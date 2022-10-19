Read full article on original website
Bears' Justin Fields Missed Throw to Ryan Griffin, Per Luke Getsy
Getsy ends debate: Fields missed throw to Griffin originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Numerous missed opportunities in the Bears’ 12-7 loss to the Commanders on Thursday Night Football led to the offense striking out completely in the red zone. There were bobbled balls, stuffed runs and pressure on Justin Fields. Arguably the biggest missed opportunity came on a play that was designed perfectly, but wasn’t executed properly: Fields’ missed connection to a wide open Ryan Griffin in the endzone.
Browns LB Deion Jones activated, to make debut vs. Ravens
Cleveland Browns linebacker Deion Jones was activated from injured reserve on Saturday and is expected to make his season debut
NFL Week 7 Picks Against the Spread: Patriots, Giants, Jets Continue to Roll
NFL Week 7 picks ATS: Patriots, Giants, Jets continue to roll originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Week 7 of the 2022 NFL season doesn't feature a ton of exciting matchups. The Philadelphia Eagles, Minnesota Vikings, Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills all being on a bye has a lot to do with that.
Colts at Titans: What to watch for Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – Areas of interest in the Indianapolis Colts’ Sunday meeting with the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium: *Kickoff: 1 p.m. *Broadcast: CBS4. *Spread: Titans by 2½. *History lesson, Part I: It’s win or buck history for the Colts. They’ve never won the AFC South or earned a wild-card playoff spot with a losing division record. In fact, the […]
Bengals activate LB Joe Bachie from PUP list
The Cincinnati Bengals added linebacker Joe Bachie to the active roster on Saturday from the reserve/physically unable to perform list.
An Autographed Tom Brady Rookie Card Sold for Astounding Price
An autographed Tom Brady rookie card sold for astounding price originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. The sports card market has experienced plenty of volatility since 2020, and even though prices are mostly down from the highs of 2021, certain players and sets are still seeing strong sales. The most...
Ranking the Winningest Coaches in NFL History
Ranking the winningest coaches in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick loves the history of football, and he continues to make some of his own. The 70-year-old joined a tie for second place on the all-time NFL coaches wins list with Chicago Bears legend George Halas when the New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Now, Belichick has a chance to take sole possession of second on Monday Night Football when his Pats host … the Bears.
How Justin Fields Is Hurt by Constant Pressure From Bears Offensive Line
How constant pressure is hurting Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Taking hit after hit, game after game, takes a toll on a quarterback. Rookies, vets, mobile QBs and pocket passers alike can take a toll when pressure accumulates throughout a game, or a season, and doesn’t relent. On Thursday, Justin Fields admitted it started to affect him during the Bears’ loss to the Commanders in Week 6.
Washington Commanders star admits Daniel Snyder drama has become hard to ignore
Washington Commanders star wide receiver Terry McLaurin says the ongoing outside drama with his boss Daniel Snyder is difficult to
NCAA on Trial in Concussion Case of Dead USC Football Player
The widow of a former University of Southern California football player suing the NCAA for failing to protect her husband from repetitive head trauma is taking what could be a landmark case to a Los Angeles jury Friday. Matthew Gee died in 2018 from permanent brain damage caused by countless...
Eddie Jackson Listed in Bears Punt Return Competition
Jackson emerges as unlikely candidate to win return job originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. As the Bears search for their primary punt returner moving forward, a surprise name emerged: Eddie Jackson. Richard Hightower listed the Bears star safety first when discussing players in the competition for the job, along with Dante Pettis and Josh Blackwell, if coaches decide to move on from Velus Jones Jr.
Bears' Lucas Patrick Shares Frank Assessment of Offensive Line Play
Lucas Patrick: 'I haven’t been playing to my standards' originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Ryan Poles signed Lucas Patrick to anchor the new-look Bears offensive line from the middle, as the team’s new center. After Patrick injured his snapping hand, he found himself rotating into the offensive line at right guard however. When Cody Whitehair went down with a knee injury, Patrick moved to left guard. It didn’t matter which side Patrick played, however. He was ineffective regardless.
Blackhawks' Petr Mrazek Injured in Overtime Win Over Red Wings
Petr Mrazek injured in Hawks' OT win over Red Wings originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. For the second straight game, the Blackhawks overcame a multi-goal deficit and beat the Detroit Red Wings 4-3 in overtime on Friday in their home opener. But they lost their starting goaltender in the process.
Bulls' Zach LaVine Expected to Play Against Cavaliers Saturday
LaVine expected to play in Bulls' home opener against Cavs originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. After missing the Chicago Bulls' first two games to knee injury management, Zach LaVine is expected to make his season debut on Saturday in the team's home opener against the Cleveland Cavaliers, Billy Donovan told reporters Friday.
ESPN Says Red Wings ‘Executed' Retro Jersey Better Than Blackhawks
ESPN: Detroit 'executed' retro jersey better than Hawks originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. On Thursday, ESPN ranked all 32 jerseys from the NHL's release of this season's reverse retro jerseys. According to the ranking, the Blackhawks came in 22nd. Attached to the ranking, it writes the Red Wings –...
Bulls' DeMar DeRozan-Led Comeback Falls Short Against Wizards
9 observations: DeRozan-led comeback falls short vs. Wiz originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The script felt all too familiar. Trailing by two points with seconds to play in the nation's capital, DeMar DeRozan sized up Anthony Gill, pounded a few dribbles and launched a 3-pointer just before the buzzer that would have certainly moved the Chicago Bulls to 2-0 on the 2022-23 season.
Shallowater hands Bushland first high school football loss in high-scoring district battle
BUSHLAND — Shallowater entered Bushland on Friday night ready to make a statement. The Mustangs dominated the first half by forcing three Falcon turnovers and scoring three touchdowns on short-yardage runs by junior power running back Cannon Reed. ...
Comments / 0