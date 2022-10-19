LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - We have a verdict in the death of Dazeon Morgan. Matthew Starling was found guilty Thursday night of reckless homicide and DUI according to the jury. Deliberations began Thursday afternoon, and by the end of the night, the jury had made their decision. They found Matthew Starling was drunk at the wheel and killed Dazeon Morgan back in 2020, but the original charge of 2nd Degree Manslaughter didn’t stick. Instead, the jury said that Starling was guilty of reckless homicide and DUI.

LEXINGTON, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO