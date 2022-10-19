Ranking the winningest coaches in NFL history originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. Bill Belichick loves the history of football, and he continues to make some of his own. The 70-year-old joined a tie for second place on the all-time NFL coaches wins list with Chicago Bears legend George Halas when the New England Patriots beat the Cleveland Browns in Week 6. Now, Belichick has a chance to take sole possession of second on Monday Night Football when his Pats host … the Bears.

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO