. They found Matthew Starling was drunk at the wheel and killed Dazeon Morgan back in 2020, but the original charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter didn’t stick. Instead, the jury said that Starling was guilty of reckless homicide and DUI.
fox56news.com
1 killed in Frankfort crash that completely shut a road down
FRANKFORT, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Franklin County Coroner’s Office has identified the 83-year-old woman as Ruth Mayes of Frankfort. Mayes was pronounced dead at 7:35 a.m. by the coroner’s office. At 6:02 a.m. on Thursday, Frankfort police responded to a crash on Wilkinson Boulevard and Fair...
WKYT 27
FCPS student charged with assaulting bus driver
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Lexington Police Department and Fayette County Public Schools are investigating an incident on a school bus involving a bus driver and a student. According to Lexington police, the incident happened at around 4:00 pm on Wednesday afternoon. Police say that the bus driver reported being...
WTVQ
1 dead after tanker truck, car collide early Thursday morning in Frankfort
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) An 83-year-old woman was identified as the person who died following the crash, according to the Frankfort Police Department. One person has died following the crash, according to the Franklin County coroner. The person’s name has not been released yet. 10/20/22, 9:29 a.m. A car and...
fox56news.com
3 injured in Nicholasville crash overnight
NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (FOX 56) — Three individuals are in the hospital after an overnight crash in Nicholasville. The crash happened on North Main Street at Orchard Drive, according to authorities. Police told FOX 56 that a car and a pickup truck collided in the roadway, ultimately sending both drivers...
WKYT 27
WKYT High School Game Time, Week 10
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Kentucky teams continue hammering it out on the gridiron! Check out the highlights from Friday’s games below:. Week 10: High School Game Time, Pt. 1 : Tates Creek at Henry Clay, Madison Central at Bryan Station, Lafayette at Dunbar, and Montgomery County at Douglass. Week...
WKYT 27
Woman pleads guilty in Lexington case that had gone cold for a decade
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A woman has pleaded guilty in a Lexington murder case. Rachel Martin was arrested in October 2020 in connection with the May 2009 murder of 71-year-old Charlie Sowers. Sowers, a Lexington bar owner, was found dead inside his Augusta Drive home. After the death of Sowers,...
fox56news.com
Lexington police turn to Crime Stoppers for help identifying alleged bank robber
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – In this week’s Crime Stoppers report, police need help to identify a bank robber. “It doesn’t appear he made any attempt whatsoever to hide any of his facial features,” said Lexington police Detective Kristyn Klingshirn. So, you’d think circulating a photo...
WLKY.com
Crystal Rogers investigation: FBI will push Bardstown search into 5th day
BARDSTOWN, Ky. — The renewed search in the Crystal Rogers investigation will go at least another day longer than expected. The FBI has been in Bardstown since Monday focused on a farm where the mother of five was last seen alive back in 2015. The farm has ties to...
WKYT 27
WATCH | Iconic Richmond bar ‘The Family Dog’ will open back up for one night after 22 years
WATCH | Kentucky businesses still struggle to find workers. Kentucky businesses still struggle to find workers. WATCH | Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop in Ky. Updated: Oct. 19, 2022 at 12:00 PM EDT. Clark Co. farmer discusses how corn has become a cash crop...
fox56news.com
Friend of Lexington’s latest homicide victim concerned over his death
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Days after a man was found dead in Lexington his friends are still trying to find out why someone would stab him to death. Robert “Bobbi” Wallace Jr., 53, was Lexington’s 38th homicide of the year. Which sets a record no one wanted to break.
