Chicago, IL

NBC Chicago

Bears' Justin Fields Missed Throw to Ryan Griffin, Per Luke Getsy

Getsy ends debate: Fields missed throw to Griffin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Numerous missed opportunities in the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football led to the offense striking out completely in the red zone. There were bobbled balls, stuffed runs and pressure on Justin Fields. Arguably the biggest missed opportunity came on a play that was designed perfectly, but wasn’t executed properly: Fields’ missed connection to a wide open Ryan Griffin in the endzone.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Colts at Titans: What to watch for Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium: *Kickoff: 1 p.m. *Broadcast: CBS4. *Spread: Titans by 2½. *History lesson, Part I: It’s win or buck history for the Colts. They’ve never won the AFC South or earned a wild-card playoff spot with a losing division record. In fact, the […]
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
NBC Chicago

An Autographed Tom Brady Rookie Card Sold for Astounding Price

An autographed Tom Brady rookie card sold for astounding price originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The sports card market has experienced plenty of volatility since 2020, and even though prices are mostly down from the highs of 2021, certain players and sets are still seeing strong sales. The most...
NBC Chicago

Ranking the Winningest Coaches in NFL History

Ranking the winningest coaches in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick loves the history of football, and he continues to make some of his own. The 70-year-old joined a tie for second place on the all-time NFL coaches wins list with Chicago Bears legend George Halas when the New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Now, Belichick has a chance to take sole possession of second on Monday Night Football when his Pats host … the Bears.
WASHINGTON STATE
NBC Chicago

How Justin Fields Is Hurt by Constant Pressure From Bears Offensive Line

How constant pressure is hurting Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Taking hit after hit, game after game, takes a toll on a quarterback. Rookies, vets, mobile QBs and pocket passers alike can take a toll when pressure accumulates throughout a game, or a season, and doesn’t relent. On Thursday, Justin Fields admitted it started to affect him during the Bears’ loss to the Commanders in Week 6.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Eddie Jackson Listed in Bears Punt Return Competition

Jackson emerges as unlikely candidate to win return job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears search for their primary punt returner moving forward, a surprise name emerged: Eddie Jackson. Richard Hightower listed the Bears star safety first when discussing players in the competition for the job, along with Dante Pettis and Josh Blackwell, if coaches decide to move on from Velus Jones Jr.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bears' Lucas Patrick Shares Frank Assessment of Offensive Line Play

Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' Zach LaVine Expected to Play Against Cavaliers Saturday

LaVine expected to play in Bulls' home opener against Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After missing the Chicago Bulls' first two games to knee injury management, Zach LaVine is expected to make his season debut on Saturday in the team's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Billy Donovan told reporters Friday.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

Bulls' DeMar DeRozan-Led Comeback Falls Short Against Wizards

9 observations: DeRozan-led comeback falls short vs. Wiz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The script felt all too familiar. Trailing by two points with seconds to play in the nation's capital, DeMar DeRozan sized up Anthony Gill, pounded a few dribbles and launched a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that would have certainly moved the Chicago Bulls to 2-0 on the 2022-23 season.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

