Atlanta, GA

fox5atlanta.com

Shiloh High, neighboring schools lock down in response to report someone fired weapon, principal says

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - Multiple schools in Gwinnett County were locked down after a person may have fired a weapon on a high school campus, the principal said. The incident happened at around 2:30 p.m. Friday at Shiloh High School in Snellville, and principal Danyel Dollard said in a letter to families of Shiloh students and staff that "no one was hurt, and all school buses had left campus before the incident took place."
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
thecentersquare.com

This Is the Top Ranking School District in Georgia

Few aspects play a more important role in a child's development than their educational experience. But among the nearly 50 million American public school students in grades K-12, the quality of that experience varies considerably. Key measures - ranging from annual budgets to graduation rates, and everything in between -...
GEORGIA STATE
11Alive

Georgia voters urged to review printed ballots before casting vote

ATLANTA — Many voters appear to be ignoring an election security request from election officials. They’re asking voters to actually proofread their computer-generated ballots before casting them. The unusual request comes in light of concerns raised over five years about the potential hacking of the computers that drive...
GEORGIA STATE
gwinnettforum.com

NEW for 10/21: Mall plans; 2022 amendments; Fox

MALL REVITALIZATION: This color-coded sketch of what the former Gwinnett Place Mall site could look like has been given to the Gwinnett County Commission by a team working on its transformation. For more details on the presentation, see Today’s Focus below. TODAY’S FOCUS: Strategy team presents Gwinnett Mall revitalization...
GWINNETT COUNTY, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Accusations intensify in bitter Cobb school board race

What’s been a highly charged campaign for a Northeast Cobb seat on the Cobb Board of Education from the start got even more contentious this week. The battle between Republican incumbent David Chastain and Democratic first-time candidate Catherine Pozniak for Post 4 has been waged over the Cobb County School District’s accreditation review, test scores and the endorsements of educators’ groups, among other issues.
COBB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Georgia WIC benefits go digital with new, loadable card

FULTON COUNTY, Ga. - The Fulton County Board of Health and the Georgia Department of Public Health just rolled out what they hope will make Women, Infant, and Children (WIC) benefits more easily accessible. In a new electronic system, shoppers will be able to swipe a loadable e-WIC card at the grocery store, and ditch those paper vouchers after Oct. 23.
FULTON COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

Dekalb development authority approves tax incentives for massive mixed-use project

The board of directors of Dekalb County’s development authority, Decide DeKalb, approved a $15 million property-tax incentive for Related Development LLC’s $160 million Brookhaven mixed-use development, Manor Druid Hills. The project, located at 2601 Briarcliff Road and near the future site of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta’s new facility,...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
atlantaagentmagazine.com

FCP purchases Decatur apartments for $40.5 million

Multifamily investor and landlord FCP acquired the 304-unit Park 35 Apartments in Decatur for $40.5 million, bringing its Atlanta-area portfolio to 6,870 residences in 33 communities. The garden-apartment community is located 3529 Robins Landing Way and offers a clubhouse, pool and playground. Shoal Creek Park is adjacent to the property.
DECATUR, GA
Henry County Daily Herald

Henry County Board of Commissioners postpones possible building purchase in McDonough

McDONOUGH — The Henry County Board of Commissioners has opted to delay discussions surrounding the purchase of a $2 million building in downtown McDonough. The board voted not to allow the purchase of the three-story former BB&T bank building that sits on 1.67 acres at the corner of John Frank Ward Boulevard and Zach Hinton Parkway. The $2 million price tag includes the adjacent parking lot.
MCDONOUGH, GA
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS

NOTICE TO DEBTORS AND CREDITORS All creditors of the estate of DEANNA KAY ALLEN, aka DEANNA K. ALLEN, late of Rockdale County, deceased, are hereby notified to render in their demands to the undersigned according to law, and all persons indebted to said estate are required to make immediate payment to: Name of Personal Representative: DeAnn Rochelle Harris Personal Representative's Address: 6287 Odum Circle NW Covington, Georgia 30014 This 27 day of September, 2022. 908-84139, 10/19,26,11/2,9,2022.
ROCKDALE COUNTY, GA

