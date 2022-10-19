Read full article on original website
Six months in, DeKalb school board pleased with interim superintendent
Interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley gave a progress report on issues from facility improvements to the new finance and human resources computer system.
Fulton County school board votes to extend superintendent’s contract
Superintendent Mike Looney's contract now runs through Oct. 20, 2025.
fox5atlanta.com
Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
CBS News
15 Fulton County mayors sounding the alarm over county commissioners' plan
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. (WUPA) - The gridlock between Fulton County and its 15 cities over local option sales tax (LOST) revenue continues, with the mayors saying taxpayers could see higher property taxes or cuts in emergency services if they can't reach an agreement. "This is too important for them to...
thecentersquare.com
This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia
Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote
ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
WLTX.com
Secretary of State investigating pro-Herschel Walker group that gave out gas, grocery vouchers
ATLANTA — The Georgia Secretary of State’s Office is investigating 34N22, a pro-Herschel Walker Super PAC that has given gas and grocery vouchers to residents across the state, an agency spokesperson confirmed to 11Alive. Secretary of State spokesperson Robert Sinners declined to comment on the allegations made in...
gwinnettforum.com
NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox
MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
eastcobbnews.com
Accusations intensify in bitter Cobb school board race
What’s been a highly charged campaign for a Northeast Cobb seat on the Cobb Board of Education from the start got even more contentious this week. The battle between Republican incumbent David Chastain and Democratic first-time candidate Catherine Pozniak for Post 4 has been waged over the Cobb County School District’s accreditation review, test scores and the endorsements of educators’ groups, among other issues.
fox5atlanta.com
Mom complains Douglas County school bus failed to show up for students
DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. - A Douglas County mom says she sent her son off to his school-bus stop but the bus didn’t show up. Tona Fenters says it has happened repeatedly. Fenters says Avery went to the bus stop at London Way and Crossing Drive in Lithia Springs at 8 Wednesday morning.
At town hall, Atlanta mayor slams Wellstar’s planned hospital closure
Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens said Wednesday that Wellstar Health System’s closure of the Atlanta Medical Center is becaus...
fox5atlanta.com
Georgia WIC benefits go digital with new, loadable card
FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health just rolled out what they hope will make Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) benefits more easily accessible. In a new electronic system, shoppers will be able to swipe a loadable e-WIC card at the grocery store, and ditch those paper vouchers after Oct. 23.
City of Atlanta to buy aging office tower from state for $39M
ATLANTA (AP) — The city of Atlanta will spend $39 million to buy a 41-story downtown office tower from Georgia’s state government, saying the city will redevelop the aging building to include mixed-income housing and other uses. The state has owned the 2 Peachtree Street building for about...
newsfromthestates.com
Could Abrams ride Georgia’s record midterm early-vote surge to outperform the polls?
Democrat Stacey Abrams and Gov. Brian Kemp shake hands after Monday's Atlanta Press Club Loudermilk-Young Debate Series in Atlanta. Early voting also started Monday for the Nov. 8 election. AP Photo/Ben Gray. This story was updated at 2:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 21, 2022, to correct the in-person early voter turnout...
atlantaagentmagazine.com
Dekalb development authority approves tax incentives for massive mixed-use project
The board of directors of Dekalb County’s development authority, Decide DeKalb, approved a $15 million property-tax incentive for Related Development LLC’s $160 million Brookhaven mixed-use development, Manor Druid Hills. The project, located at 2601 Briarcliff Road and near the future site of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new facility,...
Atlanta mayor appoints city’s first senior technology advisor
The city of Atlanta is hiring its first-ever senior technology advisor, the mayor’s office announced Thursday....
atlantaagentmagazine.com
FCP purchases Decatur apartments for $40.5 million
Multifamily investor and landlord FCP acquired the 304-unit Park 35 Apartments in Decatur for $40.5 million, bringing its Atlanta-area portfolio to 6,870 residences in 33 communities. The garden-apartment community is located 3529 Robins Landing Way and offers a clubhouse, pool and playground. Shoal Creek Park is adjacent to the property.
Henry County Daily Herald
Henry County Board of Commissioners postpones possible building purchase in McDonough
McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has opted to delay discussions surrounding the purchase of a $2 million building in downtown McDonough. The board voted not to allow the purchase of the three-story former BB&T bank building that sits on 1.67 acres at the corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zach Hinton Parkway. The $2 million price tag includes the adjacent parking lot.
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS
NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
Homeowners: HOA forced removal of 20+ healthy trees, resulting in them spending thousands of dollars
SUWANEE, Ga. — It's a battle between homeowners and an HOA in Gwinnett County over almost two dozen trees that were removed. 11Alive's Dawn White went to the Suwanee neighborhood to dig up exactly what happened. A stump is all that remains of a tree that homeowners said the...
